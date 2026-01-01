How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oregon: Orange Bowl Quarterfinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
The Oregon Ducks (12-1) play the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET, and Oregon is a 2.5 favorite. Interested in watching this game? You can do so on ESPN.
Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports. Learn more about the Oregon Ducks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Tech
- When: Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
Oregon's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|vs. Montana State
|W 59-13
|9/6/2025
|vs. Oklahoma State
|W 69-3
|9/13/2025
|at Northwestern
|W 34-14
|9/20/2025
|vs. Oregon State
|W 41-7
|9/27/2025
|at Penn State
|W 30-24
|10/11/2025
|vs. Indiana
|L 30-20
|10/18/2025
|at Rutgers
|W 56-10
|10/25/2025
|vs. Wisconsin
|W 21-7
|11/8/2025
|at Iowa
|W 18-16
|11/14/2025
|vs. Minnesota
|W 42-13
|11/22/2025
|vs. USC
|W 42-27
|11/29/2025
|at Washington
|W 26-14
|12/20/2025
|vs. James Madison
|W 51-34
|1/1/2026
|vs. Texas Tech
|-
Oregon 2025 Stats & Insights
- Oregon has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-best in total offense (468.9 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (271.4 yards allowed per game).
- Oregon owns the 42nd-ranked offense this season in terms of passing yards (251.8 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking sixth-best with only 158.1 passing yards allowed per game.
- The Ducks have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (eighth-best with 39.2 points per game) and scoring defense (10th-best with 16.3 points allowed per game) this season.
- The Ducks have been a handful for opposing teams in the running game, as they rank top-25 in both rushing offense (13th-best with 217.1 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (22nd-best with 113.3 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.
- Oregon has the 34th-ranked defense this year in terms of third-down efficiency (35.1% third-down percentage allowed), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 13th-best with a 48.4% third-down percentage.
- The Ducks rank 27th in college football with a +6 turnover margin after forcing 17 turnovers (56th in the FBS) while committing 11 (10th in the FBS).
Oregon 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dante Moore
|QB
|3,046 YDS (72.4%) / 28 TD / 8 INT
196 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 15.1 RUSH YPG
|Jordon Davison
|RB
|625 YDS / 13 TD / 48.1 YPG / 6.4 YPC
|Noah Whittington
|RB
|798 YDS / 6 TD / 72.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC
17 REC / 88 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11 REC YPG
|Malik Benson
|WR
|36 REC / 645 YDS / 6 TD / 49.6 YPG
|Teitum Tuioti
|LB
|52 TKL / 8 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Bryce Boettcher
|LB
|81 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Dillon Thieneman
|DB
|56 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
|Aaron Flowers
|DB
|50 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Texas Tech's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|W 67-7
|9/6/2025
|vs. Kent State
|W 62-14
|9/13/2025
|vs. Oregon State
|W 45-14
|9/20/2025
|at Utah
|W 34-10
|10/4/2025
|at Houston
|W 35-11
|10/11/2025
|vs. Kansas
|W 42-17
|10/18/2025
|at Arizona State
|L 26-22
|10/25/2025
|vs. Oklahoma State
|W 42-0
|11/1/2025
|at Kansas State
|W 43-20
|11/8/2025
|vs. BYU
|W 29-7
|11/15/2025
|vs. UCF
|W 48-9
|11/29/2025
|at West Virginia
|W 49-0
|12/6/2025
|vs. BYU
|W 34-7
|1/1/2026
|vs. Oregon
|-
Texas Tech 2025 Stats & Insights
- Texas Tech has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fifth-best in total yards per game (480.3) and second-best in total yards surrendered per game (254.5).
- Things have been going well for Texas Tech on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 289.4 passing yards per game (10th-best) and allowing only 186 passing yards per game (24th-best).
- The Red Raiders have been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as they rank second-best in points per game (42.5) and third-best in points surrendered per game (10.9).
- The Red Raiders rank 29th in the FBS with 190.9 rushing yards per contest, but they've been led by their defense, which ranks best by giving up only 68.5 rushing yards per contest.
- Things have been positive for Texas Tech on both offense and defense on third down, as it is putting up a 51% third-down conversion percentage (sixth-best) and allowing a 30.8% third-down rate (10th-best).
- At +17, the Red Raiders sport the best turnover margin in the FBS this season.
Texas Tech 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Cameron Dickey
|RB
|1,097 YDS / 14 TD / 84.4 YPG / 5.5 YPC
24 REC / 216 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18 REC YPG
|Behren Morton
|QB
|2,643 YDS (67%) / 22 TD / 4 INT
|J'Koby Williams
|RB
|785 YDS / 6 TD / 60.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC
29 REC / 372 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 33.8 REC YPG
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|55 REC / 845 YDS / 7 TD / 65 YPG
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|106 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 SACK / 4 INT
|David Bailey
|LB
|42 TKL / 12 TFL / 13.5 SACK
|Ben Roberts
|LB
|71 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Romello Height
|LB
|30 TKL / 6 TFL / 8.5 SACK
FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?
Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
[2025 CFP Odds: Lines, Spreads for Each Quarterfinal Game]
[Game Changers: Why Jeremiah Smith Almost Flipped From Ohio State to Miami]
[College Football Playoff: 8 CFP Teams, 8 Stats You Need to Know, Players to Watch]
[More CFP: How Matt Patricia Found 'Different Joy' as Ohio State's Defensive Coordinator]
[CFB Review: 25 Best College Football Moments of 2025, From Indiana Fireworks to Big Noon Kickoff]
-
2025 CFP Odds: Lines, Spreads for Each Quarterfinal Game
CFP Quarterfinal Betting Report: Ole Miss-UGA Will Have Largest Impact at Books
25 Best College Football Moments of 2025, From Indiana Fireworks to Big Noon Kickoff
-
2025 Bad Beats of the Year: NFL and College Football Edition
2026 NFL Draft: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore Lead Top QB Prospects
CFP Quarterfinals Picks, Preview: What To Expect in Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, More
-
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Wants Portal, Coach Movement and CFP to Change
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
2026 College Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Top Names Expected To Enter
-
2025 CFP Odds: Lines, Spreads for Each Quarterfinal Game
CFP Quarterfinal Betting Report: Ole Miss-UGA Will Have Largest Impact at Books
25 Best College Football Moments of 2025, From Indiana Fireworks to Big Noon Kickoff
-
2025 Bad Beats of the Year: NFL and College Football Edition
2026 NFL Draft: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore Lead Top QB Prospects
CFP Quarterfinals Picks, Preview: What To Expect in Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, More
-
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Wants Portal, Coach Movement and CFP to Change
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
2026 College Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Top Names Expected To Enter