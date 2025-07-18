College Football Who Wore It Best? Greatest College Football Players by Jersey Number, 26-50 Published Jul. 22, 2025 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You’re at a sports bar with a group of friends when someone asks: who is the greatest college football player to ever wear No. 34?

How do you decide between six Hall of Fame running backs — all of whom topped 3,500 yards and 40 touchdowns during their college careers?

That's the debate we faced when picking the greatest college football players by jersey number, from No. 1 to No. 99 (CFB players were first allowed to wear No. 0 starting in 2020). This list is based on how players performed during their college careers. Factors taken into consideration include prestigious accolades, like the Heisman Trophy and All-American selections, as well as statistics and winning percentage.

That said, we've already done Nos. 1-25, so here's a look at the greatest players in college football history to wear Nos. 26-50.

One of the most feared defenders in college football history, Taylor was an icon during his time at Miami. He had elite-level speed and was known for his hard-hitting style of play in the Hurricanes’ secondary. He played a pivotal role for the Hurricanes during the program’s run to the 2001 BCS National Championship Game and finished his three-year career at Miami by being named a unanimous All-American during his junior season after recording 77 tackles and leading the nation with 10 interceptions, which tied a school record at the time.

Honorable mentions: Rod Woodson (Purdue), Saquon Barkley (Penn State)

No. 27: Eddie George, RB, Ohio State

George is one of the top running backs in college football history, starring for the Buckeyes during the mid-1990s. In four years, two of which were spent as a starter, the former Buckeyes running back totaled 3,768 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns. His senior season is considered one of the greatest for a running back in college football history, finishing with 1,927 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns while winning the 1995 Heisman Trophy.

Honorable mentions: Joe Bellino (Navy)

No. 28: Adrian Peterson, RB, Oklahoma

Peterson wasted little time making an impact during his collegiate career. The former Oklahoma standout put together arguably the greatest freshman season for a running back in college football history, rushing for a Big 12-record 1,925 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a unanimous All-American. During that season, Peterson rushed for 100-plus yards in his first nine games. He set the NCAA record for most 100-yard games by a freshman with 11, all while helping lead the Sooners to a 12-1 record and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting. Peterson finished his college career with more than 4,000 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.

Honorable mentions: Marshall Faulk (San Diego State), Montee Ball (Wisconsin)

No. 29: Rickey Dixon, S, Oklahoma

Another Oklahoma standout, Dixon was a dominant member of the Sooners’ secondary from 1984-87. He played a pivotal role in helping the Sooners win the 1985 national championship. Dixon finished his career as a three-time all-conference member, a consensus All-American and the winner of the 1987 Jim Thorpe Award.

Honorable mentions: Eric Turner (UCLA)

No. 30: Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska

Nebraska is known for its rich football history, and Rozier is widely considered one of the best to ever don a Huskers jersey. To this day, Rozier remains Nebraska’s all-time leading rusher after totaling more than 4,700 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns from 1981-83. During his senior season, Rozier led the nation in rushing with 2,148 yards and won the 1983 Heisman Trophy in a landslide.

Honorable mentions: Alex Wojciechowicz (Fordham), LaRon Landry (LSU)

No. 31: Paul Posluszny, LB, Penn State

Penn State is known by many as "Linebacker U," and there might not be a better one than Posluszny. The two-time Bednarik Award winner was a dominant force for the Nittany Lions’ defense during the early 2000s. His 372 tackles rank second all-time in PSU history, and he helped lead three consecutive top-10 scoring defenses. Posluszny was a two-time consensus All-American and is widely considered one of the greatest players in Penn State football history.

Honorable mentions: Shane Conlan (Penn State), Vic Janowicz (Ohio State), Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

No. 32: O.J. Simpson, RB, USC

Well before the Trial of the Century, Simpson starred at USC. Simpson put together one of the greatest two-year spans in college football history for a running back during the 1967 and 1968 seasons, totaling more than 3,000 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns. He led the nation in rushing during the 1967 campaign with 1,451 yards on 266 carries and then followed that up with an even better season, carrying the ball 355 times for 1,709 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading the Trojans to a 9-0-1 regular-season record in 1968. Simpson was the winner of the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and the Heisman Trophy following his dominant senior campaign.

Honorable mentions: Johnny Lujack (Notre Dame), Jack Tatum (Ohio State)

No. 33: Tony Dorsett, RB, Pitt

When you beat out the likes of Ron Dayne, Marcus Allen and Jack Ham for the best college football player to wear No. 33, you must be a special talent. Dorsett was just that, starring for Pitt from 1973-76. The former Heisman Trophy winner set numerous NCAA rushing records during his collegiate career, totaling more than 6,000 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns during his time at Pitt. As a senior, Dorsett ran for 1,948 yards and 22 touchdowns while helping lead the Panthers to a 27-3 victory over Georgia in the 1976 national championship.

Honorable mentions: Marcus Allen (USC), Ron Dayne (Wisconsin), Jack Ham (Penn State)

No. 34: Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia

An argument can be made for No. 34 being the most well-respected number in college football history. In addition to Walker, who is considered by many to be the greatest running back in the sport’s history, Bo Jackson, Walter Payton and Ricky Williams all wore No. 34 during their collegiate careers. As special as that group of running backs were back in the day, Walker takes the cake when it comes to the best player to don the number. His list of accolades during his time at Georgia reads like a novel. He was a three-time SEC Player of the Year, a three-time unanimous All-American, a Heisman Trophy winner and a national champion. Walker totaled 5,259 rushing yards in three seasons at UGA and remains the SEC’s all-time leading rusher. Walker is on the short list of the greatest college players of all time.

Honorable mentions: Bo Jackson (Auburn), Walter Payton (Jackson State), Ricky Williams (Texas)

No. 35: Doc Blanchard, FB/LB, Army

The 1945 Heisman Trophy winner did it all for Army. Blanchard was known as a two-way star, playing both fullback and linebacker, while also serving as the team’s kicker and punter. In three seasons at West Point, Blanchard rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the Black Knights to an impressive 27-0-1 record.

Honorable mentions: Zach Thomas (Texas Tech)

No. 36: Chris Spielman, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State has had plenty of outstanding linebackers over the years, but Spielman was one of the best. A three-time All-American, Spielman wreaked havoc on opposing offenses in the mid-1980s. The 1987 Lombardi Award winner, Spielman finished his illustrious college career at Ohio State with 546 tackles, eight sacks and 11 interceptions.

Honorable mentions: Steve Owens (Oklahoma), Bennie Blades (Miami)

No. 37: Doak Walker, RB, SMU

Walker was not just a running back. He was a do-it-all star who played multiple positions during his time at SMU, including running back, defensive back, kicker and punter. The former Mustang was a three-time All-American and was the winner of the 1948 Heisman Trophy. In addition to his outstanding versatility and skill set, Walker was a flat-out winner, leading the Mustangs to back-to-back Southwest Conference championships in 1947 and 1948. The Doak Walker Award, the annual award given to the nation’s top running back, is named after him.

Honorable mentions: Tommy Casanova (LSU), Shaun Alexander (Alabama), Creighton Miller (Notre Dame)

No. 38: George Rogers, RB, South Carolina

You probably think of Jadeveon Clowney or Alshon Jeffrey when it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest players in South Carolina football history. But make no mistake, that title belongs to Rogers, who set the standard for greatness at South Carolina during his playing days from 1977-80. He still holds the program record for career rushing yards (5,204) and was the winner of the 1980 Heisman Trophy — the only Gamecock to win the award.

Honorable mentions: Roy Williams (Oklahoma), Sam Francis (Nebraska)

No. 39: John Kimbrough, FB, Texas A&M

Kimbrough, who was nicknamed "The Haskell Hurricane," was a bruising fullback for the Aggies. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 210 pounds, Kimbrough was an imposing figure who featured an elite combination of size, speed and toughness. He was a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection and a two-time All-American. Kimbrough helped lead the Aggies to the 1939 national championship, which was the last time the program won a national title.

Honorable mentions: Sam Cunningham (USC)

No. 40: Howard Cassady, RB/DB, Ohio State

Howard "Hopalong" Cassady was an elite two-way player for the Buckeyes in the 1950s, starring at halfback on offense and defensive back on defense. He was named the winner of the 1955 Heisman Trophy after rushing for 958 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns while helping lead Ohio State to a national title. Cassidy was so good on the defensive side of the ball that in four seasons, no opposing receiver caught a touchdown pass against him. He was a three-time All-Big Ten performer, a two-time unanimous All-American and the 1955 AP Male Athlete of the Year.

Honorable mentions: Luke Kuechly (Boston College), Mike Alstott (Purdue), Elroy Hirsch (Wisconsin and Michigan)

No. 41: Glenn Davis, RB, Army

A three-time All-American who helped lead his team to a combined 27-0-1 record during his playing career, Davis deserves a spot on this list. Starring at Army from 1943-46, Davis was one of the most dominant running backs of his generation. He averaged an astounding 8.3 yards per carry during his career and 11.5 yards per carry during the 1945 season. After finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in both 1944 and 1945, Davis finally won it in 1946.

Honorable mentions: Keith Byars (Ohio State)

No. 42: Ronnie Lott, S, USC

Lott starred in the Trojans’ secondary from 1977-80, but what made him such a dominant force on the defensive side of the ball was his unmatched physicality. Lott played the game like a linebacker but possessed the athleticism and speed of a defensive back, striking fear into opposing receivers. During his tenure, USC finished with a combined record of 39-8-1, while consistently having one of the top-ranked defenses in the nation. Lott was a unanimous All-American in 1980 after recording an NCAA-best eight interceptions. He was also a member of USC’s 1978 national title team.

Honorable mentions: Marshall Goldberg (Pitt)

No. 43: Troy Polamalu, S, USC

Another dominant USC safety, Polamalu was a two-time All-American and one of the most dominant defensive backs in college football during the 2000s, displaying elite versatility and instincts from his safety position. Polamalu’s ability to diagnose plays was uncanny, while his closing speed and tackling skills made him one of the most respected defensive players in program history. He helped lay the foundation for USC’s return to prominence under Pete Carroll.

Honorable mentions: Terry Kinard (Clemson), Darren Sproles (Kansas State), Joe Routt (Texas A&M)

No. 44: Jim Brown, RB, Syracuse

One of the greatest running backs of all time, Brown starred at Syracuse from 1954-56, totaling more than 2,000 yards in 24 games. In addition to his outstanding play on the football field, Brown also excelled in basketball, track and field and lacrosse during his time at Syracuse. He was a unanimous All-American in football during the 1956 season after leading the nation with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Honorable mentions: Ernie Davis (Syracuse), Brian Bosworth (Oklahoma), Dan Morgan (Miami)

No. 45: Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State

To this day, Archie Griffin remains the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner. The former Buckeye great rushed for 1,400-plus yards in three straight seasons and finished his career with 5,589 rushing yards, which was an NCAA record at the time. Not only did Griffin put up jaw-dropping numbers during his time at Ohio State, but he was a winner as well, as Ohio State went 40-5-1 with Griffin as its starting tailback. He led Ohio State to four Big Ten titles and is the only player in NCAA history to start in four Rose Bowls.

Honorable mentions: Sammy Baugh (TCU)

No. 46: Bob Ferguson, FB, Ohio State

The third fullback to appear on this list, Ferguson was a two-time unanimous All-American during his time at Ohio State. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards during his collegiate career, ranking No. 2 all-time in rushing at OSU when his career ended. Ferguson won the Maxwell Award and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1961 while helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.

Honorable mentions: Khalil Mack (Buffalo)

No. 47: Michael Irvin, WR, Miami (Fla.)

Irvin helped establish The U as a dominant football program in the late 1980s. His combination of size, speed and swagger made him a prototype of wide receivers in this day and age. The former Hurricane standout set program records with 2,423 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns in three seasons at Miami. He was a three-time All-American and was a key player on the 1987 Miami team that won the national championship.

Honorable mentions: Bennie Oosterbaan (Michigan), A.J. Hawk (Ohio State)

No. 48: Gale Sayers, RB, Kansas

Sayers was nicknamed the "Kansas Comet" for his rare blend of speed, elusiveness and playmaking ability. He totaled more than 4,000 all-purpose yards in three seasons at Kansas, a program that was not considered a national powerhouse. A two-time consensus All-American, Sayers is considered the greatest player in Kansas football history.

Honorable mentions: Terrell Suggs (Arizona State), Angelo Bertelli (Notre Dame)

No. 49: Julius Peppers, DE, North Carolina

Imagine a 6-7, 295-pound defensive end running full speed at you. That was life for opposing quarterbacks in the ACC during the early 2000s when Peppers starred at North Carolina. Peppers finished his three-year career at UNC with 30.5 sacks, including 15 during his sophomore season, which led the nation. He was a two-time All-American and the winner of the Bednarik Award, the Lombardi Award and the Bill Willis Trophy during his junior campaign.

Honorable mentions: Patrick Willis (Ole Miss), Bob Chappuis (Michigan)

No. 50: Dick Butkus, LB, Illinois

Butkus was known for his hard-hitting style of play on the defensive side of the ball, but he was equally dominant on the offensive line, starring at center for the Fighting Illini in the 1960s. Butkus was the heart and soul of Illinois during his playing days. He was a two-time All-American and helped lead the Illini to a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl victory in 1963. Instituted in 1985, The Butkus Award, the award for college football’s top linebacker, is named in his honor.

Honorable mentions: Dave Rimington (Nebraska)

* Our four-part series continues on Wednesday, July 23, with the greatest players in college football history to wear Nos. 51-75.

