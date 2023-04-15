Major League Baseball
Angels call up 2022 MLB Draft pick Zach Neto, insert shortstop into starting lineup
Major League Baseball

Angels call up 2022 MLB Draft pick Zach Neto, insert shortstop into starting lineup

Updated Apr. 15, 2023 2:54 p.m. ET

Hoping to capitalize on a 7-6 start in what may be Shohei Ohtani's final season with the team, the Los Angeles Angels have made a bold move at a key position.

The team announced Saturday that it is calling up shortstop Zach Neto, the No. 13 overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, directly from Double-A to take over at shortstop after early-season struggles from veteran David Fletcher, who was demoted to Triple-A to clear a roster spot.

The 22-year-old Neto has been in the professional baseball ranks for just over nine months after a standout career at Campbell University in North Carolina. He was hitting for a .444 average and a 1.374 OPS this season for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, which the Angels apparently saw as enough justification to vault him directly past Triple-A and into the big leagues.

Not only that, Neto was placed in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Boston, batting eighth and manning the shortstop position.

Fletcher, an Angels fan-favorite and native of nearby Orange, Calif., has just two hits (both singles) in 16 at-bats so far this season. He played for Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where his squad was eliminated in the quarterfinals by his MLB teammate Ohtani and eventual champion Japan.

MLB Pipeline ranks Neto as the second-best prospect in the Angels' farm system and the No. 82 prospect overall. His promotion means that both of the Angels' top two prospects, Neto and catcher Logan O'Hoppe, are both now slated for major roles with the big-league club for at least the near future.

Ohtani, the 2021 American League MVP and 2023 World Baseball Classic MVP, is set for free agency after the 2023 MLB season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani
David Fletcher
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Gio Reyna keeps Borussia Dortmund's title dreams alive with late goal
Gio Reyna keeps Borussia Dortmund's title dreams alive with late goal
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes