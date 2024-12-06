College Football Mountain West Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year Updated Dec. 6, 2024 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the Mountain West football conference dates back to 1999, a conference championship game was not established until 2013. This year's edition features defending champion Boise State and UNLV.

Check out the complete list of Mountain West football champions including the year and team:

Mountain West Football Champions

Championship Game Era

Pre-Championship Game Era

2012: Boise State/Fresno State/San Diego State

2011: TCU

2010: TCU

2009: TCU

2008: Utah

2007: BYU

2006: BYU

2005: TCU

2004: Utah

2003: Utah

2002: Colorado State

2001: BYU

2000: Colorado State

1999: BYU/Colorado State/Utah

Who has won the most Mountain West Championships?

Boise State has won the most Mountain West football championships with five titles. Below is a list of schools who have won Mountain West titles:

Boise State - 5 championships

BYU - 4

Utah - 4

TCU - 4

Fresno State - 4

Colorado State - 3

San Diego State - 3

San Jose State - 1

Utah State - 1

