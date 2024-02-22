Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Athletics have lowest Over/Under win total since 1990 Published Feb. 22, 2024 11:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Oakland Athletics' lease at Oakland Coliseum expires after the upcoming season, and expectations are low for their expected final season in Oakland, as the team plans to play in a new ballpark in Las Vegas in 2028.

Oakland's Over/Under win total for the season is an MLB-low 56.5 wins.

How low is that?

It's the lowest preseason MLB win total since at least 1990.

How long ago was that?

Designated hitter Brent Rooker, Oakland's All-Star representative last season, was born on Nov. 1, 1994.

Oakland was the worst team in MLB last season (50-112).

Here are the six lowest O/U win totals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Oakland A's Over/Under win total: 56.5 games (2023 record: 50-112)

Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Colorado Rockies Over/Under win total: 60.5 wins (2023 record: 59-103)

Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Chicago White Sox Over/Under win total: 63.5 wins (2023 record: 61-101)

Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Washington Nationals Over/Under win total: 66.5 wins (2023 record: 71-91)

Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Los Angeles Angels Over/Under win total: 72.5 games (2023 record: 73-89)

Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Kansas City Royals Over/Under win total: 73.5 wins (2023 record: 56-106)

Over: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

The Royals, who finished Under 56.5 wins last season (56-106), have an O/U this season of 73.5.

The Florida Marlins had a preseason O/U total of 58 wins in their expansion season in 1993. The Marlins finished 64-98.

