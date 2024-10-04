College Football Navy at Air Force: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Navy Midshipmen (4-0) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 5, 2024 against the Air Force Falcons (1-3). The over/under is 37 for this matchup.

The Midshipmen beat the UAB Blazers, 41-18, in their most recent game. Last time out, the Falcons fell to the Wyoming Cowboys, with 31-19 being the final score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.

Parkins’ Picks for Week 5: Bears over Panthers, Colts over Jaguars, 49ers over Cardinals Danny Parkins makes his predictions for Week 5 of the NFL Season, including the Chicago Bears over the Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the San Francisco 49ers over the Arizona Cardinals.

Navy vs. Air Force Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: CBS

Live Box Score on FOX Sports

More College Football Predictions

Navy vs Air Force Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Navy -9.5 (-114) -375 +288 37 -109 -111

Navy vs. Air Force Prediction

Pick ATS: Navy (-9.5)

Pick OU: Over (37)

Prediction: Navy 37, Air Force 16

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Navy Midshipmen vs. the Air Force Falcons game on FOX Sports!

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Navy is excellent this season and on pace for 10 wins.

The Midshipmen rank 10th in the sport in net yards per play, while being fourth in points per drive. They’ve somewhat moved away from their traditional offense of running, running and running some more. Instead, they're throwing the ball a little more this season.

They already have 44 pass attempts this year, and Horvath has completed 30 of them. Navy is a good squad and it's playing a bad Air Force team. And calling Air Force bad might be being too nice.

The Falcons are 0-4 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), failing to cover the spread against FBS teams by 13 points. Air Force is 129th in points per drive on offense and not much better on defense.

I like Navy to win and cover this game.

PICK: Navy (-10) to win by more than 10 points

Navy vs. Air Force Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Midshipmen 23, Falcons 14.

The Midshipmen have a 78.9% chance to collect the win in this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Falcons hold a 25.8% implied probability.

Navy has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Air Force has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Navy vs. Air Force: Head-to-Head

Over their last three meetings, Air Force has collected three wins against Navy.

The Midshipmen and the Falcons have been an even matchup over their last three contests, holding a split 1-1-1 record against the spread. In those three head-to-head matchups, the two squads have never gone over the total.

Over their last three head-to-head matchups, Air Force has scored 53 points, while Navy has posted 19.

Navy vs. Air Force: 2024 Stats Comparison

Navy Air Force Off. Points per Game (Rank) 46 (19) 12.5 (132) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 23.5 (51) 21.3 (39) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 2 (5) 5 (43) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 8 (32) 7 (42)

Navy 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Blake Horvath QB 637 YDS (68.2%) / 7 TD / 1 INT

450 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 112.5 RUSH YPG Eli Heidenreich RB 72 YDS / 0 TD / 18 YPG / 5.1 YPC

15 REC / 348 REC YDS / 5 REC TD / 87 REC YPG Brandon Chatman RB 125 YDS / 1 TD / 31.3 YPG / 5.7 YPC

6 REC / 132 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 33 REC YPG Alex Tecza RB 212 YDS / 3 TD / 53 YPG / 6.1 YPC Colin Ramos LB 42 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Jaxson Campbell DB 25 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Luke Pirris DL 18 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK Justin Reed DL 8 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK

Air Force 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Cade Harris WR 8 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TD / 29.8 YPG Aiden Calvert RB 91 YDS / 2 TD / 22.8 YPG / 5.1 YPC John Busha QB 240 YDS (36.5%) / 0 TD / 2 INT

128 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 32 RUSH YPG Kade Frew RB 56 YDS / 1 TD / 14 YPG / 6.2 YPC Peyton Zdroik DL 11 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK Jamari Bellamy DB 19 TKL / 3 TFL Grant Uyl LB 17 TKL / 1 TFL Kyle Chen DB 12 TKL / 1 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Air Force Falcons Navy Midshipmen College Football

share