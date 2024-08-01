Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Will White Sox have worst season in modern history? Published Aug. 1, 2024 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago White Sox are having a disastrous season, meaning backing Chicago's moneyline has not been a wise investment for bettors this year.

Chicago lost 10 of its last 13 games leading up to the MLB All-Star break, and when the second half of the season began, it picked up right where it left off, as the White Sox are in the midst of a 17-game losing streak.

Chicago is last in the overall standings and is on pace to lose 123 games in 2024, meaning it would finish 39-123 (.241).

That record would go down in history as the most losses in an MLB season in the modern era (since 1901) — one game worse than the 1962 New York Mets, who finished 40-120.

With Chicago's moneyline being a losing proposition, and considering the Sox are on pace to win just 39 games, a market bettors might explore is their win total.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Over/Under for wins is set at 42.5. Bettors who like the White Sox to eclipse that number can place a wager on the Over at -110. Those who like the Under might sprinkle a few bucks at -118.

The last time the MLB saw a squad quite this bad was in 2003, when the Detroit Tigers finished the season 43-119.

Before you back — or fade — the Sox, here are some other historical notes from FOX Sports Research.

The White Sox are on pace to win 15 games on the road this season. Excluding the 2020 shortened season, this is by far a franchise low. The previous low was 19 road wins by the 1903 team.

Before this season, the White Sox had not had a losing streak longer than 10 games since 1956. As of Aug. 1, they have two streaks of 14 losses or more in a row.

Before this season, the White Sox franchise-record losing streak was 13 games, set in 1924. The White Sox's two longest losing streaks in franchise history are now both this season, 100 years later.

The White Sox are now one of four teams since 1901 to have multiple 14-game losing streaks within the same season. The others include the 2021 Baltimore Orioles , 1935 Boston Braves and 1911 Boston (Braves franchise).

Chicago would be just the third MLB team in the modern era to win fewer than 25% of its games. Others on that list are the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics (.235) and the 1935 Boston Braves (.248).

