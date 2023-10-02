Major League Baseball
Adam Wainwright returning to FOX Sports for 2023 MLB playoff broadcasts
Updated Oct. 2, 2023

Newly retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is no stranger to microphones, having moonlighted as a country music singer for years. Now he is once again taking his talents to the broadcast booth for FOX Sports during the 2023 MLB postseason. 

Wainwright will rejoin FOX Sports play-by-play broadcaster Adam Amin and analyst A.J. Pierzynski for the 2023 American League Division series between the Houston Astros and the winner of the wild-card series between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays, he confirmed on "Foul Territory," a YouTube show co-hosted by Pierzynski, on Monday. Wainwright previously partnered with Amin and Pierzynski in FOX Sports' broadcasts of the 2020 NLDS and 2021 ALDS, and played with Pierzynski on the Cardinals in 2014.

"I had a blast both times before," Wainwright told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently. "Probably the way I want to stay in the game is to broadcast. I love watching the game and I love talking pitching. That's what they have me there for. I'm not supposed to be the guy who calls every play. I'm supposed to be the guy who talks about what he sees. I love getting into pitching, sequencing."

Wainwright, a three-time All-Star, pitched all 18 of his seasons with the Cardinals, who won the 2006 World Series in his second year. (He missed the Cardinals' 2011 World Series run while he recovered Tommy John surgery.) He is the third behind Hall of Famers Bob Gibson and Jesse Haines in the Cardinals' all-time wins leaderboard. Wainwright also has the second-highest strikeouts and wins above replacement in Cardinals history, behind Gibson in both categories, per Baseball-Reference. He finished with a 3.53 career ERA over 2,668 innings pitched. 

He recorded his 200th win in his final MLB start on Sept. 18, throwing seven shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Louis.

Wainwright also showed off his musical talent during his final MLB season, singing the national anthem on Opening Day and performing a concert that included newly written original songs after the Cardinals' final home game of 2023.

