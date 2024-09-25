College Football
Purdue v Oregon State
College Football

Nebraska vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:07 p.m. ET

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Ross-Ade Stadium. A total of 47 points has been set for this game.

The Cornhuskers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 31-24, in their most recent game. The Boilermakers lost versus the Oregon State Beavers in their most recent game, 38-21.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports

Nebraska vs Purdue Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 10:46 a.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Nebraska-10 (-110)-383+29747-111-109

Nebraska vs. Purdue Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Purdue (+10)  
  • Pick OU: Over (47) 
  • Prediction: Nebraska 30, Purdue 26

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Cornhuskers 28, Boilermakers 18.
  • The Cornhuskers have a 79.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Boilermakers hold a 25.2% implied probability.
  • Nebraska has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • Purdue has not won against the spread this year in two opportunities.

Nebraska vs. Purdue: Head-to-Head

  • In their last three head-to-head matchups, Purdue has won against Nebraska two times.
  • The last three times the Cornhuskers have gone up against the Boilermakers, they have a 2-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the point total on two occasions.
  • Over their last three head-to-head contests, Nebraska has put up 91 points, while Purdue has accumulated 85.

Nebraska vs. Purdue: 2024 Stats Comparison

 NebraskaPurdue
Off. Points per Game (Rank)31.5 (49)25.7 (105)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)12.8 (22)34.7 (93)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)3 (26)5 (71)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)7 (23)0 (133)

Nebraska 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Dylan RaiolaQB967 YDS (72.2%) / 8 TD / 2 INT
Isaiah NeyorWR16 REC / 277 YDS / 4 TD / 69.3 YPG
Dante DowdellRB256 YDS / 3 TD / 64 YPG / 5 YPC
Rahmir JohnsonRB104 YDS / 0 TD / 26 YPG / 4 YPC
12 REC / 91 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 22.8 REC YPG
John BullockLB25 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
Malcolm HartzogDB14 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Mikai GbayorLB19 TKL / 2 TFL
DeShon SingletonDB17 TKL / 0 TFL

Purdue 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Hudson CardQB453 YDS (63.6%) / 6 TD / 3 INT
Devin MockobeeRB276 YDS / 1 TD / 92 YPG / 7.7 YPC
Reggie Love IIIRB165 YDS / 2 TD / 55 YPG / 6.1 YPC
Max KlareTE10 REC / 153 YDS / 2 TD / 51 YPG
Kydran JenkinsLB11 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Will HeldtDL11 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Dillon ThienemanDB8 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Antonio StevensDB14 TKL / 0 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

