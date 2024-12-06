College Football
Mountain West Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Updated Dec. 6, 2024 3:42 p.m. ET
While the Mountain West football conference dates back to 1999, a conference championship game was not established until 2013. This year's edition features defending champion Boise State and UNLV.
Check out the complete list of Mountain West football champions including the year and team:
Mountain West Football Champions
Championship Game Era
- 2023: Boise State
- 2022: Fresno State
- 2021: Utah State
- 2020: San Jose State
- 2019: Boise State
- 2018: Fresno State
- 2017: Boise State
- 2016: San Diego State
- 2015: San Diego State
- 2014: Boise State
- 2013: Fresno State
Pre-Championship Game Era
- 2012: Boise State/Fresno State/San Diego State
- 2011: TCU
- 2010: TCU
- 2009: TCU
- 2008: Utah
- 2007: BYU
- 2006: BYU
- 2005: TCU
- 2004: Utah
- 2003: Utah
- 2002: Colorado State
- 2001: BYU
- 2000: Colorado State
- 1999: BYU/Colorado State/Utah
Who has won the most Mountain West Championships?
Boise State has won the most Mountain West football championships with five titles. Below is a list of schools who have won Mountain West titles:
- Boise State - 5 championships
- BYU - 4
- Utah - 4
- TCU - 4
- Fresno State - 4
- Colorado State - 3
- San Diego State - 3
- San Jose State - 1
- Utah State - 1
