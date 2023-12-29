Major League Baseball
2024 MLB odds: Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto enters NL Cy Young picture
2024 MLB odds: Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto enters NL Cy Young picture

Published Dec. 29, 2023 10:15 a.m. ET

Yoshinobu Yamamoto officially landed in Los Angeles, and just like when new teammate Shohei Ohtani became a Dodger, bettors and sportsbooks jumped in on the action after the free agent's big move. 

At FanDuel, the newest Dodger is in a three-way tie for seventh on the oddsboard to win the NL Cy Young next season. At +1600, Yamamoto shares those odds with Kodai Senga and Justin Steele

Where does the right-handed pitcher stand on the board compared to other players?

Let's take a look at the odds.

NL CY YOUNG ODDS: *

Spencer Strider, Braves: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Zack Wheeler, Phillies: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Logan Webb, Giants: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Corbin Burnes, Brewers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Max Fried, Braves: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Kodai Senga, Mets: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Justin Steele, Cubs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Aaron Nola, Phillies: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Freddy Peralta, Brewers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

*odds as of 12/28/2023

Yamamoto's 12-year contract is the largest and the longest that has ever been guaranteed to an MLB pitcher.

Before joining the Dodgers, he made his mark as one of Japan's most dominant pitchers. The 5-foot-10 Yamamoto played for the Orix Buffaloes, a team in the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

He won the Japanese pitching triple crown this past season by leading the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports to keep up with the Cy Young race and MLB news.

