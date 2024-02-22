Major League Baseball
Albert Pujols hired as manager of club in Dominican Republic professional league
Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols hired as manager of club in Dominican Republic professional league

Published Feb. 22, 2024 6:55 p.m. ET

Albert Pujols has been hired as manager of Los Leones del Escogido, a club in the Dominican Republic professional league.

The team announced Thursday that Pujols will be its manager for the upcoming season.

"We are honored to have someone of Pujols' stature and quality for our purpose of becoming champions," Leones president José Miguel Bonetti said. "He has all our trust and support."

The 44-year-old Pujols hit 703 homers, fourth most in history, over 22 MLB seasons, and his 2,218 RBIs are the second most all-time, trailing only Henry Aaron. He retired in 2022.

Escogido has won 16 league titles. Pujols played 16 games for the club in the winter of 2021-22 before his final major league season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

