Major League Baseball
Orioles designate reliever Craig Kimbrel for assignment
Major League Baseball

Orioles designate reliever Craig Kimbrel for assignment

Published Sep. 18, 2024 2:51 p.m. ET

Craig Kimbrel's time with the Baltimore Orioles could be coming to an end after the struggling team designated its former closer for assignment Wednesday following the latest in a series of rough outings.

Kimbrel gave up six runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning of relief in Baltimore's 10-0 home loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Kimbrel has a 13.94 ERA in his last 11 appearances over the past month. 

This season, his first with Baltimore, Kimbrel has a 5.33 ERA with six blown saves. He lost his job as closer in May. Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star who was considered one of the best closers in baseball at his peak, but has struggled in recent years including with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 and in the back half of 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Orioles have lost eight of 11 games to fall four games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. In a corresponding roster move, they recalled right-hander Bryan Baker from Triple-A Norfolk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why the Dodgers shouldn't pitch Shohei Ohtani in the playoffs, per John Smoltz

Why the Dodgers shouldn't pitch Shohei Ohtani in the playoffs, per John Smoltz

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes