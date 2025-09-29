College Football Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 20 unbeaten teams heading into Week 6 Updated Sep. 29, 2025 11:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We’re through five weeks, and just 21 teams are still perfect. That’s down from 30 a week ago as the season keeps trimming the list of unbeatens. The College Football Playoff isn’t locked up yet, but these teams are still in the mix. Here’s every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:

Undefeated College Football Teams

Is Ohio State, Oregon or Miami the most impressive team in CFB so far? | Big Noon Kickoff

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more