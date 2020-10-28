Major League Baseball Best of World Series Watch Parties 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nick Swisher, Rick Ankiel, Tino Martinez and Ben Verlander were live to react to all the action and answer your questions from every game of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, where the boys in blue captured their first title since 1988.

The Watch Parties featured big-name special guests such as 2020 home run leader Luke Voit; Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson; Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa; legendary former college football coach Urban Meyer; Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander; and others, as well as exceptional insight, and a Swish impression or two, of course.

Here are the best moments from all six Watch Parties.

The moment that everything changed

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell, as World Series champ Cody Bellinger described, "Had his stuff today, he was gross."

In other words, Snell was relentless, tossing 5 1/3 innings of scoreless ball with nine Ks over just 73 pitches in the clinching Game 6.

But after Snell allowed his first hit, Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled his red-hot starter, rendering some of us speechless. But our watch party certainly had words for Cash.

The wildest finish imaginable

If you could describe 2020 in one play, it might very well be the final run of Game 4.

It was pure and utter chaos, featuring a bobbled ball, a bumbling and tumbling Arozarena, followed by another bobbled catch to allow Arozarena to run home and seize the win, 8-7.

If you thought pulling Snell shocked our team, you have to watch our crew's reaction to this one.

Kershaw silences the doubters

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, has three Cy Youngs, an MVP, unreal regular season stats, and the only thing missing from his illustrious resume, a championship ring, was added last night.

Kershaw was outstanding on the mound in his five starts this postseason, with a 2.93 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings – including his two World Series starts where he held the Rays to three runs in 11 2/3 innings.

But even still, Mr. October isn't fully confident in Kershaw's ability to consistently compete in the postseason.

If breakfast could kill

The Dodgers might be champions now, but Los Angeles fans will never forget what Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his team did to the Boys in Blue during the 2017 World Series.

Verlander struck out 14 while allowing five earned runs, for a 3.75 ERA in two starts that series, so you can't blame Dodgers' fans for wanting him to pay – literally.

I mean once you order $30 pancakes, what's an extra million?

In case you haven't heard the story, retired tennis pro and friend of the Verlanders Mardy Fish will break it down for you.

Mookie makes the difference

Charlotte Wilder might be a Boston fan, don't worry, she still roots for her team's former star, Mookie Betts ...

... although it might be fraught with sadness and joy for Wilder, as he was the answer to the Dodgers' postseason struggles. Wilder predicted he'd be the difference maker, and boy, was she right.

Betts sparked the Dodgers' scoring in Game 6 and slugged an insurance solo homer in the eighth to lock up the championship.

Plus, he won the world free tacos. He's undoubtedly the real MVP.

