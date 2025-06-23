Major League Baseball
2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after second fan update
The MLB released the second update on who fans want in this year's MLB All-Star Game. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani continue to lead their respective leagues after the first returns. Check out the complete results from the first fan ballots for each position below:

American League Voting Leaders

Catchers

  1. Cal Raleigh (Mariners): 1,901,389
  2. Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): 757,659
  3. Dillon Dingler (Tigers): 602,089
  4. Yainer Diaz (Astros): 336,410
  5. Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): 321,458
  6. Austin Wells (Yankees): 306,548
  7. Adley Rutschman (Orioles): 301,390
  8. Salvador Perez (Royals): 230,920
  9. Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): 191,710
  10. Bo Naylor (Guardians): 133,048

First Basemen

  1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): 1,192,604
  2. Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): 1,118,501
  3. Jonathan Aranda (Rays): 879,030
  4. Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): 797,210
  5. Christian Walker (Astros): 246,538
  6. Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): 176,189
  7. Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): 168,768
  8. Nolan Schanuel (Angels): 154,326
  9. Carlos Santana (Guardians): 152,294
  10. Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): 146,360

Second Basemen

  1. Gleyber Torres (Tigers): 1,133,888
  2. Jackson Holliday (Orioles): 806,133
  3. Jose Altuve (Astros): 795,123
  4. Brandon Lowe (Rays): 433,712
  5. Andres Gimenez (Blue Jays): 403,256
  6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees): 388,234
  7. Willi Castro (Twins): 343,364
  8. Dylan Moore (Mariners): 215,659
  9. Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): 167,359
  10. Luis Rengifo (Angels): 148,793

Shortstops

  1. Jacob Wilson (Athletics): 1,120,791
  2. Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): 868,584
  3. Jeremy Pena (Astros): 608,345
  4. Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): 588,324
  5. Trey Sweeney (Tigers): 323,042
  6. Anthony Volpe (Yankees): 320,399
  7. Zach Neto (Angels): 319,164
  8. J.P. Crawford (Mariners): 297,765
  9. Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): 295,354 
  10. Corey Seager (Rangers): 234,311

Third Basemen

  1. Jose Ramirez (Guardians): 1,780,631
  2. Alex Bregman (Red Sox): 654,377
  3. Zach McKinstry (Tigers): 502,516
  4. Addison Barger (Blue Jays): 475,392
  5. Isaac Paredes (Astros): 364,632
  6. Junior Caminero (Rays): 297,870
  7. Maikel Garcia (Royals): 261,027
  8. DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): 238,804
  9. Ramon Urias (Orioles): 214,733
  10. Ben Williamson (Mariners): 171,212

Outfielders

  1. Aaron Judge (Yankees): 2,699,483
  2. Riley Greene (Tigers): 1,370,098
  3. Javier Baez (Tigers): 901,969
  4. Mike Trout (Angels): 889,474
  5. Steven Kwan (Guardians): 810,746
  6. Cody Bellinger (Yankees): 712,153
  7. Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): 664,318
  8. George Springer (Blue Jays): 602,412
  9. Julio Rodriguez (Mariners): 582,338
  10. Byron Buxton (Twins): 505,791
  11. Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): 426,587
  12. Jarren Duran (Red Sox): 385,931
  13. Trent Grisham (Yankees): 364,943
  14. Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): 358,128
  15. Randy Arozarena (Mariners): 357,329
  16. Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): 345,729
  17. Jake Meyers (Astros): 330,872
  18. Taylor Ward (Angels): 308,798
  19. Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): 265,609
  20. Ramon Laureano (Orioles): 241,397

Designated Hitters

  1. Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): 937,205
  2. Ben Rice (Yankees): 409,336
  3. Brent Rooker (Athletics): 396,290
  4. Colt Keith (Tigers): 363,723
  5. Yordan Alvarez (Astros): 329,757
  6. Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): 324,841
  7. Mike Tauchman (White Sox): 262,112
  8. Jorge Polanco (Mariners): 218,190
  9. Yandy Diaz (Rays): 170,504
  10. Joc Pederson (Rangers): 154,853

National League

Catchers

  1. Will Smith (Dodgers): 2,099,944
  2. Carson Kelly (Cubs): 769,860
  3. J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): 489,289
  4. Francisco Alvarez (Mets): 448,238
  5. Hunter Goodman (Rockies): 446,45
  6. Gabriel Moreno (D-backs): 272,518
  7. William Contreras (Brewers): 251,036
  8. Jose Trevino (Reds): 214,666
  9. Sean Murphy (Braves): 173,654
  10. Elias Diaz (Padres): 127,121

First Basemen

  1. Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): 2,095,672
  2. Pete Alonso (Mets): 1,536,045
  3. Michael Busch (Cubs): 530,614
  4. Bryce Harper (Phillies): 520,401
  5. Luis Arraez (Padres): 246,069
  6. Josh Naylor (D-backs): 226,209
  7. Matt Olson (Braves): 209,229
  8. Willson Contreras (Cardinals): 122,832
  9. Wilmer Flores (Giants): 111,500
  10. Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): 96,939

Second Basemen

  1. Ketel Marte (D-backs): 1,561,235
  2. Tommy Edman (Dodgers): 1,059,174
  3. Nico Hoerner (Cubs): 636,422
  4. Jeff McNeil (Mets): 550,123
  5. Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): 525,923
  6. Bryson Stott (Phillies): 415,324
  7. Ozzie Albies (Braves): 301,678
  8. Jake Cronenworth (Padres): 170,384
  9. Brice Turang (Brewers): 122,304
  10. Matt McLain (Reds): 93,594

Shortstops

  1. Francisco Lindor (Mets): 1,641,053
  2. Mookie Betts (Dodgers): 1,211,461
  3. Elly De La Cruz (Reds): 689,640
  4. Trea Turner (Phillies): 661,489
  5. Dansby Swanson (Cubs): 563,984
  6. Geraldo Perdomo (D-backs): 190,966
  7. Nick Allen (Braves): 135,695
  8. CJ Abrams (Nationals): 131,515
  9. Xander Bogaerts (Padres): 128,822
  10. Masyn Winn (Cardinals): 126,132

Third Basemen

  1. Manny Machado (Padres): 1,683,022
  2. Max Muncy (Dodgers): 891,799
  3. Eugenio Suarez (D-backs): 538,765
  4. Alec Bohm (Phillies): 478,991
  5. Matt Shaw (Cubs): 457,127
  6. Austin Riley (Braves): 357,462
  7. Mark Vientos (Mets): 326,385
  8. Matt Chapman (Giants): 317,021
  9. Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): 243,936
  10. Santiago Espinal (Reds): 102,746

Outfielders

  1. Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): 2,005,630
  2. Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): 1,366,537
  3. Kyle Tucker (Cubs): 1,219,866
  4. Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves): 1,140,061
  5. Juan Soto (Mets): 1,048,781
  6. Corbin Carroll (D-backs): 1,019,472
  7. Andy Pages (Dodgers): 962,219
  8. Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): 743,171
  9. James Wood (Nationals): 678,358
  10. Brandon Nimmo (Mets): 586,388
  11. Nick Castellanos (Phillies): 537,121
  12. Ian Happ (Cubs): 530,735
  13. Tyrone Taylor (Mets): 434,974
  14. Jackson Merrill (Padres): 409,215
  15. Michael Conforto (Dodgers): 372,296
  16. Max Kepler (Phillies): 358,248
  17. Johan Rojas (Phillies): 316,477
  18. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (D-backs): 281,192
  19. Heliot Ramos (Giants): 243,205
  20. Austin Hays (Reds): 241,759

Designated Hitters

  1. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): 2,521,718
  2. Rafael Devers (Giants): 1,103,085
  3. Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): 641,687
  4. Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): 620,639
  5. Starling Marte (Mets): 402,213
  6. Marcell Ozuna (Braves): 229,214
  7. Ivan Herrera (Cardinals): 208,689
  8. Christian Yelich (Brewers): 147,247
  9. Gavin Sheets (Padres): 138,784
  10. Pavin Smith (D-backs): 108,828
