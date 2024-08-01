Major League Baseball
2024 MLB odds: Will White Sox have worst season in modern history?
2024 MLB odds: Will White Sox have worst season in modern history?

Published Aug. 1, 2024 3:16 p.m. ET

The Chicago White Sox are having a disastrous season, meaning backing Chicago's moneyline has not been a wise investment for bettors this year.

Chicago lost 10 of its last 13 games leading up to the MLB All-Star break, and when the second half of the season began, it picked up right where it left off, as the White Sox are in the midst of a 17-game losing streak.

Chicago is last in the overall standings and is on pace to lose 123 games in 2024, meaning it would finish 39-123 (.241). 

That record would go down in history as the most losses in an MLB season in the modern era (since 1901) — one game worse than the 1962 New York Mets, who finished 40-120.

With Chicago's moneyline being a losing proposition, and considering the Sox are on pace to win just 39 games, a market bettors might explore is their win total.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Over/Under for wins is set at 42.5. Bettors who like the White Sox to eclipse that number can place a wager on the Over at -110. Those who like the Under might sprinkle a few bucks at -118.

The last time the MLB saw a squad quite this bad was in 2003, when the Detroit Tigers finished the season 43-119. 

Before you back — or fade — the Sox, here are some other historical notes from FOX Sports Research.

  • The White Sox are on pace to win 15 games on the road this season. Excluding the 2020 shortened season, this is by far a franchise low. The previous low was 19 road wins by the 1903 team.
  • Before this season, the White Sox had not had a losing streak longer than 10 games since 1956. As of Aug. 1, they have two streaks of 14 losses or more in a row.
  • Before this season, the White Sox franchise-record losing streak was 13 games, set in 1924. The White Sox's two longest losing streaks in franchise history are now both this season, 100 years later.
  • The White Sox are now one of four teams since 1901 to have multiple 14-game losing streaks within the same season. The others include the 2021 Baltimore Orioles, 1935 Boston Braves and 1911 Boston (Braves franchise).
  • Chicago would be just the third MLB team in the modern era to win fewer than 25% of its games. Others on that list are the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics (.235) and the 1935 Boston Braves (.248).

