Former Nebraska, Texas QB Casey Thompson reportedly transfers to FAU
Former Nebraska, Texas QB Casey Thompson reportedly transfers to FAU

Published May. 10, 2023 4:09 p.m. ET

Casey Thompson is on the move again, but he'll reunite with a familiar face.

The quarterback is transferring from Nebraska to Florida Atlantic, ESPN reported Wednesday. At FAU, Thompson will play under Tom Herman, who recruited Thompson to Texas as part of the 2018 Longhorns class. Thompson reportedly turned down opportunities to play in a higher-level conference as he visited Auburn and received interest from Notre Dame, Indiana and Houston, among other schools. 

Thompson started for Nebraska for the majority of the 2022 season. He put up solid stats in what was a rocky year for the Cornhuskers, throwing for 2,407 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games. He missed two games due to an arm injury.

Following the season, Thompson underwent shoulder surgery. His status as Nebraska's starting quarterback became even more uncertain following the hiring of coach Matt Rhule, who landed former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims in the transfer portal. 

Thompson didn't practice in the spring due to his shoulder rehab. A week after the spring game, in which Sims flourished, Thompson entered the transfer portal. 

He has resumed throwing and in late April posted a clip of himself working out at Nebraska's facilities. 

Thompson didn't play much under Herman at Texas. He appeared in just seven games as a backup in his first two non-redshirt seasons before Herman was fired following the 2020 season. 

Thompson became the Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2021 under new coach Steve Sarkisian. He threw for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 starts, going 4-6 in those games. After the season, he transferred to Nebraska.

Herman is in his first season as FAU's head coach.

Nebraska Cornhuskers
Texas Longhorns
Florida Atlantic Owls
