Major League Baseball Orioles designate reliever Craig Kimbrel for assignment Published Sep. 18, 2024 2:51 p.m. ET

Craig Kimbrel's time with the Baltimore Orioles could be coming to an end after the struggling team designated its former closer for assignment Wednesday following the latest in a series of rough outings.

Kimbrel gave up six runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning of relief in Baltimore's 10-0 home loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Kimbrel has a 13.94 ERA in his last 11 appearances over the past month.

This season, his first with Baltimore, Kimbrel has a 5.33 ERA with six blown saves. He lost his job as closer in May. Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star who was considered one of the best closers in baseball at his peak, but has struggled in recent years including with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 and in the back half of 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Orioles have lost eight of 11 games to fall four games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. In a corresponding roster move, they recalled right-hander Bryan Baker from Triple-A Norfolk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

