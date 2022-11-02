Major League Baseball 2022 World Series: Astros' Cristian Javier dazzles in combined no-hitter just in share facebook twitter reddit link

PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier is not notably tall. He does not appear to be particularly strong, and he does not throw abnormally hard. He does not throw such an array of pitches that opposing hitters cannot fathom what is coming. He does not command his pitches with such precision that hitters are left stunned by backdoor third strikes.

What he does is deceive them again and again. Using an unusual three-quarters delivery, he relies on a fastball and breaking balls that spin so much they perform like sharper pitches. He sustains the deception because he is especially calm, on the mound and off it. In Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, Javier demonstrated his prowess on an international stage.

Javier is a flyball pitcher. Citizens Bank Park is a bandbox. Javier throws 60% fastballs. The 2022 Phillies can handle heat with the best of them. And yet, Javier flummoxed them over six hitless innings here Wednesday, and three Astros relievers succeeded him to complete a sensational feat. Javier grabbed the last of them, Ryan Pressly, and lifted him off his feet to congratulate him. Houston's 5-0 series-evening victory was the first World Series no-hitter in 66 years.

For all of the aforementioned reasons, the industry underestimated Javier for years. Even the Astros have underutilized him in recent seasons. Consider last postseason, when Javier pitched sparingly out of the bullpen.

Or consider this postseason. Javier performed better in September than any of their other starters, but the Astros opted against starting him in the American League Division Series. That forced him to wait three weeks between starts, but he still turned in 5 1/3 scoreless innings at Yankee Stadium during the ALCS. All that got him was another 11-day wait to start again.

Now, unless the Astros use him in relief or to start on short rest, Javier's season is over. If it is, he set up his team well to win it all, and he almost certainly severed any remaining skepticism about his ability.

That hesitation had hovered around him for a decade. In his native Dominican Republic, it took Javier until he was nearly 18 to latch on with a major-league team. He signed for less than one one-hundredth ($10,000) of the bonuses his more heralded peers commanded. But it is Javier, all of 25, who commanded the mound in the World Series on Wednesday.

The truth is he has almost always dominated. The worst ERA of Javier's professional career was last season's 3.55 mark, logged while serving as a swingman. He has never held the advantage in velocity or movement, but he has always held the edge in his countenance. Little about Javier's mien Wednesday betrayed that he was pitching in the most important game of his life.

"We call him 'The Reptile,' because he doesn't show any emotion, no matter how big the stage — playoffs, World Series," said Astros catcher Martín Maldonado. "He walks in the same. Like, you ever get scared? It really doesn't matter. He can give up five or he can throw a no-hitter, and he's still the same guy."

Maldonado said this after the last combined no-hitter Javier started — about 100 miles northeast of here, on June 25 in The Bronx. That was against the Yankees when they were the hottest team in baseball. With this no-hitter, too, he suppressed what is undoubtedly the hotter team still alive. The Phillies had been averaging seven runs per game at Citizens Bank Park throughout their postseason run.

Javier began Wednesday by coaxing catchable flies off the bats of Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins. Then he started to strike out the Phillies: nine of them in all, against only two walks. He ran up some counts, but never lost control of an inning.

On offense, The Astros again came out swinging. Their first two batters, José Altuve and Jeremy Peña, offered at seven of the first nine pitches Aaron Nola threw. Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman were slightly more patient but still swung at six of 11.

Kyle Tucker doubled to begin the second and smartly took third when Alec Bohm did not look him back on Yuli Gurriel's subsequent groundout. But the Astros could not get him home. They failed in a similar situation in the fourth inning, after Gurriel and Christian Vázquez strung together singles.

Finally, in the fifth, the Astros broke through. Chas McCormick started it with a single, and Altuve and Peña replicated his effort. At that, Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled Nola in favor of left-hander José Alvarado, his fireman of choice .

Alvarado only fanned the flames. He hit Álvarez with his first pitch, surrendered a double to Alex Bregman on his fifth, a sacrifice fly to Tucker on his seventh and one last single to Gurriel on his 11th. Those five runs were more than enough, given Javier's efforts.

Pedro Moura is the national baseball writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the Dodgers for The Athletic, the Angels and Dodgers for the Orange County Register and L.A. Times, and his alma mater, USC, for ESPN Los Angeles. He is the author of "How to Beat a Broken Game." Follow him on Twitter @ pedromoura .

