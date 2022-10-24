College Football Ohio State holds off Tennessee in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Only six teams remain unbeaten this season. Week 8 saw some statement wins for some contenders, and close shaves for others. Ohio State trounced an Iowa team that couldn't get anything going. Clemson barely kept their edge to stay undefeated, and Oregon blew past UCLA to become the dominant force in the Pac-12. Where does that land them in Klatt's top 10?

Here are the updated rankings.

1. Ohio State (Previous ranking: 1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Iowa, 54-10

Why they are ranked here: Ohio State is the only team to have scored on every red zone possession this season. The 54 points for the Buckeyes against the Hawkeyes were the most allowed by an Iowa defense under Kirk Ferentz and the most points allowed by the Hawkeyes since 1995. It was Iowa’s first loss by 40 or more points since Kirk Ferentz's first Big Ten game, which he lost 49-3 to Nick Saban and Michigan State in 1999.

Key stat: Ohio State has 17 50-plus point games, the most in the country, since 2019. The second-most 50-plus point games in the Big Ten over that span is Michigan , with just six. Ohio State's 17th 50-plus point game is more than Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan State have combined over that span.

What's next? The Buckeyes (7-0) will travel to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) in Week 9 (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET). Watch it on FOX or the FOX Sports app.

Ohio State roasts Iowa: Buckeyes' offensive firepower and dominant defense Joel Klatt reacts to the Ohio State Buckeyes' defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 in Week 8. Klatt breaks down the Buckeyes’ impressive defense and explains why Ohio State is the No. 1 team in the country.

2. Tennessee (Previous ranking: 2)

Week 8 result: Defeated UT Martin, 65-24

Why they are ranked here: After Saturday's victory, Tennessee is 7-0 for the first time since 1998. The Vols have defeated four ranked teams for the first time in a regular season since 1998 (No. 17 Syracuse, No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Georgia and No. 10 Arkansas).

Key stat: Tennessee's 65 points were the most points scored in a game for them since scoring 70 vs. Louisiana Monroe in 2000.

What's next? Tennessee will play host to the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) in Week 9 (Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET).

3. Georgia (Previous ranking: 3)

Week 7 result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 55-0 (Bye in Week 8)

Why they are ranked here: Georgia is the only team to have 40-plus scores in the red zone this season. The Bulldogs are also the only team to have more than 40 red-zone possessions.

Key stat: Since Kirby Smart took over in 2016, Georgia has six shutouts in SEC play, the only team in the SEC to have more than five during that time.

What's next? The Bulldogs (7-0) will play host to the Florida Gators (4-3) in Week 9 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

4. Michigan (Previous ranking: 4)

Week 7 result: Defeated Penn State, 41-17 (Bye in Week 8)

Why they are ranked here: Michigan is one of two schools to have a QB with 1,200-plus yards passing and an RB with 900 rush yards and 10-plus rushing TDs (Pittsburgh being the other). It is also one of three schools to have three games scoring 50-plus points and winning by 40-plus points (Alabama, Tennessee).

Key stat: Michigan is one of just three teams to be outscoring their opponent by 30 or more points per game (30.6), joining Georgia (32.6) and Ohio State (34.7).

What's next? The Wolverines (7-0) will play host to an in-state rivalry matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) in Week 9 (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET).

5. Alabama (Previous ranking: 6)

Week 8 result: Defeated Mississippi State , 30-6

Why they are ranked here: Alabama has won 15 straight games against Mississippi State with Nick Saban as coach, including a 5-0 record and a differential of +160 over the past five games. Alabama is 31-0 at home in October under Saban.

Key stat: The victory was the 119th win for Alabama by 20-plus points since Saban took over, the most in the country over that span (Ohio State is second with 98).

What's next? After a bye week, Alabama (7-1) will travel to Baton Rouge to play the LSU Tigers (6-2) in a Week 9 showdown (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET).

6. Clemson (Previous ranking: 5)

Week 8 result: Defeated Syracuse, 27-21

Why they are ranked here: The Tigers' victory Saturday extended their home win streak to 38 games, setting an ACC record for the longest home winning streak in the conference’s history (passing Florida State 's record of 37 straight from 1992-2001).

Key stat: Clemson extended its overall win streak to 14 games, the longest active streak in the country.

What's next? After a bye week, the Tigers (8-0) will travel to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) in Week 10 (Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET).

7. TCU (Previous ranking: 9)

Week 8 result: Defeated Kansas State , 38-28

Why they are ranked here: TCU has beaten ranked opponents in four consecutive games for the first time in program history, extending its record.

Key stat: The Horned Frogs have scored at least 38 points in every game this season and have totaled 313 points in their seven games, the most since 2015, when they had 351. They are also the only team in college football this season to score 38 or more points in at least seven games through Week 8.

What's next? The Horned Frogs (7-0) will travel to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) in Week 9 (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET).

8. Oregon (Previous ranking: N/A)

Week 8 result: Defeated UCLA, 45-30

Why they are ranked here: Oregon’s win improves its home win streak to 23 games, the third-longest active streak in the country. They also have won 17 Pac-12 home games in a row, a program record. The Ducks have also scored 40-plus points for the sixth straight game, doing so for the first time since 2014. Saturday was their 25th straight win when scoring 40-plus points.

Key stat: Bo Nix is the third Oregon quarterback since at least 1996 to throw for five-plus TDs multiple times in a season, joining Justin Herbert (2019) and Marcus Mariota (2014).

What's next? The Ducks (6-1) will travel to California to play the California Golden Bears (5-2) in Week 9 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

Oregon takes down No. 9 UCLA: Are the Ducks a CFP contender? Joel Klatt reacts to the Oregon Ducks' defeating the No. 9 UCLA Bruins in Week 8. Klatt gives credit to Oregon’s six-game winning streak after losing the opener to Georgia, and explains why the Ducks could be considered for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

9. Oklahoma State (Previous ranking: N/A)

Week 8 result: Defeated Texas, 41-34

Why they are ranked here: Oklahoma State finished Saturday's game without being penalized, which is just the third time that has happened in an FBS game since 2000 and the first time in the program’s history. The Cowboys' victory over the Longhorns is sure to have Big 12 playoff implications.

Key stat: Oklahoma State has scored 18 touchdowns on drives lasting two minutes or less this season. For comparison, the Pokes had 17 touchdown drives in under two minutes all of 2021.

What's next? The Cowboys (6-1) will travel to play the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) in Week 9 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

10. Utah (Previous ranking: 10)

Week 7 result: Defeated USC, 43-42 (Bye in Week 8)

Why they are ranked here: Utah is one of just three teams in the FBS to score 30 or more points and allow less than 25 points per game after Week 1, joining Clemson and Ohio State. It is also one of eight teams to be averaging 40 points per game and allowing less than 25 points per game.

Key stat: Utah QB Cameron Rising is the sixth Utah quarterback since 1996 to rush for 10 or more career touchdowns (he has 12).

What's next? Utah (5-2) will travel to Pullman to take on Washington State Cougars (4-3) in Week 9 (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET).

