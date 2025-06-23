Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after second fan update Published Jun. 23, 2025 2:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MLB released the second update on who fans want in this year's MLB All-Star Game. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani continue to lead their respective leagues after the first returns. Check out the complete results from the first fan ballots for each position below:

American League Voting Leaders

Catchers

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani makes starting pitching debut vs. Padres Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani made his starting pitching debut vs. San Diego Padres.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Shortstops

Third Basemen

Outfielders

Designated Hitters

National League

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Shortstops

Third Basemen

Outfielders

Designated Hitters

share

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more