Oakland A's name Jenny Cavnar new play-by-play voice, first female primary broadcaster in MLB history
The Oakland Athletics and NBC Sports Bay Area have hired Jenny Cavnar as their new primary play-by-play broadcaster, the first time a woman has ever held the role for an MLB team.
Cavnar was previously a reporter, play-by-play announcer and studio show host for the Colorado Rockies and has also covered the San Diego Padres, NHL's Anaheim Ducks, San Diego State athletics and the Olympics. She is also a play-by-play men's and women's college basketball broadcaster for FOX Sports.
"It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A's and their rich baseball history," Cavnar said in a statement. "Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with the stories, history and relationships the game provides."
Former A's pitcher Dallas Braden will serve as lead analyst alongside Cavnar in the broadcast booth. Braden has been an A's analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area for the past several seasons and is a popular online baseball personality. He and Cavnar are also close friends, the two confirmed Tuesday, through Cavnar's husband and Braden's former teammate Steven Spurgeon.
Braden also posted a video on social media Tuesday welcoming Cavnar to the team.
