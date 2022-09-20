Major League Baseball Aaron Judge home run tracker: 2 away from breaking AL record 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is two home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris.

On Tuesday, Judge hit his 60th homer of the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just one to tie and two to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.

The achievement would certainly help Judge's AL MVP case and his bid for a new contract. The four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

Judge has also surpassed his previous career high of 52 homers, which he achieved in 2017 en route to being crowned AL Rookie of the Year.

Here's the latest from Judge.

Most recent home run: Judge hit his 60th homer Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Current pace: 66 (would tie for third in MLB history)

Games remaining: 15

Next game: The Yankees play host to the Pirates on Wednesday.

FOX Sports' take: "From his dramatic decision on Opening Day to decline the Yankees' extension offer to his ever-growing mountain of taters, Judge and his accomplishments have defined this baseball calendar, whether or not he passes Roger Maris' American League record of 61 homers. He is the story, the center of attention and the MVP." — Jake Mintz

Contract status: Judge and the Yankees were unsuccessful in negotiating a long-term contract prior to the start of the 2022 season. The All-Star reportedly rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension in spring training, and the two parties avoided arbitration in June with a $19 million deal for 2022.

