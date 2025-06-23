Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after second fan update
Published Jun. 23, 2025 2:37 p.m. ET
The MLB released the second update on who fans want in this year's MLB All-Star Game. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani continue to lead their respective leagues after the first returns. Check out the complete results from the first fan ballots for each position below:
American League Voting Leaders
Catchers
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): 1,901,389
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): 757,659
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): 602,089
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): 336,410
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): 321,458
- Austin Wells (Yankees): 306,548
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): 301,390
- Salvador Perez (Royals): 230,920
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): 191,710
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): 133,048
ADVERTISEMENT
First Basemen
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): 1,192,604
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): 1,118,501
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): 879,030
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): 797,210
- Christian Walker (Astros): 246,538
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): 176,189
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): 168,768
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): 154,326
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): 152,294
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): 146,360
Second Basemen
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): 1,133,888
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): 806,133
- Jose Altuve (Astros): 795,123
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): 433,712
- Andres Gimenez (Blue Jays): 403,256
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees): 388,234
- Willi Castro (Twins): 343,364
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): 215,659
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): 167,359
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): 148,793
Shortstops
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): 1,120,791
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): 868,584
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): 608,345
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): 588,324
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): 323,042
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): 320,399
- Zach Neto (Angels): 319,164
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): 297,765
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): 295,354
- Corey Seager (Rangers): 234,311
Third Basemen
- Jose Ramirez (Guardians): 1,780,631
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): 654,377
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): 502,516
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): 475,392
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): 364,632
- Junior Caminero (Rays): 297,870
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): 261,027
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): 238,804
- Ramon Urias (Orioles): 214,733
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): 171,212
Outfielders
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): 2,699,483
- Riley Greene (Tigers): 1,370,098
- Javier Baez (Tigers): 901,969
- Mike Trout (Angels): 889,474
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): 810,746
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): 712,153
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): 664,318
- George Springer (Blue Jays): 602,412
- Julio Rodriguez (Mariners): 582,338
- Byron Buxton (Twins): 505,791
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): 426,587
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): 385,931
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): 364,943
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): 358,128
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): 357,329
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): 345,729
- Jake Meyers (Astros): 330,872
- Taylor Ward (Angels): 308,798
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): 265,609
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): 241,397
Designated Hitters
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): 937,205
- Ben Rice (Yankees): 409,336
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): 396,290
- Colt Keith (Tigers): 363,723
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): 329,757
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): 324,841
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): 262,112
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): 218,190
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): 170,504
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): 154,853
National League
Catchers
- Will Smith (Dodgers): 2,099,944
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): 769,860
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): 489,289
- Francisco Alvarez (Mets): 448,238
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): 446,45
- Gabriel Moreno (D-backs): 272,518
- William Contreras (Brewers): 251,036
- Jose Trevino (Reds): 214,666
- Sean Murphy (Braves): 173,654
- Elias Diaz (Padres): 127,121
First Basemen
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): 2,095,672
- Pete Alonso (Mets): 1,536,045
- Michael Busch (Cubs): 530,614
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): 520,401
- Luis Arraez (Padres): 246,069
- Josh Naylor (D-backs): 226,209
- Matt Olson (Braves): 209,229
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): 122,832
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): 111,500
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): 96,939
Second Basemen
- Ketel Marte (D-backs): 1,561,235
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): 1,059,174
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): 636,422
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): 550,123
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): 525,923
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): 415,324
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): 301,678
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): 170,384
- Brice Turang (Brewers): 122,304
- Matt McLain (Reds): 93,594
Shortstops
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): 1,641,053
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): 1,211,461
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): 689,640
- Trea Turner (Phillies): 661,489
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): 563,984
- Geraldo Perdomo (D-backs): 190,966
- Nick Allen (Braves): 135,695
- CJ Abrams (Nationals): 131,515
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): 128,822
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): 126,132
Third Basemen
- Manny Machado (Padres): 1,683,022
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): 891,799
- Eugenio Suarez (D-backs): 538,765
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): 478,991
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): 457,127
- Austin Riley (Braves): 357,462
- Mark Vientos (Mets): 326,385
- Matt Chapman (Giants): 317,021
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): 243,936
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): 102,746
Outfielders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): 2,005,630
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): 1,366,537
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): 1,219,866
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves): 1,140,061
- Juan Soto (Mets): 1,048,781
- Corbin Carroll (D-backs): 1,019,472
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): 962,219
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): 743,171
- James Wood (Nationals): 678,358
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): 586,388
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): 537,121
- Ian Happ (Cubs): 530,735
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): 434,974
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): 409,215
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): 372,296
- Max Kepler (Phillies): 358,248
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): 316,477
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (D-backs): 281,192
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): 243,205
- Austin Hays (Reds): 241,759
Designated Hitters
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): 2,521,718
- Rafael Devers (Giants): 1,103,085
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): 641,687
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): 620,639
- Starling Marte (Mets): 402,213
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): 229,214
- Ivan Herrera (Cardinals): 208,689
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): 147,247
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): 138,784
- Pavin Smith (D-backs): 108,828
share
recommended
-
2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after first fan update
2025 Big Bets report: One 7-Figure Bet Lands on Thunder to Win NBA Finals
Red Sox Jarren Duran and Alex Cora ejected from series finale vs. Giants
-
Giants Pitcher Sean Hjelle Accused of Abuse by Wife, MLB Investigating
10 fastest pitches in MLB History: Angels' Ben Joyce throws 105.5 mph pitch
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after first fan update
2025 Big Bets report: One 7-Figure Bet Lands on Thunder to Win NBA Finals
Red Sox Jarren Duran and Alex Cora ejected from series finale vs. Giants
-
Giants Pitcher Sean Hjelle Accused of Abuse by Wife, MLB Investigating
10 fastest pitches in MLB History: Angels' Ben Joyce throws 105.5 mph pitch