The 2026 College Football Playoff will once again feature 12 teams.

Just like in 2025, the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the top four seeds and earn first-round byes. The remaining playoff teams will then be seeded based on the CFP rankings, regardless of whether they won their conference.

The final automatic bid (usually the 12th seed) will go to the highest-ranked team from one of the Group of 6 conferences (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, or Sun Belt), regardless of whether it won its conference championship.

As we all anxiously wait for the start of the season, let's take a look at the odds to make the College Football Playoff as of July 21 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Coming off a national title, Indiana has the third-best odds to make the CFP (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images).

To Make 2026 College Football Playoff

Notre Dame: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

Ohio State: -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)

Indiana: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

Oregon: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)

Miami: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Georgia: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

Texas Tech: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Texas: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Texas A&M: +154 (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Alabama: +154 (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

LSU: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Oklahoma: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Ole Miss: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

USC: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Michigan: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Ohio State is -360 to make the 2026 College Football Playoff (CFP/Getty Images).

What to know: After controversially being the last team left out of the 2025 Playoff, Notre Dame is heavily favored heading into the 2026 season. Last year, the Fighting Irish opened their season with two heartbreaking losses against CFP teams in Miami (27-24) and Texas A&M (41-40). After that 0-2 start, Notre Dame rattled off 10 straight wins, outscoring opponents 440-143 in that span. Outside ND's Nov. 7 clash with Miami, the Fighting Irish are presumed to have a relatively easy schedule in 2026, and their -800 odds to make the CFP reflect that.

Next on the oddsboard is a trio of Big Ten powerhouses in Ohio State, Indiana and Oregon. The Buckeyes have made the CFP in three of the last four years, while the defending champion Hoosiers have made the expanded Playoff in both years under Curt Cignetti. Like Indiana, Oregon has made the Playoff in the last two seasons, losing to the eventual national champion in both years. In 2024, the Ducks were the 1-seed before falling to the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. Meanwhile, in 2025, Oregon fell to Indiana in the semifinals.