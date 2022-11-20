College Football USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 12 of the college football season featured a handful of close games featuring top-10 teams. The top four ranked teams in the nation — Georgia , Ohio State , Michigan and TCU — won by a combined 16 points Saturday.

Georgia looked far from dominant in a 16-6 win over Kentucky on Saturday, while Ohio State used a late defensive touchdown to make its win over Maryland look more impressive than it was. Michigan and TCU both notched close victories thanks to game-winning field goals.

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt kept the Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Wolverines and Horned Frogs at the top of his top 10 list, but there are some shakeups after that, including a new team entering the mix this week.

Here are Klatt's updated rankings after Week 12.

1. Georgia (Previous ranking: 1)

Week 12 result: Defeated Kentucky, 16-6

Why they're ranked here: It wasn't pretty, but good teams find a way to win on the road, and that's what the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs did Saturday. Stetson Bennett didn't play his best, but senior running back Kenny McIntosh picked up the slack, rushing for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter to help lock up a 16-6 win.

Key stat: With Saturday's victory, Georgia becomes the first SEC team to go undefeated in conference play in consecutive seasons since Alabama in 2008-09.

What's next? The Bulldogs will take on in-state rival Georgia Tech in a non-conference matchup (Saturday, noon ET).

2. Ohio State (Previous ranking: 2)

Week 12 result: Defeated Maryland, 43-30

Why they’re ranked here: Ryan Day's team proved again they have the most explosive offense in college football. Playing without both Miyan Williams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes still put up 43 points against a solid Maryland team that held a 13-10 lead at the half. Third-string running back Dallan Hayden ran all over the Terps, totaling 146 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Key stat: Ohio State improved to 89-0 when scoring 30-plus points since 2014.

What's next? The Buckeyes play host to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in Week 13 (Saturday, noon ET, FOX).

3. Michigan (Previous ranking: 3)

Week 12 result: Defeated Illinois, 19-17

Why they’re ranked here: J.J. McCarthy did just enough to lead the Wolverines to a victory in a game in which star running back Blake Corum went down with an injury. McCarthy threw for 208 yards and added 18 yards on the ground, while the Wolverines' defense held the Illini scoreless in the fourth quarter to secure a comeback victory. McCarthy completed 74.6% of his passes throughout the first eight games of the season — which led all FBS quarterbacks — but is only completing 50% of his throws over the past three games. That is going to have to change if Michigan is going to get past rival Ohio State next weekend and secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Key stat: Corum scored his 18th rushing touchdown of the year Saturday, becoming the first player in program history to rush for a touchdown in 11 different games in a season.

What's next? The Wolverines hit the road to take on No. 2 Ohio State (Saturday, noon ET, FOX).

4. TCU (Previous ranking: 4)

Week 12 result: Defeated Baylor, 29-28

Why they’re ranked here: TCU kept its magical season intact as Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play, leading the Horned Frogs to a 29-28 victory over Baylor. Max Duggan threw for 327 yards and a touchdown while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground, as TCU scored nine points in the final 2:07 to survive.

Key stat: TCU is 11-0 for the fourth time in program history.

What's next? The Horned Frogs (11-0) will take on Iowa State in Week 13 (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET).

5. USC (Previous ranking: 8)

Week 12 result: Defeated UCLA, 48-45

Why they’re ranked here: Caleb Williams had the best game of his young career Saturday, passing for a career-high 470 yards in USC's 48-45 victory over intra-city rival UCLA. The Trojans clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and is a legitimate threat to make the College Football Playoff.

Key stat: USC has scored 40 or more points in nine games this season, a school record.

What's next? The Trojans host Notre Dame in Week 13 (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET).

6. LSU (Previous ranking: 6)

Week 12 result: Defeated UAB, 41-10

Why they’re ranked here: When LSU scores 30 points, it wins. Jayden Daniels continues to look like a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, throwing for 297 yards and a score, and adding another 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Tigers have won 13 straight when they top the 30-point mark.

Key stat: LSU has won 12 straight and 61 of its last 62 games vs. non-conference opponents in Tiger Stadium.

What's next? The Tigers hit the road to take on Texas A&M in Week 13 (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

7. Alabama (Previous ranking: 7)

Week 12 result: Defeated Austin Peay, 34-0

Why they’re ranked here: Nick Saban's team cruised to an easy victory. Jase McClellan filled in admirably for the injured Jahmyr Gibbs, totaling 156 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. With two losses already, this wasn't the dream season Alabama fans have become accustomed to seeing. Nonetheless, this team took care of business Saturday and deserves to stay here at No. 7. The Crimson Tide will close out the regular season with a home matchup against rival Auburn.

Key stat: Alabama's victory over Austin Peay was the program's 12th November matchup vs. an FCS opponent in Nick Saban’s tenure. Alabama has won those games by an average margin of 49-6.

What's next? Alabama will play host to Auburn in Week 13 (Saturday, 3:30 ET).

8. Penn State (Previous ranking: 9)

Week 12 result: Defeated Rutgers, 55-10

Why they’re ranked here: The Nittany Lions continue to impress, and although James Franklin's team won't be playing in the Big Ten Championship Game, there is a compelling argument to be made for this team being among the best in the country. Establishing a solid run game was key for the Nittany Lions heading into this season, and they have done that with a dominant one-two freshman duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. Allen ran for a team-high 117 yards and a touchdown Saturday, while Singleton added 62 yards on the ground and a 100-yard kickoff return for a score.

Key stat: The last time Penn State scored on offense, defense and special teams in a game was in 2017 against Indiana.

What's next? The Nittany Lions will play host to Michigan State in Week 13 (Saturday, TBD).

9. Clemson (Previous ranking: NR)

Week 12 result: Defeated Miami (FL), 40-10

Why they’re ranked here: Despite playing only one top-10 opponent, Clemson is 10-1 and just held Miami to less than 100 yards of total offense. Don't ignore the Tigers. DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third Saturday, while Clemson's defense was dominant from start to finish. This is a good team, but let's remember to rank the Tigers based on what they've done this season, not over the past decade.

Key stat: Clemson has won 105 of its last 106 games when holding teams under 23 points.

What's next? Clemson will play host to South Carolina in a non-conference matchup in Week 13 (Saturday, noon ET).

10. Washington (Previous ranking: NR)

Week 12 result: Beat Colorado 54-7.

Why they’re ranked here: After blowing out the woeful Buffaloes, the Huskies are 9-2 and on the rise. Washington's two losses came on the road against UCLA and Arizona State, and the Huskies head into the annual Apple Cup rivalry game with an outside chance to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game. Michael Penix Jr. leads Division I with 3,869 yards passing. Washington scored a touchdown on its first offensive possession for the ninth time in 11 games this season. In contrast, the Huskies have allowed just one opening drive touchdown in 11 games.

Key stat: Washington's nine victories this season under coach Kalen DeBoer are the most in program history in a head coach's first season in charge. The previous high came in 2014 when Chris Petersen led the Huskies to an 8-6 record.

What's next? The Huskies travel to Pullman to take on rival Washington State in Week 13 ( Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ) .

