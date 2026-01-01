College Football
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oregon: Orange Bowl Quarterfinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Published Jan. 1, 2026 10:38 a.m. ET

The Oregon Ducks (12-1) play the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET, and Oregon is a 2.5 favorite. Interested in watching this game? You can do so on ESPN.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Tech

  • When: Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Oregon's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/30/2025vs. Montana StateW 59-13
9/6/2025vs. Oklahoma StateW 69-3
9/13/2025at NorthwesternW 34-14
9/20/2025vs. Oregon StateW 41-7
9/27/2025at Penn StateW 30-24
10/11/2025vs. IndianaL 30-20
10/18/2025at RutgersW 56-10
10/25/2025vs. WisconsinW 21-7
11/8/2025at IowaW 18-16
11/14/2025vs. MinnesotaW 42-13
11/22/2025vs. USCW 42-27
11/29/2025at WashingtonW 26-14
12/20/2025vs. James MadisonW 51-34
1/1/2026vs. Texas Tech-

Oregon 2025 Stats & Insights

  • Oregon has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-best in total offense (468.9 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (271.4 yards allowed per game).
  • Oregon owns the 42nd-ranked offense this season in terms of passing yards (251.8 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking sixth-best with only 158.1 passing yards allowed per game.
  • The Ducks have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (eighth-best with 39.2 points per game) and scoring defense (10th-best with 16.3 points allowed per game) this season.
  • The Ducks have been a handful for opposing teams in the running game, as they rank top-25 in both rushing offense (13th-best with 217.1 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (22nd-best with 113.3 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.
  • Oregon has the 34th-ranked defense this year in terms of third-down efficiency (35.1% third-down percentage allowed), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 13th-best with a 48.4% third-down percentage.
  • The Ducks rank 27th in college football with a +6 turnover margin after forcing 17 turnovers (56th in the FBS) while committing 11 (10th in the FBS).

Oregon 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Dante MooreQB3,046 YDS (72.4%) / 28 TD / 8 INT
196 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 15.1 RUSH YPG
Jordon DavisonRB625 YDS / 13 TD / 48.1 YPG / 6.4 YPC
Noah WhittingtonRB798 YDS / 6 TD / 72.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC
17 REC / 88 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11 REC YPG
Malik BensonWR36 REC / 645 YDS / 6 TD / 49.6 YPG
Teitum TuiotiLB52 TKL / 8 TFL / 7.5 SACK
Bryce BoettcherLB81 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Dillon ThienemanDB56 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
Aaron FlowersDB50 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Texas Tech's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/30/2025vs. Arkansas-Pine BluffW 67-7
9/6/2025vs. Kent StateW 62-14
9/13/2025vs. Oregon StateW 45-14
9/20/2025at UtahW 34-10
10/4/2025at HoustonW 35-11
10/11/2025vs. KansasW 42-17
10/18/2025at Arizona StateL 26-22
10/25/2025vs. Oklahoma StateW 42-0
11/1/2025at Kansas StateW 43-20
11/8/2025vs. BYUW 29-7
11/15/2025vs. UCFW 48-9
11/29/2025at West VirginiaW 49-0
12/6/2025vs. BYUW 34-7
1/1/2026vs. Oregon-

Texas Tech 2025 Stats & Insights

  • Texas Tech has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fifth-best in total yards per game (480.3) and second-best in total yards surrendered per game (254.5).
  • Things have been going well for Texas Tech on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 289.4 passing yards per game (10th-best) and allowing only 186 passing yards per game (24th-best).
  • The Red Raiders have been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as they rank second-best in points per game (42.5) and third-best in points surrendered per game (10.9).
  • The Red Raiders rank 29th in the FBS with 190.9 rushing yards per contest, but they've been led by their defense, which ranks best by giving up only 68.5 rushing yards per contest.
  • Things have been positive for Texas Tech on both offense and defense on third down, as it is putting up a 51% third-down conversion percentage (sixth-best) and allowing a 30.8% third-down rate (10th-best).
  • At +17, the Red Raiders sport the best turnover margin in the FBS this season.

Texas Tech 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Cameron DickeyRB1,097 YDS / 14 TD / 84.4 YPG / 5.5 YPC
24 REC / 216 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18 REC YPG
Behren MortonQB2,643 YDS (67%) / 22 TD / 4 INT
J'Koby WilliamsRB785 YDS / 6 TD / 60.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC
29 REC / 372 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 33.8 REC YPG
Caleb DouglasWR55 REC / 845 YDS / 7 TD / 65 YPG
Jacob RodriguezLB106 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 SACK / 4 INT
David BaileyLB42 TKL / 12 TFL / 13.5 SACK
Ben RobertsLB71 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Romello HeightLB30 TKL / 6 TFL / 8.5 SACK

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

