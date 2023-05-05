College Football
Former Michigan State QB Payton Thorne announces transfer to Auburn
College Football

Former Michigan State QB Payton Thorne announces transfer to Auburn

Published May. 5, 2023 3:39 p.m. ET

Payton Thorne delivered a shock to Michigan State fans this past weekend when the senior quarterback announced he was entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Thorne didn't take long to decide on his next stop as the former MSU signal-caller announced he is heading to Auburn to play for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers in the SEC.

Thorne, who was a two-year starter and team captain while at Michigan State, made the announcement official on his Twitter account Friday.

"WAR. DAMN. EAGLE." Thorne posted.

Thorne enjoyed a solid 2021 campaign in his first year as a starter at MSU, leading the Spartans to an 11-win season. He battled injuries throughout the 2022 season as MSU finished with a 5-7 mark. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound QB threw for 6,494 yards and 49 touchdowns in his time with the Spartans.

Auburn finished last season with a final record of 5-7, the same as Michigan State. Former head coach Bryan Harsin was fired midway through the season and Freeze was announced as the program's head coach in November.

Thorne will join a quarterback room that includes redshirt sophomore Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. Ashford, who transferred from Oregon, played in 12 games last season, throwing 1,613 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. T.J. Finley, who transferred from LSU, started last season under center for the Tigers. However, he announced he was entering the portal earlier this week as a grad transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Michigan State, Thorne's departure leaves Noah Kim and Katin Houser as options to start under center for Mel Tucker and the Spartans.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers: Dale Jr., Tony Stewart, Chase Elliott among additions

NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers: Dale Jr., Tony Stewart, Chase Elliott among additions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes