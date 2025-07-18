College Football Who Wore It Best? Greatest College Football Players by Jersey Number, 51-75 Updated Jul. 23, 2025 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Imagine this: You’re at a sports bar with a group of friends when someone asks — who is the greatest college football player to ever wear No. 34?

How do you decide between six Hall of Fame running backs — all of whom topped 3,500 yards and 40 touchdowns during their college careers?

That's the debate our staff at FOX Sports faced when picking the greatest college football players by jersey number. This list is based on how players performed during their college careers. Factors taken into consideration include prestigious accolades, like the Heisman Trophy and All-American selections, as well as statistics and winning percentage.

That said, we've already done Nos. 1-25 and Nos. 26-50 , and here's a look at the greatest players in college football history to wear Nos. 51-75.

No. 51: Pat Fitzgerald, LB, Northwestern

Fitzgerald starred at linebacker for Northwestern in the mid-1990s, helping lead the Wildcats to a combined 19-5 record during his junior and senior seasons. He finished with 299 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and three interceptions en route to being named a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Fitzgerald was also a two-time All-American and a two-time winner of both the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Honorable mentions: Jim Ritcher (NC State), Brandon Spikes (Florida)

No. 52: Ray Lewis, LB, Miami (Fla.)

Fast, physical, intelligent, unmatched competitive nature. Those are the traits that made Lewis one of the greatest linebackers in college football history. He was the heart of one of the nation’s most feared defenses during the 1990s. Lewis was a two-time All-American during his college career and finished as runner-up for the Butkus Award during his junior season after recording 160 tackles, which ranked second in program history.

Honorable mentions: Harry Gilmer (Alabama)

No. 53: Randy Gradishar, LB, Ohio State

Another number, another Ohio State linebacker to appear on this list. Gradishar was a dominant force on the Buckeyes’ defense during the early 1970s. He was a three-time all-conference performer and a two-time All-American. When he left OSU following the 1973 season, he ranked first all-time in total tackles (320). In addition to his jaw-dropping statistics, Gradishar was also a winner, posting a dominant 25-6-1 record in three seasons with OSU.

Honorable mentions: Jerry Tubbs (Oklahoma), Clay Shiver (Florida State), Greg Jones (Michigan State)

No. 54: Bruce Smith, HB, Minnesota

Smith was the focal point for the back-to-back national champion Golden Gophers in 1940 and 1941. He was a dominant rusher, earning All-Big Ten honors both years while being named a consensus All-American in 1941 and winning the Heisman Trophy. Smith’s No. 54 was the first to be officially retired by Minnesota in 1977.

Honorable mentions: Lee Roy Jordan (Alabama), Dwight Freeney (Syracuse)

No. 55: Derrick Thomas, LB, Alabama

Thomas put together one of the greatest single seasons in college football history in 1988. That year, the Crimson Tide linebacker recorded an NCAA-record 27 sacks while being named a unanimous All-American and the winner of the Butkus Award. He finished his career with 58 total sacks, which is an unofficial school record. His combination of speed, strength and natural instincts made him one of the most dominant defensive players in college football.

Honorable mentions: Junior Seau (USC), Marvin Jones (Florida State)

No. 56: LaMarr Woodley, OLB/DE, Michigan

Woodley was a dominant edge rusher during his time at Michigan. He totaled 24 sacks at Michigan, including 12 during his senior year, which led the Big Ten and ranked eighth nationally. Woodley was a unanimous All-American during the 2006 season, while also being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He finished his career with 147 total tackles and 47 tackles for loss, ranking among Michigan’s all-time leaders.

Honorable mentions: Corey Moore (Virginia Tech), Quenton Nelson (Notre Dame), Michael Barrow (Miami)

No. 57: Steve Kiner, LB, Tennessee

Kiner’s name isn’t often mentioned among college football's best linebackers, but it certainly should be. A tackling machine for the Vols during the late 1960s, Kiner helped lead the Vols to an SEC title in 1967. During his tenure, Tennessee finished with a combined record of 26-6-1. Kiner was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 1969 and a two-time All-American.

Honorable mentions: Dwight Stephenson (Alabama)

No. 58: Rey Maualuga, LB, USC

Maualuga was a standout linebacker at USC from 2005-08, known for his hard-hitting and downfield playing style. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, the former Trojan was the ideal size for a middle linebacker and consistently used that size to his advantage. He finished his college career with 273 tackles, nine sacks and five interceptions. Maualuga was a three-time All-Pac-10 performer and a unanimous All-American in 2008.

Honorable mentions: Peter Boulware (Florida State)

No. 59: Alex Agase, G, Illinois/Purdue

Agase enjoyed a unique but dominant college football playing career. He began his career at Illinois, where he was named an All-American during the 1942 season. He then entered the U.S. Military the following year at Purdue, while also playing for the Boilermakers and, once again, earning All-American honors. Agase served on active duty in the war for the next two years and then returned to Illinois in 1946, leading the Illini to an impressive 8-2 record. That season, Agase was once again named an All-American and received the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, which was awarded to the MVP of the Big Ten Conference.

Honorable mentions: Gary Spani (Kansas State)

No. 60: Chuck Bednarik, C/LB, Penn

Few players in college football history have been as dominant on both sides of the ball as Bednarik — a standout at center on the offensive side of the ball and as a linebacker on the defensive side of the ball during his time at Penn. He was a two-time consensus All-American in 1947 and 1948 and finished third in the 1948 Heisman Trophy vote. In his honor, the Bednarik Award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Honorable mentions: Tommy Nobis (Texas)

No. 61: Greg Eslinger, C, Minnesota

Eslinger was one of the most dominant interior linemen in college football history, starring for Minnesota from 2002-05. He was a four-year starter for the Gophers and a three-time All-Big Ten performer. Eslinger was also a three-time All-American and received the Jim Parker Trophy, the Rimington Trophy and the Outland Trophy during his senior year.

Honorable mentions: Jim Lynch (Notre Dame), Joe Steffy (Army)

No. 62: Jim Parker, G, Ohio State

Parker was a star for the Buckeyes in the 1950s, starring as an offensive guard while also playing on the defensive line. During his sophomore season, he helped lead the Buckeyes to a perfect 10-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll. Parker finished his career at OSU as a two-time all-conference performer, a two-time All-American and the winner of the 1954 Outland Trophy Award.

Honorable mentions: Terrence Cody (Alabama), Calvin Jones (Iowa)

No. 63: Mike Singletary, LB, Baylor

Singletary was a fierce competitor during his time at Baylor. He was known for his hard-hitting style and as an emotional leader for the Bears’ defense. Singletary rewrote the school record books, holding the mark for most tackles in a season (232) and in a career (662). He was a two-time conference player of the year and a two-time All-American at Baylor.

Honorable mentions: Justin Blalock (Texas)

No. 64: Bob Brown, G, Nebraska

Brown was a force on the interior of the Huskers’ offensive line during the early 1960s. He was a two-time All-Big East performer and an All-American during the 1963 season after helping lead Nebraska to its first conference title since 1940.

Honorable mentions: Jim Lachey (Ohio State)

No. 65: Steve DeLong, DL, Tennessee

DeLong was one of the most dominant defensive linemen in college football during the 1960s, starring for the Vols from 1962-64. He was a two-time all-conference performer, a two-time All-American and the winner of the 1964 Outland Trophy.

Honorable mentions: Greg Roberts (Oklahoma), Pat Elflein (Ohio State)

No. 66: George Gipp, RB, Notre Dame

Gipp was a star at Notre Dame under Knute Rockne, who used Gipp’s name in his legendary halftime speech of the 1928 Army game. The famous phrase "Win one for the Gipper" was later used by Ronald Reagan, who portrayed Gipp in "Knute Rockne, All American." The former Notre Dame standout led the Fighting Irish in passing and rushing in his final three seasons and his average of 8.1 yards per carry is still a program record.

Honorable mentions: Granville Liggins (Oklahoma), Alan Faneca (LSU)

No. 67: Les Richter, G/LB, Cal

Richter was a two-way star for the Cal Golden Bears back in the early '50s. He was recognized as a two-time All-American in both 1951 and ’52. He was known as one of the toughest players in college football during his time at Cal and was eventually selected with the No. 2 pick in the 1952 NFL Draft.

Honorable mentions: Russell Maryland (Miami), Aaron Taylor (Nebraska)

No. 68: Mike Reid, DT, Penn State

A dominant defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions during the late 1960s, Reid was a two-time captain on both of Penn State’s undefeated teams during the 1968 and 1969 seasons. During his senior season, Reid led the Nittany Lions with 89 tackles en route to being named a unanimous All-American and winning both the Outland Trophy and Maxwell Award.

Honorable mentions: Tedy Bruschi (Arizona)

No. 69: Jordan Gross, OT, Utah

How good was Gross during his collegiate playing career? The former All-American offensive tackle was so dominant that he didn’t allow a single sack in his final two seasons at Utah. His senior season was remarkable, being named first-team All-Mountain West, a consensus first-team All-American and finishing as a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

Honorable mentions: Tom Brown (Minnesota)

No. 70: Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama

Considered one of the best centers in recent memory, Kelly enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Alabama under the great Nick Saban. He was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide from 2013-15, earning first-team All-American honors and winning the Rimington Trophy in 2015 while helping lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship.

Honorable mentions: Bob Gain (Kentucky)

No. 71: Tony Boselli, OT, USC

There are multiple USC standouts that appear on this list, and Boselli is among the best of the group. A massive offensive tackle, Boselli was a four-year starter for the Trojans from 1991-94. He was a three-time All-Pac-10 selection and a two-time first-team All-American. His senior season was among the greatest single seasons for an offensive lineman in program history as he was awarded the Morris Trophy, given to the Pac-10’s best offensive lineman.

Honorable mentions: Dean Steinkuhler (Nebraska), Merlin Olsen (Utah State)

No. 72: Bronko Nagurski, DT/FB, Minnesota

The Bronco Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually to the top defensive player in college football, so it should serve as no surprise that Nagurski himself appears on this list. The former Minnesota standout is considered to be one of the greatest defensive players in college football history. Not only did Nagurski star on the defensive line, but he also played fullback on offense, as well as spending some time at halfback and offensive guard. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a consensus All-American in 1929.

Honorable mentions: Joe Thomas (Wisconsin), Bob Lilly (TCU), Glenn Dorsey (LSU)

No. 73: John Hannah, OG, Alabama

When legendary coach Bear Bryant refers to you as "the finest offensive lineman I have ever been around," you rightfully deserve a spot on this list. Hannah was an exceptional offensive guard at Alabama from 1970-72, earning first-team All-American honors in 1971 and 1972. In addition to starring on the gridiron, Hannah was also a member of the wrestling team and track and field team during his college career.

Honorable mentions: Mark May (Pitt)

No. 74: John Hicks, OT, Ohio State

Another great Ohio State offensive lineman, Hicks was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes from 1970-73. He missed half of the 1971 campaign due to injury, but during his three healthy seasons, he helped guide OSU to a combined 28-3-1 record, which included three Big Ten championships and three Rose Bowl appearances. He became the first Buckeye to play in three Rose Bowls while being named a two-time All-American and the winner of the Outland and Lombardi Awards in 1973. He was so dominant during his senior season that he finished runner-up in the 1973 Heisman Trophy voting, becoming just the second offensive lineman to do so.

Honorable mentions: Tracy Rocker (Auburn), Michael Oher (Ole Miss)

No. 75: Orlando Pace, OT, Ohio State

The trend of dominant offensive tackles from Ohio State continues here with Pace, who is considered to be one of the greatest O-linemen in college football history. Pace started as a true freshman in 1994 and was named a two-time unanimous All-American and two-time Lombardi Award winner during his collegiate career. He was so dominant that the term "pancake block" gained popularity due to his play.

Honorable mentions: Joe Greene (North Texas), Aaron Taylor (Notre Dame)

* Our four-part series continues on Thursday, July 24, with the greatest players in college football history to wear Nos. 76-99.

