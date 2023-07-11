Major League Baseball 2023 MLB All-Star Game top viral moments: mic'd up, interviews, more Updated Jul. 11, 2023 9:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is here! Watch all the action live on FOX and the FOX Sports App, and check out the best player interactions, mic'd up moments and on-field interviews from the 93rd annual Midsummer Classic below.

Follow top moments and highlights from the game with our live updates here.

Don't drop it!

Homecoming

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 MLB All-Star Game: Edgar Martínez, Ken Griffey Jr. throw ceremonial first pitch

Awesome moment

The feeling is mutual

We're not tampering!

He knows where the camera is

Mookie didn't see it that way

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

share