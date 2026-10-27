College Football Week 9 Expert Picks, Predictions For Florida-Georgia And More

Week 8 of the college football season matched the chaos in Weeks 6 and 7.

Can Week 9 make that four in a row?

Saturday starts with No. 25 Wisconsin, ranked for the first time since 2023, taking its College Football Playoff hopes to Kinnick Stadium, facing Iowa on "Big Noon Kickoff." Meanwhile, No. 13 Texas Tech will try to avoid plummeting after a surprising loss to Cincinnati when it faces No. 22 Arizona.

In the afternoon, can No. 17 Florida secure its third upset of a top-5 team this season against No. 3 Georgia? Will No. 6 Utah remain perfect against the surging Bearcats?

The night ends with Lincoln Riley's coaching for his job, while No. 2 Ohio State tries to keep its season alive after losing quarterback Julian Sayin.

We're breaking down our straight-up picks and the matchups to watch closely throughout the weekend.

RJ Young Laken Litman Ben Portnoy Last Week 4-6 2-8 5-5 Overall 50-28 45-33 46-32

Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph set the record for most rushing yards by a Badgers quarterback when he posted 141 against Michigan State. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (FOX)

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Line: Iowa -3.5

RJ Young: Wisconsin

If Wisconsin can keep Lincoln Riley's offense at bay, there's no reason to believe it can't do the same to Iowa.

Laken Litman: Wisconsin

After spending some time on the hot seat, Luke Fickell's team maintains momentum on the road against an Iowa team which has lost two of its last three.

Ben Portnoy: Wisconsin

Wisconsin has found new life thanks to a retooled NIL operation and a roster that now more closely matches that of its Big Ten brethren. If the Badgers get through this one, it might be time to start thinking about a College Football Playoff game in Madison.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 22 Arizona

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 308 yards and one touchdown as the Wildcats dominated Iowa State in Week 8. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

Where: Galaxy Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Line: Texas Tech -3.5

Young: Arizona

When Noah Fifita is playing at his best, the Wildcats look like a team capable of winning the Big 12 championship.

Litman: Arizona

In a wild and crazy Big 12, Arizona goes into Lubbock and gets the win behind a big performance from quarterback Noah Fifita.

Portnoy: Arizona

Arizona has quietly been one of the best teams nobody is talking about. Noah Fifita continues to be a star for the Wildcats. After last week's debacle at Cincinnati, I'm skeptical Texas Tech has enough offensively to win this one.

No. 12 Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 250 yards, but the Rebels second-half comeback fell short against Texas in Week 8. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Line: Ole Miss -13.5

Young: Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss is the closest player college football has to New York Knicks' guard Jalen Brunson and his clutch ability late in games.

Litman: Ole Miss

The Rebels bounce back at home and keep their CFP hopes alive.

Portnoy: Ole Miss

I know Auburn beat Georgia two weeks ago, but that came on the heels of a handful of lucky breaks that have made us think differently about this team. Simply put, Ole Miss is better in every facet right now and should win going away.

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 17 Florida

Gunner Stockton and Georgia are trying to bounce back from a loss against Auburn in Week 7, coming off their bye. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Line: Georgia -11.5

Young: Georgia

The Gators are banged up at quarterback and wide receiver.

Litman: Georgia

The Bulldogs are rejuvenated after a bye week following their first loss of the season and will leave no doubt in this rivalry matchup.

Portnoy: Florida

I am still not quite sure what to make of Florida, but given the offensive upside, the Gators don't need to be that effective to get a win here. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was susceptible to turnovers against Auburn. Florida's defense isn't as good, but weird things happen in this rivalry.

Oregon vs. No. 20 Northwestern

David Braun has Northwestern football in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first season since 2020. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Line: Oregon -3.5

Young: Northwestern

The Wildcats are healthier than the Ducks by a fair margin.

Litman: Northwestern

Northwestern gets a massive road win against a struggling Oregon offense that is desperately missing quarterback Dante Moore.

Portnoy: Northwestern

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should probably be the front-runner for the Broyles Award, honoring the best assistant coach in America. The Ducks are in the midst of a lost season and a slew of off-the-field issues have vibes at the lowest they've been in years around the program. Give me the 'Cats to keep in the mix for a CFP berth.

Cincinnati vs. No. 6 Utah

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the Utes win over Houston in Week 8. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Line: Utah -6.5

Young: Utah

The Bearcats will fall against a program as good at running the football as they are.

Litman: Utah

Cincinnati is coming off a huge win against Texas Tech, but Utah keeps its perfect season intact.

Portnoy: Utah

Utah finally played an opponent with a pulse last week and gave us enough evidence to suggest it and BYU should be considered the frontrunners for the Big 12 title this year. Cincinnati shouldn't be overlooked after throttling Texas Tech, but the high of that win feels hard to shake off with a trip out West on tap.

Iowa State vs. No. 24 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns in the Cowboys win over Colorado in Week 8. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Line: Oklahoma State -8.5

Young: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is playing like a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Litman: Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker is having one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the nation and that continues against the struggling Cyclones.

Portnoy: Oklahoma State

I've admittedly fallen victim to forgetting about Oklahoma State for long stretches after the loss to Tulsa. Hard to ignore now. Drew Mestemaker is playing as well as any quarterback in America. That's the difference in this one.

USC vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has a decision to make, choosing a new starting quarterback after Julian Sayin's injury. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Line: USC -6.5

Young: Ohio State

The Buckeyes possess the better defense and the best player in the sport in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Litman: Ohio State

Even without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, the Buckeyes show their resilience and make life for USC coach Lincoln Riley that much harder.

Portnoy: Ohio State

Is it Tavien St. Clair or Luke Fahey at quarterback for the Buckeyes? Perhaps both? I'm skeptical of how far this Ohio State team can go without Julian Sayin, but USC feels like it's on the verge of implosion. Lincoln Riley has spent the week answering questions about job security. I don't care who's lining up under center for Ryan Day, that's not exactly an inspiring sign of stability.

North Carolina vs. No. 1 Miami

Miami duo Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney combined for three touchdowns in the Hurricanes' win against Pitt in Week 8. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Line: Miami -14.5

Young: Miami

The Hurricanes feel like 2025 Indiana.

Litman: Miami

The 'Canes keep rolling ahead of next week's massive showdown in South Bend against Notre Dame.

Portnoy: Miami

Short of Notre Dame next week, I'm not sure Miami won't win every game remaining on its schedule by at least two touchdowns. I'm buying stock in quarterback Darian Mensah as the eventual Heisman winner, and, for all the good UNC has done this year, it's not at the level of a national title contender like the Hurricanes.

Drew Mestemaker finds Enai White for 3-yard TD, taking lead for Oklahoma State over Colorado