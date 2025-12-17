10 Burning Questions Still Waiting To Be Answered After MLB Winter Meetings

The MLB hot stove has returned to being lukewarm after a few splashy signings made headlines at last week's Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla. That means there are plenty of stars still waiting to sign blockbuster deals, and a lot of work to be done for top contenders to keep up with the biggest players in the league.

Now that the Winter Meetings are behind us, let's check in on the major storylines that will dominate the rest of the offseason. Here are 10 burning questions from FOX Sports' MLB reporters Deesha Thosar and Rowan Kavner that, when answered, will make the stove sizzle:

1. Who lands Kyle Tucker?

(Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

Perhaps no free-agent position player will benefit more from the lucrative deals awarded to Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso at last week's Winter Meetings than outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is younger and more well-rounded than both sluggers — and they managed to land a combined $305 million for their services. The market has been in a lull since those signings, as top executives are no doubt rethinking what it will take to sign Tucker. He was already projected to earn a multi-year contract in the range of $400 million, but after the deals that Schwarber and Alonso accepted, it wouldn't be surprising if Tucker went even higher, with a possible ceiling of $425 million. The likeliest destinations for the top player in this year's free-agent class remain the same: big-market teams including the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Yankees, and Mets remain the favorites to ink a long-term deal with Tucker. The bidding war for one of the best hitters in the league remains the biggest topic of the offseason. — Thosar

2. The Blue Jays aren’t going anywhere. How much further do they push?

(Photo by Aliza Chambers/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The starting-pitching market hasn’t gotten going yet, save for one massive nine-figure commitment. After coming two outs (and one slide) away from winning their first World Series since 1993, the Blue Jays are clearly moving forward with the intention of doing everything they can to put themselves in the best position to finish the job in 2026. If $210 million for Dylan Cease wasn’t enough, they’ve also given $30 million to KBO MVP Cody Ponce and $37 million to reliever Tyler Rogers in an effort to patch up their pitching staff. And it doesn’t sound like they’re done shopping at the top of the free-agent market. Will Bo Bichette return? Will the Blue Jays outspend everyone for top free agent Kyle Tucker? It all seems to be in play. — Kavner

3. Are the Braves back?

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

If the 2026 season started today, the Braves would have the second-highest active payroll in MLB after acquiring top free-agent reliever Robert Suarez (three years, $45 million), bringing back closer Raisel Iglesias (one year, $16 million), and re-signing shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (one year, $20 million). Atlanta has already addressed two out of three of their biggest needs this offseason, including bolstering the bullpen and filling the hole at shortstop. The roster depth also looks solid after the additions of infielder Mauricio Dubon and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The final piece of the puzzle this winter is adding a proven starting pitcher to a rotation that includes Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Reynaldo Lopez. If the Braves are determined to flash a top-five payroll in baseball when all is said and done, they might as well swing big after missing the playoffs this year. — Thosar

4. Where will Japanese standouts land as deadlines approach?

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

When a player from Japan gets posted, there’s a 45-day window to negotiate with MLB teams, after which the player returns to his NPB club if no deal is reached. Considering those deadlines are fast approaching, there has been surprisingly little chatter about their potential destinations. Most notably, infielder Munetaka Murakami’s window ends on Dec. 22, followed by starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai on Jan. 2 and infielder Kazuma Okamoto on Jan. 4. Murakami has boom-bust potential considering his high strikeout rate and defensive limitations, but the raw power could be enough for a team to take a swing. He hit 22 home runs in 56 NPB games this year and will be 26 years old when the 2026 season begins. — Kavner

5. How will the AL East respond to the Jays and O's?

(Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Baltimore is advertising one of the filthiest lineups in baseball after signing slugger Pete Alonso, and that came after bolstering their outfield and bullpen with the acquisitions of Tyler Ward and Ryan Helsley. The Orioles still need a frontline starting pitcher to complete their successful offseason — with free-agent arms like Framber Valdez, Michael King, and Ranger Suarez still in the mix. And then there are the reigning American League champions, who have been major players in free agency, with Bo Bichette remaining Toronto's biggest remaining target. While the O's and Jays have gotten stronger, the rest of the AL East is facing pressure to keep up. The Red Sox's biggest move of the winter so far was the trade for 36-year-old Sonny Gray. The Yankees haven't made any noise since outfielder Trent Grisham accepted his qualifying offer to return to the Bronx on a one-year deal. Keep an eye out for the longtime AL East rivals to wake up with at least one splashy move each this offseason. — Thosar

6. Will Tarik Skubal or Ketel Marte get dealt?

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

There is a widespread industry belief that the trade market is robust and ready to explode, and those conversations start and end with whether Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will actually get traded. That speculation only grew after Scott Harris, Detroit's president of baseball operations, said last week that "nobody is untouchable," including the back-to-back reigning AL Cy Young winner. Skubal is on the cusp of his final year of team control before hitting free agency next offseason, so the prospect haul for any top contender to acquire the ace would have to be significant. At the same time, the Tigers know they have a strong chance at winning a weaker AL Central division with Skubal, and they can push the decision to deal him to July before the trade deadline. A trade with the Diamondbacks for second baseman Ketel Marte would also be expensive, as the switch-hitter's name has been floated in trade talks this offseason. But the 32-year-old is the type of productive hitter (.887 OPS from 2023 to '25) that could help out contending teams like the Mariners, Giants, and Red Sox. It would take major-league-ready talent to get it done, and Arizona is reportedly still open to moving Marte. — Thosar

7. Where do the rest of the top Boras clients go?

(Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

The past few offseasons didn’t yield the long-term deals that Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman and Cody Bellinger desired. But as the start to this winter demonstrated, all it takes is one team to believe. Alonso’s five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles came after he opted out of the final year of a two-year, $54 million he signed with the Mets last offseason when his market didn’t materialize. The belief in himself paid off. Now, Bregman and Bellinger are hoping for something similar. After enjoying his first All-Star campaign since 2019, Bregman opted out of the final two years of his three-year, $120 million deal. Bellinger, meanwhile, opted out of the final year of his three-year, $80 million deal after a bounceback season in his first year in pinstripes. Along with Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, they’re the top position players available. — Kavner

8. How do the Mets save their offseason?

(Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

After breaking up the Mets core and unceremoniously parting ways with fan-favorites Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and Brandon Nimmo, president of baseball operations David Stearns is under a ton of pressure to execute a successful offseason and get New York back in the playoffs. His first move to help soothe the fan base was signing infielder Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal. That's a solid pickup if Polanco is the Mets' primary DH. The club can work to save its offseason by acquiring a first baseman (Munataka Murakami? Ryan O'Hearn?), sign an impact bat in the outfield (Cody Bellinger? Kyle Tucker?) and, most importantly, upgrade the starting rotation, which has so far gone unaddressed. That has to change. — Thosar

9. Does a small-market team make a free-agent splash?

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Alonso’s five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles could come as a surprise, but for the most part it’s been the usual suitors participating at the high end of this year’s free-agent market. As much talk as there was about the Pirates, Reds, Marlins or one of the usually frugal franchises making a splash, we’re still firmly in "I’ll believe it when I see it" territory. The reported offers for Kyle Schwarber weren’t going to be enough to entice him to leave Philadelphia. Teams with annually low payrolls, especially those who don’t currently look equipped to contend for a championship, need to go above and beyond to land a top free agent. There are plenty of difference-making free agents still on the board, but with a potential labor battle ahead, I’m not holding my breath that we’ll see it. — Kavner

10. Will the biggest starting pitching move come via free agency or trade?

(Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

Following Cease’s signing, we’re sure to see more nine-figure deals ahead for the starting pitchers left on the market. But the lack of action with that position group could be a reflection both of teams’ hesitancy to spend lavishly on the available starters — Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez, Tatsuya Imai and Michael King could all potentially start postseason games for contenders but don’t quite have the track record of the top free-agent pitchers in recent years — and their desire to aim higher on the trade market with Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore and Edward Cabrera potentially available for the right price. — Kavner

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.