Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Early lines for Shohei Ohtani's debut Dodgers season Published Dec. 11, 2023 11:43 a.m. ET

Two-star superstar Shohei Ohtani agreed to a 10-year, $700 million free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, sending shockwaves throughout the sports world.

With that, MLB fans are surely looking forward to the two-time American League MVP making his Dodgers debut when L.A. opens the season against the San Diego Padres on March 20-21 in Seoul, South Korea. The other teams open the season March 28.

Once the aftershocks stopped, bettors began to think about how Ohtani, wearing Dodger blue, can help them win some green. Patrick Everson wrote about how the 2023 AL home run champion joining the Dodgers shifted betting markets.

Ohtani will not pitch this upcoming season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in August, but he can still swing the bat, so there are plenty of wagers available.

Let's check out a few Ohtani odds for his debut season with the Dodgers.

Dodgers to win World Series: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Dodgers to win National League pennant: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Dodgers to win NL West Division: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

Dodgers regular-season win total: Over/Under 102.5

Over: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Under: - 118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Shohei Ohtani to win NL MVP

Yes: +880 (bet $10 to win $98 total)

No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Ohtani regular-season home runs: Over/Under 38.5

Over: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under: - 106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)

Ohtani leads MLB in home runs: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ohtani leads MLB in hits: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Ben Verlander's message to Los Angeles Dodger fans, Shohei Ohtani

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander talked about Ohtani leaving the Angels to sign with the nearby Dodgers.

"This means everything. It's the most important signing in Dodgers history. I have no problem saying that," said the host of the "Fippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" podcast. "It's the most important. It's the biggest. I think it will be the most impactful, and it's already impactful — not [just] on the field, but odds-wise. The Dodgers are now the odds-on favorite to win the World Series.

"This is what baseball needs. It needs its stars on the biggest stage doing the biggest things possible. And that's now what we're going to get. I promise you, Shohei will be in the playoffs next year. We, for the first time, baseball — for the first time — is going to get Shoehei Ohtani in the playoffs."

Which Ohtani bet are you considering for his first season with the Dodgers? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on Ohtani, the Dodgers and other sports news.

