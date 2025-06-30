Major League Baseball
2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and finalists to start the game
Updated Jun. 30, 2025 11:37 a.m. ET
The MLB has released the finalists who will have a chance to start in this year's MLB All-Star Game. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani punched their tickets in the starting lineup after leading phase one of voting for their respective leagues after the first returns. Voting resumes today at noon ET and runs until noon ET on Wednesday, July 2nd. The winners will be announced on Wednesday on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
Check out the complete list of finalists who have a chance to start in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game:
Overall Voting Leaders
- AL: Aaron Judge (OF, Yankees) - 4,012,983 votes
- NL: Shohei Ohtani (DH, Dodgers) - 3,967,668 votes
American League
Catchers
First Basemen
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees)
Second Basemen
Shortstops
Third Basemen
Outfielders
- Javier Baez (Tigers)
- Riley Greene (Tigers)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians)
- Mike Trout (Angels)
Designated Hitters
- Ryan O’Hearn (Orioles)
- Ben Rice (Yankees)
National League
Catchers
First Basemen
- Pete Alonso (Mets)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)
Second Basemen
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers)
- Ketel Marte (D-backs)
Shortstops
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets)
Third Basemen
- Manny Machado (Padres)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers)
Outfielders
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers)
- Juan Soto (Mets)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs)
