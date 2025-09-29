College Football
oregon undefeated
College Football

Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 20 unbeaten teams heading into Week 6

Updated Sep. 29, 2025 11:28 a.m. ET

We’re through five weeks, and just 21 teams are still perfect. That’s down from 30 a week ago as the season keeps trimming the list of unbeatens. The College Football Playoff isn’t locked up yet, but these teams are still in the mix. Here’s every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:

Undefeated College Football Teams

  1. BYU
  2. Georgia Tech
  3. Houston
  4. Indiana
  5. Iowa State
  6. Louisville
  7. Maryland
  8. Memphis
  9. Miami
  10. Missouri
  11. Navy
  12. North Texas
  13. Ohio State
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oregon
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Texas Tech
  19. UNLV
  20. Vanderbilt

