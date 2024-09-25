Nebraska vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Ross-Ade Stadium. A total of 47 points has been set for this game.
The Cornhuskers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 31-24, in their most recent game. The Boilermakers lost versus the Oregon State Beavers in their most recent game, 38-21.
Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Nebraska
|-10 (-110)
|-383
|+297
|47
|-111
|-109
Nebraska vs. Purdue Prediction
- Pick ATS: Purdue (+10)
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- Prediction: Nebraska 30, Purdue 26
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Nebraska vs. Purdue Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Cornhuskers 28, Boilermakers 18.
- The Cornhuskers have a 79.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Boilermakers hold a 25.2% implied probability.
- Nebraska has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- Purdue has not won against the spread this year in two opportunities.
Nebraska vs. Purdue: Head-to-Head
- In their last three head-to-head matchups, Purdue has won against Nebraska two times.
- The last three times the Cornhuskers have gone up against the Boilermakers, they have a 2-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the point total on two occasions.
- Over their last three head-to-head contests, Nebraska has put up 91 points, while Purdue has accumulated 85.
Nebraska vs. Purdue: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|31.5 (49)
|25.7 (105)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|12.8 (22)
|34.7 (93)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|3 (26)
|5 (71)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|7 (23)
|0 (133)
Nebraska 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Raiola
|QB
|967 YDS (72.2%) / 8 TD / 2 INT
|Isaiah Neyor
|WR
|16 REC / 277 YDS / 4 TD / 69.3 YPG
|Dante Dowdell
|RB
|256 YDS / 3 TD / 64 YPG / 5 YPC
|Rahmir Johnson
|RB
|104 YDS / 0 TD / 26 YPG / 4 YPC
12 REC / 91 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 22.8 REC YPG
|John Bullock
|LB
|25 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|Malcolm Hartzog
|DB
|14 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Mikai Gbayor
|LB
|19 TKL / 2 TFL
|DeShon Singleton
|DB
|17 TKL / 0 TFL
Purdue 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Hudson Card
|QB
|453 YDS (63.6%) / 6 TD / 3 INT
|Devin Mockobee
|RB
|276 YDS / 1 TD / 92 YPG / 7.7 YPC
|Reggie Love III
|RB
|165 YDS / 2 TD / 55 YPG / 6.1 YPC
|Max Klare
|TE
|10 REC / 153 YDS / 2 TD / 51 YPG
|Kydran Jenkins
|LB
|11 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Will Heldt
|DL
|11 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Dillon Thieneman
|DB
|8 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Antonio Stevens
|DB
|14 TKL / 0 TFL
