College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Indiana And More

Can No. 4 Ohio State avenge its Big Ten championship game loss to No. 5 Indiana on "Big Noon Kickoff"? Will No. 6 Alabama bounce back against No. 14 Tennessee after a loss to No. 1 Georgia?

Elsewhere, a College Football Playoff spot could be on the line when No. 2 Notre Dame visits No. 8 BYU. Austin Simmons leads No. 13 Missouri against his former team, No. 9 Ole Miss.

With six matchups between Associated Press Top 25 opponents, Week 7 of the college football season might feature the most exciting slate of the season. We’re breaking down our straight-up picks and the matchups to watch closely throughout the weekend.

RJ Young Laken Litman Ben Portnoy Last Week 6-4 6-4 4-6 Overall 42-16 38-20 36-22

No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is two touchdowns away from breaking the all-time Big Ten receiving touchdowns record. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (FOX)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Line: Ohio State -3.5

RJ Young: Ohio State

The best player in the sport is Jeremiah Smith, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day should not be shy about reminding Indiana about that.

Laken Litman: Ohio State

This is my answer for nearly every Ohio State game: The Buckeyes have Jeremiah Smith and Indiana doesn't.

Ben Portnoy: Indiana

OK, fine, this is probably a bit of a homer pick. I took the Hoosiers to win the Big Ten at the start of the season and I can't stray from that, right? Right. Give me Curt Cignetti's squad in the biggest home game in the history of Indiana football.

No. 22 LSU vs. No. 16 Mississippi State

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is 1-2 against Associated Press Top 25 teams during the 2026 season. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Line: LSU -14.5

Young: LSU

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor won't be 100% healthy even if he plays on Saturday. Advantage, LSU.

Litman: LSU

The Tigers will rebound at home after an upset loss to Kentucky in overtime last week. Plus, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor's status is still uncertain.

Portnoy: LSU

Kamario Taylor is still on the mend and while the spread feels pretty big for a matchup of two top-25 teams, I have a hard time seeing the Bulldogs pull this one out. I'll take LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt to get right against what's been just a mediocre Mississippi State defense.

No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama

Keelon Russell had his first loss as Alabama's starting quarterback in their rivalry game against Georgia last week. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Line: Alabama -7.5

Young: Alabama

The Crimson Tide have the better quarterback and wide receiver room. Tennessee must run the ball well to win.

Litman: Alabama

Even after last week's loss to Georgia, Alabama looks like a team that could win it all. The Crimson Tide are not going to lose two in a row, especially not against a Tennessee team led by backup quarterback George MacIntyre.

Portnoy: Alabama

Nothing complicated about this one. Tennessee has real problems at quarterback and absolutely nothing the Vols put on tape last week against Arkansas makes me think they're up for this challenge. Bama rolls big.

No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Arizona State

Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond has thrown for 1,102 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: Galaxy Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Line: Texas Tech -14.5

Young: Texas Tech

Texas Tech has flirted with disaster enough to make me feel nervous, but I think the Red Raiders have an answer for ASU running back Cardae Mack.

Litman: Texas Tech

In a heated Big 12 race, Texas Tech stays unbeaten with a decisive win over an inconsistent ASU team.

Portnoy: Texas Tech

Arizona State and quarterback Cutter Boley have had their moments and I still think Texas Tech is hardly a shoo-in for the Big 12 title, but the Red Raiders are just the more talented team in this one.

No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Missouri

Austin Simmons will face his former team, Ole Miss, in Oxford this Saturday. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Line: Ole Miss -5.5

Young: Missouri

Running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for at least 200 yards in back-to-back games and quarterback Austin Simmons is good enough to exploit Ole Miss' leaky secondary.

Litman: Missouri

The Tigers surprise Ole Miss on the road and further cement themselves as a legit SEC contender.

Portnoy: Ole Miss

I know Ole Miss got run by Florida a few weeks back, but I still think quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is one of the five best players in the sport this year. Austin Simmons has been awesome for Missouri and I think he'll find success against a bad Rebels defense, but Chambliss will make one more play down the stretch to win a shootout.

No. 8 BYU vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr has completed 70.8% of his passing attempts for 1,378 yards and 16 touchdowns. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Line: Notre Dame -10.5

Young: Notre Dame

BYU will play its biggest game of the season without star tailback and 2025 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year LJ Martin. I'll take Notre Dame.

Litman: Notre Dame

In both of these teams' first true test, Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr outduels the Cougars' Bear Bachmeier and removes any doubt that Notre Dame is a real threat to compete for the CFP title.

Portnoy: Notre Dame

Simply put, I don't think BYU has enough firepower without running back LJ Martin to get over the hump here. Notre Dame has been a touch shaky in spurts this fall, but I expect the Irish to handle the Cougars relatively comfortably in this one.

Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Kentucky

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer helped the Sooners defeat Texas in the Red River Rivalry last week. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Line: Oklahoma -6.5

Young: Kentucky

The Sooners can't consistently move the ball offensively, and Kentucky has shown it can win close games late.

Litman: Kentucky

This is a letdown game for OU after a massive win over Texas last week, while coach Will Stein and Kentucky earn a third SEC road win.

Portnoy: Kentucky

Oklahoma might have won the "Red River Rivalry", but that had far more to do with the horrific play of Texas quarterback Arch Manning down the stretch than anything the Sooners did. Kentucky has won its last two by the skin of its teeth, but the Wildcat offense is simply a far more effective operation right now.

No. 20 Houston vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns against UCF last Saturday. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

Line: Houston -4.5

Young: Oklahoma State

The Cowboys are just too explosive, and the Cougars can't win a shootout.

Litman: Oklahoma State

In a game with huge Big 12 standing implications, Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker gets the better of Houston's Conner Weigman and the Cowboys win their fifth consecutive game.

Portnoy: Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker has come on strong following whatever it is Oklahoma State did when it lost to Tulsa earlier this year. Houston should keep this close down to the wire, but I'll take the Cowboys offense to be the difference.

No. 12 UCLA vs. Wisconsin

UCLA running back Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten with nine rushing touchdowns. (Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Line: UCLA -2.5

Young: Wisconsin

The Badgers have won four game in a row and will play a UCLA team that needed seven turnovers to win by two points against an Oregon team that started its backup quarterback last weekend.

Litman: UCLA

Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava is reportedly expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, but backup Ty Dieffenbach does enough to keep the offense rolling. UCLA remains undefeated.

Portnoy: UCLA

I know Nico Iamaleava is out for the season, but I'm not altogether sure how much that will matter for a UCLA offense that has lived and died by running back Wayne Knight. Wisconsin is riding a high and I like the pieces Luke Fickell has compiled, but I'm giving coach Bob Chesney's bunch the benefit of the doubt.

Oregon vs. Nebraska

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola struggled against UCLA, completing six of his 19 passing attempts for 43 yards, while committing three turnovers. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 11:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Line: Oregon -7

Young: Nebraska

With quarterback Dante Moore ruled out, Nebraska has the edge.

Litman: Nebraska

Nebraska had Indiana on the rails last week before the defending champs pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Huskers will rebound from the loss against a reeling Oregon team that's trying to keep its season alive.

Portnoy: Nebraska

Dylan Raiola was a disaster last week against UCLA and considering what Nebraska showed against Indiana, I like the Huskers defense to be disruptive in this one. Matt Rhule finally gets a marquee win.

Joel Klatt on Ohio State vs Indiana, USC, Arch Manning criticism | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd