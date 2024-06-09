College Football Ohio State bolsters top 2025 recruiting class with four-star safety Updated Jun. 9, 2024 6:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ohio State made another key addition to its already-loaded 2025 football recruiting class Sunday.

The Buckeyes got a commitment from four-star safety Faheem Delane out of Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Onley, Maryland. Delane is ranked as the No. 34 overall recruit in his class in the 247Sports composite player rankings. He's the highest-ranked recruit out of Maryland and the second-highest-ranked safety in the class.

Delane gives the Buckeyes five commitments within the top 50 overall prospects in 247Sports' composite rankings and eight in the top 100. He joins five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez (No. 5) and Na'eem Offord (No. 6), five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair (No. 14) and four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford (No. 47), four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe (No. 54), four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis (No. 60) and four-star running back Bo Jackson (No. 81).

[Ohio State lands commitment from top running back recruit — named Bo Jackson]

That group is why Ohio State is regarded by every major recruiting service as having the top class of 2025 commitments in college football — if head coach Ryan Day can keep it together. The Buckeyes have again separated themselves from the Big Ten on the recruiting trail, as newcomer USC is the only other school in the conference currently in the top 10 of 247Sports' national recruiting class rankings by team. The Trojans, currently at No. 4 on 247Sports' 2024 recruiting class rankings, picked up a four-star commitment of their own on the defensive side of the ball Sunday, from edge rusher Hayden Lowe out of nearby Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, Calif.

Of course, all that work on the recruiting trail for the Buckeyes' coaching staff could be diminished if Day cannot lead the most talented Ohio State roster in his tenure to a win over archrival Michigan this fall, at which point his job may be in jeopardy. The Wolverines have won three straight editions of "The Game" over the Buckeyes and are defending College Football Playoff national champions.

