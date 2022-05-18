Major League Baseball Angels' Mike Trout 'feeling 100 percent,' has eye on postseason 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was one year ago when Mike Trout took a lead from second base, took off toward third and quickly pulled up. Something was wrong. He hobbled and grimaced in pain as he reached the bag.

What seemed to be a calf strain that would sideline him for a few weeks turned out to be a season-ending calf tear. He missed the Angels' next 122 games, more than he missed in his previous eight seasons combined.

Trout appeared in just 36 games as the Angels finished fourth in the American League West. Now, a year later, Trout is feeling great and is en route to another MVP-caliber season. Through the first 34 games, he is batting .325 with 10 doubles, 10 homers, 21 RBIs and 31 runs.

"I feel 100 percent," Trout told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal. "My body feels the best it has felt in a while. It was just a freak thing. I think there’s a lot of things I can learn from it, rehab and how to take care of your body and stuff that I didn’t pay attention to until I got hurt. This game takes a toll, and you want to be on the field every day. When the minor stuff comes up, you gotta listen to your body and take care of it."

Mike Trout discusses his road to recovery, Angels' future Ken Rosenthal sits down with Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout to discuss his road to recovery and future with the Los Angeles Angels.

Trout, 30, is in the middle of his 12th MLB season. The majority of his career was spent with veterans like Albert Pujols in the clubhouse. But now, without Pujols, Trout has become the guy others are looking up to both on and off the field.

"When I came up, I kind of just went out and played my game. I just let my game speak for itself," Trout said. "I think I’m to a point now where I can speak up a little bit and I think there is a time and place when something needs to be straightened out, and I can take care of it. I think that’s a big step for me and I think that step needs to be taken forward for this team to win."

Winning is exactly what the Angels are doing. Heading into Wednesday's game, the Angels are nine games over .500 (24-15) and a game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the division.

The club hasn’t made the postseason since 2014 and roster improvements were made in the offseason that addressed several holes. The bullpen was bolstered with Raisel Iglesias and Aaron Loup. The starting rotation added Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen.

Plus the emergence of Taylor Ward as a steady lead-off man has set up Trout, as well as sluggers Shohei Ohtani and a healthy Anthony Rendon, in the middle of the lineup.

"I think the guys we brought in here are a great group of guys," Trout said about the 2022 roster. "Obviously, we got to stay healthy, that’s the big thing. Just having that lineup together, new pieces in the bullpen and guys upfront of the rotation is huge for us."

If the Angels continue to play like well, a long-awaited return to the playoffs could be just a few months away.

"I think everybody in this organization, from the fan base all the way to up top … I think everyone is looking forward to that, and we have to get there," Trout said.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.