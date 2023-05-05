College Football Former Michigan State QB Payton Thorne announces transfer to Auburn Published May. 5, 2023 3:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Payton Thorne delivered a shock to Michigan State fans this past weekend when the senior quarterback announced he was entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Thorne didn't take long to decide on his next stop as the former MSU signal-caller announced he is heading to Auburn to play for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers in the SEC.

Thorne, who was a two-year starter and team captain while at Michigan State, made the announcement official on his Twitter account Friday.

"WAR. DAMN. EAGLE." Thorne posted.

Thorne enjoyed a solid 2021 campaign in his first year as a starter at MSU, leading the Spartans to an 11-win season. He battled injuries throughout the 2022 season as MSU finished with a 5-7 mark. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound QB threw for 6,494 yards and 49 touchdowns in his time with the Spartans.

Auburn finished last season with a final record of 5-7, the same as Michigan State. Former head coach Bryan Harsin was fired midway through the season and Freeze was announced as the program's head coach in November.

Thorne will join a quarterback room that includes redshirt sophomore Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. Ashford, who transferred from Oregon, played in 12 games last season, throwing 1,613 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. T.J. Finley, who transferred from LSU, started last season under center for the Tigers. However, he announced he was entering the portal earlier this week as a grad transfer.

As for Michigan State, Thorne's departure leaves Noah Kim and Katin Houser as options to start under center for Mel Tucker and the Spartans.

