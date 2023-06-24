2023 Open Championship odds, predictions, favorites, picks: Scheffler favored
By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Lead
The PGA Tour's fourth and final golf major of the year is upon us!
The top golfers in the world will descend to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England for the Open Championship, which runs from July 20-23.
We've got you covered with everything from the odds to best bets, so let's dive into the action.
The 154-year-old course is known for its character and unique history. Each hole has its own name as the course is mostly leveled though some holes run through sandhills. The course recently underwent some renovations, with the 17th hole changing from a par 4 to a 136-yard par 3.
The last time the Open Championship was held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club was in 2014. Rory McIlroy won the Open Championship that year, shooting 17-under-par 271 to beat Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia by two strokes.
That was also McIlroy's last major tournament win. The Northern Irishman has been on the brink of winning a major tournament multiple times since then, including at last year's Open Championship when he finished third, two strokes behind winner Cameron Smith. McIlroy also finished in second at the U.S. Open this year, losing to Wyndham Clark by one stroke. He enters this year's Open Championship fresh off his win at the Scottish Open this past weekend, too.
The Favorites
Speaking of McIlory, he is the co-favorite to win the tournament, holding +750 odds at FOX Bet. Scottie Scheffler (+750, bet $10 to win $100 total), Jon Rahm (+1100), Brooks Koepka (+1400) and Smith (+1400) round out the top five among the betting favorites.
Here are the odds of several of the top golfers for the Open Championship.
2023 Open Championship Odds & Field*
Rory McIlroy +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Scottie Scheffler +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Jon Rahm +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Cameron Smith +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Brooks Koepka +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Viktor Hovland +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Patrick Cantlay +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Rickie Fowler +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Tommy Fleetwood +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Tyrrell Hatton +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Xander Schauffele +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Shane Lowry +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Collin Morikawa +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Jordan Spieth +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Dustin Johnson +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Tom Kim +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Justin Rose +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Bryson DeChambeau +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Cameron Young +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Max Homa +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Sam Burns +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Tony Finau +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Wyndham Clark +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Justin Thomas +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Min Woo Lee +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Hideki Matsuyama +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
Robert Macintyre +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
Adam Scott +7000 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
Jason Day +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
* odds as of 7/18/2023
Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet
Tournament Details
- 2023 Open Championship: July 20-23
- Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club
- TV: NBC, USA Network, Peacock
Five Past Winners at Open Championship
- 2022: Cameron Smith
- 2021: Collin Morikawa
- 2020: Canceled
- 2019: Shane Lowry
- 2018: Francesco Molinari
- 2017: Jordan Spieth
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!
-
2023 Open Championship odds, predictions, favorites, picks: Scheffler favored
2023 Scottish Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
2023 U.S. Open odds, predictions, favorites, picks: Scheffler favored
-
2023 U.S. Open predictions, best bets, expert picks by Chris Fallica
2023 PGA Championship odds, predictions, field: Favorites, picks, Tiger Woods
The Open Championship 2022 odds: British Open best bets, Tiger Woods
-
Russell Westbrook joins star-studded Leeds United ownership group
BRITISH OPEN '23: Hole-by-hole look at Royal Liverpool for 151st Open
Steve Stricker wins his 3rd PGA Tour Champions major of year with dominant weekend at Firestone
-
2023 Open Championship odds, predictions, favorites, picks: Scheffler favored
2023 Scottish Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
2023 U.S. Open odds, predictions, favorites, picks: Scheffler favored
-
2023 U.S. Open predictions, best bets, expert picks by Chris Fallica
2023 PGA Championship odds, predictions, field: Favorites, picks, Tiger Woods
The Open Championship 2022 odds: British Open best bets, Tiger Woods
-
Russell Westbrook joins star-studded Leeds United ownership group
BRITISH OPEN '23: Hole-by-hole look at Royal Liverpool for 151st Open
Steve Stricker wins his 3rd PGA Tour Champions major of year with dominant weekend at Firestone