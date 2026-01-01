How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oregon: Orange Bowl Quarterfinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

The Oregon Ducks (12-1) play the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET, and Oregon is a 2.5 favorite. Interested in watching this game? You can do so on ESPN.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Tech

When: Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Oregon's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2025 vs. Montana State W 59-13 9/6/2025 vs. Oklahoma State W 69-3 9/13/2025 at Northwestern W 34-14 9/20/2025 vs. Oregon State W 41-7 9/27/2025 at Penn State W 30-24 10/11/2025 vs. Indiana L 30-20 10/18/2025 at Rutgers W 56-10 10/25/2025 vs. Wisconsin W 21-7 11/8/2025 at Iowa W 18-16 11/14/2025 vs. Minnesota W 42-13 11/22/2025 vs. USC W 42-27 11/29/2025 at Washington W 26-14 12/20/2025 vs. James Madison W 51-34 1/1/2026 vs. Texas Tech -

Oregon 2025 Stats & Insights

Oregon has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-best in total offense (468.9 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (271.4 yards allowed per game).

Oregon owns the 42nd-ranked offense this season in terms of passing yards (251.8 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking sixth-best with only 158.1 passing yards allowed per game.

The Ducks have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (eighth-best with 39.2 points per game) and scoring defense (10th-best with 16.3 points allowed per game) this season.

The Ducks have been a handful for opposing teams in the running game, as they rank top-25 in both rushing offense (13th-best with 217.1 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (22nd-best with 113.3 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

Oregon has the 34th-ranked defense this year in terms of third-down efficiency (35.1% third-down percentage allowed), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 13th-best with a 48.4% third-down percentage.

The Ducks rank 27th in college football with a +6 turnover margin after forcing 17 turnovers (56th in the FBS) while committing 11 (10th in the FBS).

Oregon 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Dante Moore QB 3,046 YDS (72.4%) / 28 TD / 8 INT

196 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 15.1 RUSH YPG Jordon Davison RB 625 YDS / 13 TD / 48.1 YPG / 6.4 YPC Noah Whittington RB 798 YDS / 6 TD / 72.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC

17 REC / 88 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11 REC YPG Malik Benson WR 36 REC / 645 YDS / 6 TD / 49.6 YPG Teitum Tuioti LB 52 TKL / 8 TFL / 7.5 SACK Bryce Boettcher LB 81 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Dillon Thieneman DB 56 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT Aaron Flowers DB 50 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Texas Tech's 2025 Schedule

Texas Tech 2025 Stats & Insights

Texas Tech has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fifth-best in total yards per game (480.3) and second-best in total yards surrendered per game (254.5).

Things have been going well for Texas Tech on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 289.4 passing yards per game (10th-best) and allowing only 186 passing yards per game (24th-best).

The Red Raiders have been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as they rank second-best in points per game (42.5) and third-best in points surrendered per game (10.9).

The Red Raiders rank 29th in the FBS with 190.9 rushing yards per contest, but they've been led by their defense, which ranks best by giving up only 68.5 rushing yards per contest.

Things have been positive for Texas Tech on both offense and defense on third down, as it is putting up a 51% third-down conversion percentage (sixth-best) and allowing a 30.8% third-down rate (10th-best).

At +17, the Red Raiders sport the best turnover margin in the FBS this season.

Texas Tech 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Cameron Dickey RB 1,097 YDS / 14 TD / 84.4 YPG / 5.5 YPC

24 REC / 216 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18 REC YPG Behren Morton QB 2,643 YDS (67%) / 22 TD / 4 INT J'Koby Williams RB 785 YDS / 6 TD / 60.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC

29 REC / 372 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 33.8 REC YPG Caleb Douglas WR 55 REC / 845 YDS / 7 TD / 65 YPG Jacob Rodriguez LB 106 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 SACK / 4 INT David Bailey LB 42 TKL / 12 TFL / 13.5 SACK Ben Roberts LB 71 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Romello Height LB 30 TKL / 6 TFL / 8.5 SACK

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

