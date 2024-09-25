College Football Nebraska vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Ross-Ade Stadium. A total of 47 points has been set for this game.

The Cornhuskers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 31-24, in their most recent game. The Boilermakers lost versus the Oregon State Beavers in their most recent game, 38-21.



Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Peacock

Nebraska vs Purdue Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 10:46 a.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Nebraska -10 (-110) -383 +297 47 -111 -109

Nebraska vs. Purdue Prediction

Pick ATS: Purdue (+10)

Pick OU: Over (47)

Prediction: Nebraska 30, Purdue 26

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.



Nebraska vs. Purdue Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Cornhuskers 28, Boilermakers 18.

The Cornhuskers have a 79.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Boilermakers hold a 25.2% implied probability.

Nebraska has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Purdue has not won against the spread this year in two opportunities.

Nebraska vs. Purdue: Head-to-Head

In their last three head-to-head matchups, Purdue has won against Nebraska two times.

The last three times the Cornhuskers have gone up against the Boilermakers, they have a 2-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the point total on two occasions.

Over their last three head-to-head contests, Nebraska has put up 91 points, while Purdue has accumulated 85.

Nebraska vs. Purdue: 2024 Stats Comparison

Nebraska Purdue Off. Points per Game (Rank) 31.5 (49) 25.7 (105) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 12.8 (22) 34.7 (93) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 3 (26) 5 (71) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (23) 0 (133)

Nebraska 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Raiola QB 967 YDS (72.2%) / 8 TD / 2 INT Isaiah Neyor WR 16 REC / 277 YDS / 4 TD / 69.3 YPG Dante Dowdell RB 256 YDS / 3 TD / 64 YPG / 5 YPC Rahmir Johnson RB 104 YDS / 0 TD / 26 YPG / 4 YPC

12 REC / 91 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 22.8 REC YPG John Bullock LB 25 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK Malcolm Hartzog DB 14 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Mikai Gbayor LB 19 TKL / 2 TFL DeShon Singleton DB 17 TKL / 0 TFL

Purdue 2024 Key Players



