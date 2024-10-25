'A thrilling first act:' Ron Howard voices World Series hype video ahead of Game 1
"Like every great story, it all starts with a thrilling first act."
That's how Ron Howard helped set up Game 1 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers in a special video that aired on FOX on Friday night.
And who would know better than Howard, the famous director, producer, screenwriter and actor who has been helping tell epic tales since he was less than 10 years old?
The video actually starts with a dramatic, deep voice talking about how both teams are on the precipice of greatness — before there is a twist. Howard interrupts, calling "cut" and declaring that the hype video "isn't working."
The director then explains what makes this series so great, starting with "larger-than-life heroes," as exciting clips play of Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in action.
He then talks about the history behind two of MLB's most-storied franchises, before moving on.
"But what really keeps you hooked, is the drama," Howard says. "It's the action, the kind that keeps you on the edge of your seat."
And of course, Howard points out, fans always have to expect the unexpected on the way to a "triumphant ending."
Watch the full video below, and click here for live updates of all the action.
