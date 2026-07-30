Top 10 College Football Players For 2026: Jeremiah Smith Or Arch Manning At No. 1?

There's no shortage of star talent in college football ahead of the 2026 season, and that's apparent when you look at Joel Klatt's list of the top 10 players in the sport.

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is widely viewed as one of the best receivers in college football since the turn of the century, and he's only heading into his junior year. Several quarterbacks are also talented enough to potentially be a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, like Texas' Arch Manning and Notre Dame's CJ Carr.

Which of those players is the best in college football, though? Here's Klatt's top 10 players for the 2026 season.

2025 stats: Completed 77% of his passes for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns and 8 interceptions

Klatt's thoughts: "To be candid with you, they played it safe with him. … If you're looking for some areas of improvement with Juian Sayin, I've got a couple for you … he's not a gunslinger. I don't want him to get careless with the football. … But there are times where there are throws to be made down the field, big throws to be made down the field … there are times the throw is there down the field to Jeremiah Smith and he checks the ball.

"I think his next step in his maturation as a quarterback is to take those shots down the field. I think the other area that hurt them is the fact that he's not a very big guy … the short yardage issues for Ohio State were a thing.

"This is likely going to be an offensive-led team. This is one of — if not the best — offenses in college football. Led by Sayin. He's calm, cool and collected. He learned some lessons late last year… I think he's going to be better for it as he moves into his second year as starter."

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2025 stats: 33 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Klatt's thoughts: "I love watching this guy on film. He's quick, he's fast, he's got a good motor. … Remember, two years ago, he was incredible as a freshman. … He backed it up with a pretty productive year last year, and I think he's likely going to be a top four, five, six pick in next year's NFL Draft.

"Do I love South Carolina? No. But do I love Dylan Stewart? Yes. This guy is an elite player and there's no doubt. … Could this guy absolutely wreck a game? Yes. That's what makes South Carolina such an interesting case study. Fabulous player. I love watching him play."

2025 stats: 2 sacks, 7 pressures allowed at Colorado (per Pro Football Focus)

Klatt's thoughts: "This is a guy that I love more than most. … He's 6-foot-7, he's 307 pounds, and he's got 22 starts under his belt. … He was already [LSU's] best offensive lineman right when he walked through the door. This guy was an elite player, an elite pass protector.

"I think this is a guy who can go in the top 10 of the NFL Draft next year. … He's certainly going to anchor what I feel like is a really good offensive team… This is one of the pieces to fix that LSU offense."

2025 stats: 43 total tackles, 12 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Klatt's thoughts: "The moment I saw him as a true freshman at Texas, I was like, ‘Yup, that’s an elite player right there.' He was elite last year as well, 12 sacks a year ago, and now he has 21 sacks in his first two seasons in college football. An elite pass rusher and edge player since he stepped foot on campus there in Austin.

"This is a defense that's going to need to improve. This is a team with high expectations. One of those consistent performers for that Texas team a year ago was Colin Simmons. He needs to have a great year for them to bring Will Muschamp along, improve the defensive side … this is the type of guy who can do it."

2025 stats: Completed 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions; rushed for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: I want to put this guy higher, but there are incredible players ahead of him. Moore was outstanding last year. Outstanding. Truth be told, if he had come out for the draft last year, he would've been the No. 2 overall pick. … 15 touchdowns on deep throws last year, nobody was better in college football. They're going to be an elite team around him.

"He's entering his second year as the starter, I'm a big believer in experience at the quarterback position. There are some absolute dogs in the top five."

Dante Moore in Joel Klatt's top 10 players for 2026 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

2025 stats: 109 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns; 113 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Klatt's thoughts: "Was there a better player, other than Fernando Mendoza, than Malachi Toney in the College Football Playoff?

"I believe he could have a really good year. I love his playmaking ability. [I love] his versatility in the way that he can impact and attack the defense. Can you get him the ball right away on the outside? Yes. He's a terrific slot receiver and has a really good feel for space for such a young player. I'm a big Malachi Toney fan."

2025 stats: Completed 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions; 399 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns

Klatt: "Here's the problem from last year for Arch: The expectations were outrageous. … If you look after his first few starts, he was elite … with a supporting cast that was subpar. … Their wide receiver room, woefully short of Texas standards. Their offensive linemen, woefully short of Texas standards. Their ability to run the football, or lack thereof, woefully short of Texas standards. So, it fell all on Arch's shoulders.

"He's not a bust. He's got that running ability when he gets loose on the outside, he's got that Trevor Lawrence quality to him when he gets space. I think it could be a big year for Arch."

Arch Manning in Joel Klatt's top 10 players for 2026 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

2025 stats: Completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions; 33 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

Klatt: "I cannot contain my excitement for CJ Carr at Notre Dame. I think CJ Carr is incredibly talented. This is going to be a different style of Notre Dame offense this year.

"What people fail to realize is how explosive [Notre Dame was], and can be this year, offensively throwing the football. They averaged over 40 points last year, 42 to be exact.

"Carr got a bunch of experience a year ago. They got a chip on their shoulder after not being in the playoff. This is an offense that's going to be more quarterback-centric than it was running back-centric than it was a year ago. … He could have a monster, monster season in terms of numbers. He's probably my Heisman frontrunner."

2025 stats: 31 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 5 interceptions

Klatt: "I think he's absolutely the top cornerback in next year's draft. … Leonard Moore is fantastic. He's going to allow them to do so much on that defensive side. This should be one of the best defenses in all of college football. They're good up front, they're good at linebacker, they're really good in the secondary.

"I can't wait to see what Leonard Moore does in the playoff. I think this is absolutely a playoff team. He can do everything. He can play well in zone, he's got good instincts. He can play well in man; he's got good coverage ability. He's loose, he's flexible, he's fast, he's terrific once the ball is in the air."

2025 stats: 87 receptions, 1,243 yards, 12 receiving touchdowns

Klatt: "There's no other No. 1 when he's playing in college football. He's physical, he's fast, he's great catching the football. He's got great hands. He's a technician. If [Julian] Sayin lets it loose and throws the ball down the field, Jeremiah Smith might have 15, 18 touchdowns this year. He's a regardless receiver, which means regardless of what coverage you're in, they're throwing him the football.

"Nobody can cover him. The only guy I think who can have a chance is Leonard Moore, my No. 2 player. He's that elite. It's, candidly, not even close."