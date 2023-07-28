Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Playoff odds: Postseason odds for every team Published Jul. 28, 2023 3:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With a third of the season remaining, we are now entering the home stretch of the MLB season. Now that we have a strong idea of who the good teams are, it's time for bettors to start looking at the postseason odds.

With a little over two months remaining, expect these odds to shift as the pennant races heat up. This page will serve as a hub for the remainder of the season. As the odds move, we will have you covered on teams' postseason chances.

The one team on everyone's minds right now is the Los Angeles Angels. If they keep Shohei Ohtani, as has been reported, will the team's all-in tactic payoff?

The rest of the league also has a few fun postseason storylines. Will the Baltimore Orioles continue their spirited play and make the playoffs? Can the Cleveland Guardians heat up at the right time and sneak into the postseason? Will the Houston Astros continue their recent run of postseason success?

Let's dive into the MLB Postseason odds for every team:

Postseason Odds for Every Team*

Tampa Bay Rays : -3500 (bet $10 to win $10.29 total)

Texas Rangers : -850 (bet $10 to win $11.18 total)

Baltimore Orioles: -720 (bet $10 to win $11.39 total)

Minnesota Twins : -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Houston Astros: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Philadelphia Phillies : -370 (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

Milwaukee Brewers : -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Toronto Blue Jays : -245 (bet $10 to win $14.08 total)

San Francisco Giants : -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Cincinnati Reds : +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks : +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Miami Marlins : +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)

New York Yankees : +172 (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)

Boston Red Sox : +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

San Diego Padres : +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Cleveland Guardians: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Chicago Cubs : +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Seattle Mariners : +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Los Angeles Angels : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

New York Mets : +630 (bet $10 to win $73 total)

St Louis Cardinals : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Detroit Tigers : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chicago White Sox : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Oakland Athletics : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kansas City Royals : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Washington Nationals : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Colorado Rockies : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

*odds as of 7/28/23



Are the Houston Astros the best team in Texas? Ben Verlander discusses whether or not the Houston Astros are the best team in Texas after taking 2 of 3 games from the Texas Rangers.

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander respects the Angels' decision to keep Ohtani and go all-in for the playoffs.

"Even after the Angels' recent hot stretch, they remain three games back of a wild-card spot. Fangraphs pegs their playoff chances at 23%, " Verlander wrote. "But I respect that the Angels are going for it and doing everything that they can to keep the greatest player [Shohei Ohtani] we have ever seen."

The Baltimore Orioles, currently tops in the AL East, find themselves with the third-best odds to make the postseason (-720). Boasting four All-Stars, this talent-laden squad has surprised even their most ardent supporters with their play this season. As long as the bullpen remains in top form, this team should be a lock to play into fall.

The Houston Astros also have short odds to make the postseason (-400), a place they have become familiar with the past few years as they've made four of the past six World Series. Although they had a tumble earlier this season, which saw their postseason odds tumble, they have righted the ship. Unless something wonky happens, you can bet on them to make a seventh straight playoff appearance.

The San Francisco Giants (-154) are currently tussling in the NL West with the Arizona Diamondbacks (+114) for a wild card position. With odds slightly shorter than Arizona, they hold a slight edge. However, this is a race to pay attention to as the season winds down because you may be able to sneak in a value bet or two.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all of your MLB postseason needs.

