CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 9 Games, Including Florida-Georgia, Ohio State-USC

The college football season keeps delivering, and Week 9 brings another slate, with massive conference and College Football Playoff implications.

We start with a pivotal "Big Noon Kickoff" showdown between No. 25 Wisconsin and Iowa in Iowa City. The Badgers are coming off their biggest win of the Luke Fickell era after taking down USC in Week 8. Can Wisconsin keep that momentum going, or will the Hawkeyes bounce back from a disappointing loss to Minnesota?

In the Big 12, No. 22 Arizona heads to Lubbock to face No. 13 Texas Tech in a matchup with massive Big 12 and playoff implications. Can the Wildcats pull off a huge road win, or will the Red Raiders avoid two straight losses?

Meanwhile, Florida and Georgia square off in a top-25 showdown in Atlanta as the Dawgs look to move past their stunning loss to Auburn. Can Jon Sumrall and the Gators pull off another huge upset?

Then, under the bright Halloween lights, can Lincoln Riley save his job by leading USC to an upset of No. 2 Ohio State? And can Bill Belichick and North Carolina shock the world against No. 1 Miami, or will the Hurricanes avoid getting caught looking ahead to next week’s potential top-five showdown with Notre Dame?

Here are our expert picks for another loaded Week 9 college football slate.

College football Saturday in Week 9 kicks off with some notable big games, including No. 25 Wisconsin at Iowa (noon ET, FOX), No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech (noon ET, ESPN) and No. 2 Ohio State vs. USC (7:30 p.m. ET).