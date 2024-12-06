College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 15 picks Published Dec. 6, 2024 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 15 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 15

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Carson Beck, Dillon Gabriel, Cade Klubnik, Maddux Madsen

I mentioned in my best bets for this week that I think Georgia will be conservative at first and will rely on the run game. So that eliminates Beck. I also mentioned that I liked Madsen to have Over 219 passing yards. So he's my choice in this spot.

Prediction: Maddux Madsen

2. Order the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Iowa State Cyclones, Arizona State Sun Devils

Again, I think both Georgia and Texas will take conservative approaches in their offensive game plans. And although both the Cyclones and the Sun Devils can put up points, I'm going with Iowa State first here.

Prediction: Iowa State, Arizona State, Georgia, Texas

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Ricky White, Jaylin Noel, Tyler Warren, Antonio Williams

Ricky and Jaylin have both put up big numbers this year in receiving yards. But I'm giving the edge to Ricky.

Prediction: Ricky White

4. Which team will have the MOST SACKS?

Boise State, SMU, Oregon, Texas

One reason that I think Oregon will be dominant this weekend is because of its defense. The Ducks sacked the Washington QB 10 times last week. Quack, quack.

Prediction: Oregon

5. Order the players by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jordan James, Brashard Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo

Hard not to go with Ashton Jeanty first because won't he be first on most people's lists? After him, let the chips fall where they may!

Prediction: Jeanty, James, Smith, Skattebo

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Penn State win, or lose by 3 points or fewer OR Oregon wins by 4 points or more

I think Penn State will eventually find its footing and will attempt to make this game competitive. But in the end, I think my alma mater will win by at least a touchdown.

Prediction: Oregon wins by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Oregon 31, Penn State 20

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

