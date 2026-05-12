2026 PGA Championship Odds, Predictions: Favorites, Long-Shot Bets to Make

The second major championship of the season has arrived, with 156 players set to tee it up at the 108th PGA Championship this week at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

In 2025, Scottie Scheffler lifted the Wanamaker Trophy as he won the PGA Championship by five strokes in a dominant performance at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

While he is favored to repeat at +380, Scheffler has just one win so far this season. That is somewhat unusual for him after winning six tournaments in 2025 and seven in 2024. However, he enters this tournament with three straight runner-up finishes in his last three events and seems to be getting hot at the right time.

Rory McIlroy (+910) is the second choice entering the tournament after his second-straight Masters victory in April.

Can Rory McIlroy win back-to-back majors and capture the seventh major championship of his career? Or will Jon Rahm (+1450) or Bryson DeChambeau (+1950) put a LIV golfer back in the major championship winner’s circle? And what if Jordan Spieth (+6300) shocks the world and makes history by completing the career Grand Slam?

Let's dive into the full odds for the PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 12.

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2026 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler: +385 (bet $10 to win $48.50 total)

Rory McIlroy: +910 (bet $10 to win $101 total)

Jon Rahm: +1450 (bet $10 to win $155 total)

Cameron Young: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +1950 (bet $10 to win $205 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1950 (bet $10 to win $205 total)

Ludvig Åberg: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2250 (bet $10 to win $235 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Brooks Koepka: +3900 (bet $10 to win $400 total)

Collin Morikawa: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Justin Rose: +4600 (bet $10 to win $470 total)

Russell Henley: +4800 (bet $10 to win $490 total)

Justin Thomas: +5200 (bet $10 to win $530 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +5300 (bet $10 to win $540 total)

Viktor Hovland: +5700 (bet $10 to win $580 total)

Si Woo Kim: +5900 (bet $10 to win $600 total)

Nicolai Hojgaard: +6100 (bet $10 to win $620 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +6200 (bet $10 to win $630 total)

Min Woo Lee: +6200 (bet $10 to win $630 total)

Jordan Spieth: +6300 (bet $10 to win $640 total)

Best Outright Bets:

Xander Schauffele to win: +1950 (bet $10 to win $205 total)

Xander Schauffele looks to get back into the PGA Championship winner circle and win his third major championship this week. (Getty Images)

Schauffele has remarkably finished inside the top 20 in 15 of his last 16 major appearances dating back to 2022. While the top-20 market is probably the safest bet, he also has a strong chance to win the tournament outright.

In his last five starts on tour, Schauffele has finished in the top 12 four times. He ranks seventh on tour in scrambling and has gained more than two strokes on approach in two of his last five starts. He won two majors in 2024, including the PGA Championship, and has a great chance to become a two-time winner of this event.

Matt Fitzpatrick to win: +2250 (bet $10 to win $235 total)

Matthew Fitzpatrick prepares to chase his second career major championship and fourth win of the year. (Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick has arguably been the best golfer in the world this season. He has three wins in his last five starts, along with a close runner-up finish at The Players Championship. Fitzpatrick currently ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in approach play and has gained strokes on approach in 11 of his last 12 starts.

His short game has also been elite this year, which will be especially important at Aronimink, as he has gained strokes around the green in eight straight starts.

Fitzpatrick looks poised to break through and win a major this season.

Long shots and Value Bets to Consider

Patrick Cantlay: +5300 (bet $10 to win $540 total)

Patrick Cantlay looks to win his first career major championship (Getty Images)

Cantlay might offer the best value in the entire field this week. While his major championship history has not been great, he is far too talented to be listed above 50-1. Cantlay is coming off four straight top-12 finishes, including a T-12 at the Masters, where he surged up the leaderboard over the weekend after opening with a +5 round on Thursday.

His putter has held him back at times this season, but he had his best putting weekend of the year last week at the Truist Championship and enters this tournament with real momentum.

Robert MacIntyre: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Robert MacIntyre has finished in the top seven in two of his last three majors. (Getty Images)

Short game will be extremely important this week at Aronimink, and MacIntyre is one of the best putters in the world. Despite missing the cut at the Masters earlier this year, his recent major championship form has been strong, as he finished runner-up at the U.S. Open and T-7 at The Open Championship last season.

His recent form has not been great, with a missed cut, T-42 and T-60 in his last three starts. However, he seems to elevate his game in big events, which was evident in his fourth-place finish at The Players Championship earlier this year.

Adam Scott: +6800 (bet $10 to win $690 total)

Adam Scott ranks third in approach on tour this season. (Getty Images)

The last time Adam Scott won a golf tournament was in February of 2020. So why would anyone wager on him this weekend? Because he has been one of the best ball-strikers on Tour this season. Scott has been the top approach player on Tour from inside 100 yards, ranks third overall in total strokes gained on approach, and sits inside the top 10 in several other ball-striking metrics.

He already has two top-five finishes this season and brings plenty of major championship experience into the week. While he ranks just 90th on Tour in putting, which has largely held him back from a breakout year, he gained strokes on the greens last week for the first time in five starts. If he can even putt slightly above average again this week, his iron play is good enough to carry him into the winner’s circle.