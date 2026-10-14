Florida Gators
Shoulder Injury Threatens Florida QB Aaron Philo's Availability Against No. 7 Texas
Florida Gators

Shoulder Injury Threatens Florida QB Aaron Philo's Availability Against No. 7 Texas

Published Oct. 14, 2026 1:44 p.m. ET

Florida could be without starting quarterback Aaron Philo for Saturday’s game at No. 7 Texas.

Philo has been limited in practice this week because of a shoulder injury, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Philo and the Gators have not disclosed the injury publicly.

Philo is expected to be listed as questionable on the weekly Southeastern Conference injury report released later Wednesday, the person said.

If Philo doesn’t play, sophomore Tramell Jones would make his first career start. Philo beat out Jones for the starting job in training camp.

Philo has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,341 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Jones has played in five games in 2026, throwing for 252 yards with two TDs and two INTs.

Philo completed 21 of 28 passes for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 38-19 home loss to South Carolina last Saturday. He ran a career-high 13 times for 32 yards and was sacked three times.

The Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) were forced to start backup quarterback Aidan Warner in their last trip to Austin, Texas, in 2024. Warner completed 12 of 25 passes for 132 yards with two INTs in a 49-17 loss. He was filling in for oft-injured starter DJ Lagway.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Florida Gators Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Rankings: Texas and Oregon Fall, Who's The New No. 1?

College Football Rankings: Texas and Oregon Fall, Who's The New No. 1?

recommended
  1. FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: AP Top 25: Georgia Jumps Up To No. 1 After Win vs. Alabama; Texas, LSU, Oregon Drop

    AP Top 25: Georgia Jumps Up To No. 1 After Win vs. Alabama; Texas, LSU, Oregon Drop

    FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Ohio State Back To Top 5, Alabama And Missouri Jump Up

    College Football Rankings: Ohio State Back To Top 5, Alabama And Missouri Jump Up

  2. FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: 2026 College Football Playoff Odds: Are UCLA, Utah Legit Contenders?

    2026 College Football Playoff Odds: Are UCLA, Utah Legit Contenders?

    FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Where All 138 FBS Teams Stand Ahead Of 2026 Kickoff

    College Football Rankings: Where All 138 FBS Teams Stand Ahead Of 2026 Kickoff

    FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: How Northwestern's New $900 Million Stadium Offers A 'Magical' European Soccer Vibe

    How Northwestern's New $900 Million Stadium Offers A 'Magical' European Soccer Vibe

  3. FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: Coaching Progress Report: 1st-Year Coaches Meeting, Exceeding Or Below Expectations?

    Coaching Progress Report: 1st-Year Coaches Meeting, Exceeding Or Below Expectations?

    FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Florida, LSU Up; Michigan, USC Fall — Plus 3 New Teams

    College Football Rankings: Florida, LSU Up; Michigan, USC Fall — Plus 3 New Teams

    FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

Item 1 of 3
FLORIDA GATORS trending
FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: AP Top 25: Georgia Jumps Up To No. 1 After Win vs. Alabama; Texas, LSU, Oregon Drop
AP Top 25: Georgia Jumps Up To No. 1 After Win vs. Alabama; Texas, LSU, Oregon Drop
FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Best Bets
FLORIDA GATORS Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Ohio State Back To Top 5, Alabama And Missouri Jump Up
College Football Rankings: Ohio State Back To Top 5, Alabama And Missouri Jump Up
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ravens vs. Browns on FOX One Watch Ravens vs. BrownsWatch Bears vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Bears vs. FalconsWatch Saints vs. Giants on FOX One Watch Saints vs. GiantsWatch Titans vs. Colts on FOX One Watch Titans vs. ColtsWatch Cardinals vs. Rams on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs. RamsWatch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX One Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes