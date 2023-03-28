Major League Baseball Ben Verlander's preseason MLB top-10 power rankings Published Mar. 28, 2023 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB season kicks off on Thursday. With days to spare, here are Ben Verlander's 2023 MLB power rankings.

1. Houston Astros

Houston is coming off its second World Series title in six years. This offseason, the Astros re-signed outfielder Michael Brantley while adding first baseman Jose Abreu, though they lost Justin Verlander to the Mets. It's year four in Houston for manager Dusty Baker.

World Series odds via FOXBet: +600

2. Atlanta Braves

After winning the World Series, Atlanta lost to Philadelphia in the NLDS last season. This offseason, the Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics.

World Series odds via FOXBet: +750

3. San Diego Padres

San Diego reached the NLCS in 2022 before being eliminated by Philadelphia. This offseason, the Padres signed All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts and veterans Matt Carpenter and Nelson Cruz. San Diego is set to get All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. back this season, with the expectation that he moves to the outfield.

World Series odds via FOXBet: +900

4. New York Mets

New York won 101 games last season but was knocked out in the wild-card round by the Padres. This offseason, the Mets added starting pitchers Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana while keeping outfielder Brandon Nimmo, starter Carlos Carrasco and closer Edwin Diaz. They lost Jacob deGrom, Walker and Bassitt. New York has recently been dealt blows on the injury front, as Diaz (knee) and Quintana (rib) will miss extensive time due to injury.

World Series odds via FOXBet: +600

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers were bounced out of the playoffs by the rival San Diego Padres in the NLDS last season. They lost Trea Turner and Justin Turner to free agency while adding designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. The Dodgers also acquired reliever J.P. Feyereisen from the Tampa Bay Rays.

World Series odds via FOXBet: +700

6. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto cracked the playoffs for the second time in three seasons in 2022, though, they were swept by Seattle in the wild-card round. This offseason, the Blue Jays signed right-hander Chris Bassitt and first baseman Brandon Belt. Meanwhile, they traded Hernandez to Seattle while sending Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Montero to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Daulton Varsho.

World Series odds via FOXBet: +1300

7. New York Yankees

New York won the AL East for the third time in four seasons in 2022. This offseason, the Yankees re-signed 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge while adding left-hander Carlos Rodon. With that said, starting pitchers Luis Severino (lat) and Frankie Montas (shoulder) will miss the beginning of the season, as will Rodon (forearm).

World Series odds via FOXBet: +600

8. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies, who lost to the Astros in the 2022 World Series, are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2011. This offseason, Philadelphia signed All-Star shortstop Trea Turner and right-hander Taijuan Walker. At the same time, first baseman Rhys Hoskins will miss the 2023 season due to a torn ACL, while Bryce Harper recovers from his elbow injury.

World Series odds via FOXBet: +1200

9. Seattle Mariners

Seattle is coming off its first playoff appearance since 2001. This offseason, the Mariners acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays and second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers.

World Series odds via FOXBet: +1300

10. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis is coming off a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. This offseason, the Cardinals re-signed franchise royalty Adam Wainwright on a one-year deal while adding former Chicago Cubs and perennial All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to replace the now-retired Yadier Molina.

World Series odds via FOXBet: +2200

