2024 MLB odds: Athletics have lowest Over/Under win total since 1990
The Oakland Athletics' lease at Oakland Coliseum expires after the upcoming season, and expectations are low for their expected final season in Oakland, as the team plans to play in a new ballpark in Las Vegas in 2028.
Oakland's Over/Under win total for the season is an MLB-low 56.5 wins.
How low is that?
It's the lowest preseason MLB win total since at least 1990.
How long ago was that?
Designated hitter Brent Rooker, Oakland's All-Star representative last season, was born on Nov. 1, 1994.
Oakland was the worst team in MLB last season (50-112).
Here are the six lowest O/U win totals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
Oakland A's Over/Under win total: 56.5 games (2023 record: 50-112)
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Colorado Rockies Over/Under win total: 60.5 wins (2023 record: 59-103)
Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Chicago White Sox Over/Under win total: 63.5 wins (2023 record: 61-101)
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Washington Nationals Over/Under win total: 66.5 wins (2023 record: 71-91)
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Los Angeles Angels Over/Under win total: 72.5 games (2023 record: 73-89)
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Kansas City Royals Over/Under win total: 73.5 wins (2023 record: 56-106)
Over: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
The Royals, who finished Under 56.5 wins last season (56-106), have an O/U this season of 73.5.
The Florida Marlins had a preseason O/U total of 58 wins in their expansion season in 1993. The Marlins finished 64-98.
Do you think the A's will win Over or Under 56.5 games this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.
How the Texas Rangers' repeat bid is being tested before it begins
2024 MLB jersey controversy: MLBPA hopes for changes before Opening Day
Phillies reportedly offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto more than Dodgers' $325M deal
Eric Hosmer retires from MLB following 13-year career, World Series title
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
Why Gleyber Torres doesn’t blame the Yankees for being hesitant to extend him
Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rendon headline 10 MLB contracts aging the worst
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga to miss Opening Day with shoulder strain
Is Mike Trout too loyal to the Angels? Is Anthony Rendon not loyal enough?
