The 2026 College Football Playoff will once again feature 12 teams.

Just like in 2025, the four highest-ranked teams overall in the final selection committee rankings earn the top four seeds and first-round byes, regardless of whether they won a conference title. The remaining playoff teams will then be seeded based entirely on the final CFP rankings.

The final automatic bid (usually the 12th seed) will go to the highest-ranked team from one of the Group of 6 conferences (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, or Sun Belt), regardless of whether it won its conference championship.

Let's take a look at the odds to make the College Football Playoff as of Sept. 18 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Odds to Make 2026 College Football Playoff

Notre Dame: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

Miami: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Georgia: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)

Indiana: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)

Texas: -370 (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

Ohio State: -290 (bet $10 to win $13.45 total)

LSU: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Texas Tech: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Alabama: +144 (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)

Ole Miss: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Oregon: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Texas A&M: +164 (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

USC: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

BYU: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Utah: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Ohio State is -290 to make the 2026 College Football Playoff (CFP/Getty Images).

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The Irish Up Top: After controversially being the last team left out of the 2025 Playoff, Notre Dame is heavily favored heading into the 2026 season. Outside of the Irish's Oct. 17 game at BYU and Nov. 7 clash with Miami, they are presumed to have a relatively easy schedule in 2026, and their -800 odds to make the CFP reflect that. In their first two games, Notre Dame outscored Wisconsin and Rice 93-13.

Big Ten Powerhouses: Two of the three Big Ten squads thought to be a shoo-in for the Playoff already have a loss on their records. Oregon was shocked by Oklahoma State and Ohio State fell to Texas in the biggest game of the season so far. While the Buckeyes didn't fall too far, the Ducks are now 11th on the board. They will have a chance to solidify their résumé via matchups with USC, Michigan and Ohio State this season.