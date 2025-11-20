CFP Scenarios: How This Weekend's Games Impact the 12-Team Bracket

This is the kind of weekend that separates true contenders from hopeful pretenders in the College Football Playoff chase.

From conference contenders trying to stay alive to fringe hopefuls fighting to avoid elimination, these games will tighten, or blow open, the race for the 12-team field. With résumé-defining wins and season-altering losses on the line, below we've identified five games that have massive CFP implications, along with conference title clinching scenarios.

Games with Big CFP Implications

15 USC at 7 Oregon

Barring highly unlikely losses from Indiana and Ohio State, both of these teams will not have an opportunity to make the Big Ten title game and need a ranked win to bolster their respective CFP résumés. The Trojans have losses to Illinois and Notre Dame, while Oregon's lone defeat came against the Hoosiers. The Ducks enter Saturday in the field of 12, but that would certainly change with a home loss. USC is 2-7 against opponents ranked in the top 10 of the CFP all-time, and would surely eliminate themselves from the conversation without a win in Eugene.

22 Missouri at 8 Oklahoma

The Sooners chances at the CFP weren't looking great after a 23-6 loss to Texas in early October, but since then Brent Venables has gone 3-1 with wins vs No. 14 Tennessee and a massive victory against No. 4 Alabama. Oklahoma's only loss in that span came against Ole Miss, currently ranked sixth, in a one-score game. A win vs a ranked Missouri team and taking care of business against LSU the following week would all but guarantee them a spot in the 12-team field.

Louisville at SMU

Both of these teams have one thing in common— a victory against No. 13 Miami. SMU is alive to make the ACC title game and a win against the same Cardinals team that beat a Hurricanes squad that was ranked second in the country at the time would be pivotal. While Rhett Lashlee & Co. would most likely need a win in the ACC title game in addition to winning out to guarantee a spot in the CFP, that is a scenario that is very possible (see ACC title game paths below).

Pittsburgh at 16 Georgia Tech

Both of these teams can make the ACC title game, with Georgia Tech securing a spot in the game with a win vs Pitt. If the Panthers can get a win, they get Miami next week which would give them the opportunity to record two straight wins vs ranked opponents— assuming the Hurricanes handle business against Virginia Tech this week.

11 BYU at Cincinnati

If BYU beats Cincinnati and UCF, they'll secure a spot in the Big 12 title game— plain and simple. Five other teams in the Big 12 are still mathematically alive for a spot in the conference championship, and Cincinnati is one of them— making this a must-win matchup for them.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Other Notable Matchups

Arkansas at 17 Texas

Kansas State at 12 Utah

18 Michigan at Maryland

20 Tennessee at Florida

Conference Title Game Scenarios

ACC

Controls Own Destiny to Reach ACC Championship

Georgia Tech: 1 conference game remaining (this week vs Pittsburgh).

Note: Virginia technically does not control its own destiny (due to highly unlikely tiebreaker scenario), but would be extremely probable that they make ACC Championship with a win over Virginia Tech next week.

Mathematically Alive to Reach ACC Championship

Georgia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, SMU, Miami, Duke

Clinching Scenarios This Week

Georgia Tech: Clinches ACC Championship berth with a win over Pittsburgh this week.

Virginia: Clinches ACC Championship berth (despite not playing this week) with losses by Duke (at UNC), Pittsburgh (at Georgia Tech) & SMU (vs Louisville).

Simplest Path to ACC Championship Game for Virginia

Virginia beats Virginia Tech (next week).

Virginia avoids a three-team tie with a combination of Georgia Tech, PItt & SMU.

Note: It is highly likely that UVA makes ACC Championship with just a win over VT, but it would not be officially clinched.

Paths to ACC Championship for SMU

Win out (vs Louisville, at Cal) and Pittsburgh beats Georgia Tech.

Win out (vs Louisville, at Cal) and Virginia loses to Virginia Tech.

Simplest Path to ACC Championship Game for Pitt

Win out (at Georgia Tech, vs Miami).

SMU loses at least 1 game (vs Louisville, at Cal).

Simplest Path to ACC Championship Game for Miami

Win out (at Virginia Tech, at Pittsburgh).

Pittsburgh beats Georgia Tech.

SMU loses at least 1 game (vs Louisville, at Cal).

Would still need additional help (Virginia loses to Virginia Tech OR Duke loses at least once).

Big 12

Control Own Destiny to Reach Big 12 Championship

Texas Tech: 1 game remaining (at West Virginia next week)

BYU: at Cincinnati, vs UCF.

Mathematically Alive to Reach Big 12 Championship

Texas Tech, BYU, Utah, Houston, Arizona State, Cincinnati

Clinching Scenarios

Texas Tech (off this week) and BYU (facing Cincinnati this week) both have two possible scenarios to clinch a Big 12 Championship Game berth this week.

Texas Tech Clinching Scenarios This Week

Scenario 1: BYU win (over Cincinnati) + Colorado win (over ASU).

Scenario 2: KSU win (at Utah) + Colorado win (over ASU) + Cincinnati win (over BYU).

BYU Clinching Scenarios This Week

Scenario 1: Win (at Cincinnati) + TCU win (at Houston) + Colorado win (vs ASU)

Scenario 2: Win (at Cincinnati) + Utah win (vs KSU) + Colorado win (vs ASU)

BYU could still make Big 12 Championship game even with a loss to Cincinnati, but would need help:

- BYU would need to beat UCF in final game.

- Would need Cincinnati to lose final game (at TCU).

- Would need Arizona State to lose at least 1 game (at Colorado, vs Arizona).

Simplest Path to Big 12 Title Game for Utah

Win out (vs Kansas State, at Kansas).

Cincinnati wins out (vs BYU, at TCU).

Arizona State wins at least 1 game (at Colorado, vs Arizona).

Simplest Path to Big 12 Title Game for Arizona State

Win out (at Colorado, vs Arizona).

BYU loses to Cincinnati (this week).

Cincinnati loses to TCU (next week).

Path to Big 12 Title Game for Cincinnati

Win out (vs BYU, at TCU).

At least 1 loss by Utah (vs Kansas State, at Kansas).

At least 1 loss by ASU (at Colorado, vs Arizona).

At least 1 loss by Houston (vs TCU, at Baylor).

Simplest Path to Big 12 Title Game for Houston

Win out (vs TCU, at Baylor).

At least 1 loss by Utah (vs KSU, at Kansas).

At least 1 loss by Arizona State (at Colorado, vs Arizona).

BYU loses to UCF (next week).

Big Ten

Control Own Destiny to Reach Big Ten Championship

Indiana: 1 game remaining (at Purdue next week).

Ohio State: vs Rutgers, at Michigan.

Mathematically Alive to Reach Big Ten Championship

Indiana, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Michigan.

Clinching Scenarios This Week

No team can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship this week.

Path to Big Ten Title Game for Oregon

Win out (vs USC, at Washington).

At least 1 loss by Ohio State (vs Rutgers, at Michigan).

Path to Big Ten Title Game for USC

Win out (at Oregon, vs UCLA).

Ohio State loses to Michigan.

Path to Big Ten Title Game for Michigan

Win out (at Maryland, vs Ohio State).

The winner of the USC/Oregon game loses its final game (USC hosts UCLA, Oregon plays at Washington).

SEC

Control Own Destiny to Reach SEC Championship

Texas A&M: 1 remaining conference game (next week at Texas).

Mathematically Alive to Reach SEC Championship

Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss.

Clinching Scenarios This Week

No team can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship this week.

Simplest Path to SEC Title Game for Texas A&M

Beat Texas (next week).

Simplest Path to SEC Title Game for Alabama

Beat Auburn (next week).

Texas A&M loses to Texas (next week).

Note: It is very likely that Alabama makes SEC Championship with just a win over Auburn, but it would not be officially clinched.

Simplest Path to SEC Title Game for Georgia

Alabama loses to Auburn OR Texas A&M loses to Texas.

Path to SEC Title Game for Ole Miss

Beat Mississippi State (next week).

Texas A&M loses to Texas (next week).

Alabama loses to Auburn (next week).

American

No teams in the AAC fully control their own destiny (because the conference uses the CFP committee rankings as tiebreakers in the absence of head-to-head results).

Navy, Tulane, North Texas, and ECU could all finish with one conference loss and since they all did not all play one another, the CFP committee rankings could determine the conference championship participants.

If there is no head-to-head and no teams are ranked in the CFP Top 25, the next tiebreaker is a composite average of selected computer metrics.