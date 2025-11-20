CFP Scenarios: How This Weekend's Games Impact the 12-Team Bracket
This is the kind of weekend that separates true contenders from hopeful pretenders in the College Football Playoff chase.
From conference contenders trying to stay alive to fringe hopefuls fighting to avoid elimination, these games will tighten, or blow open, the race for the 12-team field. With résumé-defining wins and season-altering losses on the line, below we've identified five games that have massive CFP implications, along with conference title clinching scenarios.
Games with Big CFP Implications
- Barring highly unlikely losses from Indiana and Ohio State, both of these teams will not have an opportunity to make the Big Ten title game and need a ranked win to bolster their respective CFP résumés. The Trojans have losses to Illinois and Notre Dame, while Oregon's lone defeat came against the Hoosiers. The Ducks enter Saturday in the field of 12, but that would certainly change with a home loss. USC is 2-7 against opponents ranked in the top 10 of the CFP all-time, and would surely eliminate themselves from the conversation without a win in Eugene.
- The Sooners chances at the CFP weren't looking great after a 23-6 loss to Texas in early October, but since then Brent Venables has gone 3-1 with wins vs No. 14 Tennessee and a massive victory against No. 4 Alabama. Oklahoma's only loss in that span came against Ole Miss, currently ranked sixth, in a one-score game. A win vs a ranked Missouri team and taking care of business against LSU the following week would all but guarantee them a spot in the 12-team field.
Louisville at SMU
- Both of these teams have one thing in common— a victory against No. 13 Miami. SMU is alive to make the ACC title game and a win against the same Cardinals team that beat a Hurricanes squad that was ranked second in the country at the time would be pivotal. While Rhett Lashlee & Co. would most likely need a win in the ACC title game in addition to winning out to guarantee a spot in the CFP, that is a scenario that is very possible (see ACC title game paths below).
Pittsburgh at 16 Georgia Tech
- Both of these teams can make the ACC title game, with Georgia Tech securing a spot in the game with a win vs Pitt. If the Panthers can get a win, they get Miami next week which would give them the opportunity to record two straight wins vs ranked opponents— assuming the Hurricanes handle business against Virginia Tech this week.
11 BYU at Cincinnati
- If BYU beats Cincinnati and UCF, they'll secure a spot in the Big 12 title game— plain and simple. Five other teams in the Big 12 are still mathematically alive for a spot in the conference championship, and Cincinnati is one of them— making this a must-win matchup for them.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Other Notable Matchups
Conference Title Game Scenarios
ACC
Controls Own Destiny to Reach ACC Championship
- Georgia Tech: 1 conference game remaining (this week vs Pittsburgh).
- Note: Virginia technically does not control its own destiny (due to highly unlikely tiebreaker scenario), but would be extremely probable that they make ACC Championship with a win over Virginia Tech next week.
Mathematically Alive to Reach ACC Championship
- Georgia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, SMU, Miami, Duke
Clinching Scenarios This Week
- Georgia Tech: Clinches ACC Championship berth with a win over Pittsburgh this week.
- Virginia: Clinches ACC Championship berth (despite not playing this week) with losses by Duke (at UNC), Pittsburgh (at Georgia Tech) & SMU (vs Louisville).
Simplest Path to ACC Championship Game for Virginia
- Virginia beats Virginia Tech (next week).
- Virginia avoids a three-team tie with a combination of Georgia Tech, PItt & SMU.
- Note: It is highly likely that UVA makes ACC Championship with just a win over VT, but it would not be officially clinched.
Paths to ACC Championship for SMU
- Win out (vs Louisville, at Cal) and Pittsburgh beats Georgia Tech.
- Win out (vs Louisville, at Cal) and Virginia loses to Virginia Tech.
Simplest Path to ACC Championship Game for Pitt
- Win out (at Georgia Tech, vs Miami).
- SMU loses at least 1 game (vs Louisville, at Cal).
Simplest Path to ACC Championship Game for Miami
- Win out (at Virginia Tech, at Pittsburgh).
- Pittsburgh beats Georgia Tech.
- SMU loses at least 1 game (vs Louisville, at Cal).
- Would still need additional help (Virginia loses to Virginia Tech OR Duke loses at least once).
Big 12
Control Own Destiny to Reach Big 12 Championship
- Texas Tech: 1 game remaining (at West Virginia next week)
- BYU: at Cincinnati, vs UCF.
Mathematically Alive to Reach Big 12 Championship
- Texas Tech, BYU, Utah, Houston, Arizona State, Cincinnati
Clinching Scenarios
- Texas Tech (off this week) and BYU (facing Cincinnati this week) both have two possible scenarios to clinch a Big 12 Championship Game berth this week.
Texas Tech Clinching Scenarios This Week
- Scenario 1: BYU win (over Cincinnati) + Colorado win (over ASU).
- Scenario 2: KSU win (at Utah) + Colorado win (over ASU) + Cincinnati win (over BYU).
BYU Clinching Scenarios This Week
- Scenario 1: Win (at Cincinnati) + TCU win (at Houston) + Colorado win (vs ASU)
- Scenario 2: Win (at Cincinnati) + Utah win (vs KSU) + Colorado win (vs ASU)
- BYU could still make Big 12 Championship game even with a loss to Cincinnati, but would need help:
- - BYU would need to beat UCF in final game.
- - Would need Cincinnati to lose final game (at TCU).
- - Would need Arizona State to lose at least 1 game (at Colorado, vs Arizona).
Simplest Path to Big 12 Title Game for Utah
- Win out (vs Kansas State, at Kansas).
- Cincinnati wins out (vs BYU, at TCU).
- Arizona State wins at least 1 game (at Colorado, vs Arizona).
Simplest Path to Big 12 Title Game for Arizona State
- Win out (at Colorado, vs Arizona).
- BYU loses to Cincinnati (this week).
- Cincinnati loses to TCU (next week).
Path to Big 12 Title Game for Cincinnati
- Win out (vs BYU, at TCU).
- At least 1 loss by Utah (vs Kansas State, at Kansas).
- At least 1 loss by ASU (at Colorado, vs Arizona).
- At least 1 loss by Houston (vs TCU, at Baylor).
Simplest Path to Big 12 Title Game for Houston
- Win out (vs TCU, at Baylor).
- At least 1 loss by Utah (vs KSU, at Kansas).
- At least 1 loss by Arizona State (at Colorado, vs Arizona).
- BYU loses to UCF (next week).
Big Ten
Control Own Destiny to Reach Big Ten Championship
- Indiana: 1 game remaining (at Purdue next week).
- Ohio State: vs Rutgers, at Michigan.
Mathematically Alive to Reach Big Ten Championship
- Indiana, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Michigan.
Clinching Scenarios This Week
- No team can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship this week.
Path to Big Ten Title Game for Oregon
- Win out (vs USC, at Washington).
- At least 1 loss by Ohio State (vs Rutgers, at Michigan).
Path to Big Ten Title Game for USC
- Win out (at Oregon, vs UCLA).
- Ohio State loses to Michigan.
Path to Big Ten Title Game for Michigan
- Win out (at Maryland, vs Ohio State).
- The winner of the USC/Oregon game loses its final game (USC hosts UCLA, Oregon plays at Washington).
SEC
Control Own Destiny to Reach SEC Championship
- Texas A&M: 1 remaining conference game (next week at Texas).
Mathematically Alive to Reach SEC Championship
- Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss.
Clinching Scenarios This Week
- No team can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship this week.
Simplest Path to SEC Title Game for Texas A&M
- Beat Texas (next week).
Simplest Path to SEC Title Game for Alabama
- Beat Auburn (next week).
- Texas A&M loses to Texas (next week).
- Note: It is very likely that Alabama makes SEC Championship with just a win over Auburn, but it would not be officially clinched.
Simplest Path to SEC Title Game for Georgia
- Alabama loses to Auburn OR Texas A&M loses to Texas.
Path to SEC Title Game for Ole Miss
- Beat Mississippi State (next week).
- Texas A&M loses to Texas (next week).
- Alabama loses to Auburn (next week).
American
- No teams in the AAC fully control their own destiny (because the conference uses the CFP committee rankings as tiebreakers in the absence of head-to-head results).
- Navy, Tulane, North Texas, and ECU could all finish with one conference loss and since they all did not all play one another, the CFP committee rankings could determine the conference championship participants.
- If there is no head-to-head and no teams are ranked in the CFP Top 25, the next tiebreaker is a composite average of selected computer metrics.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
RJ Young's 24-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Entering Week 12
4 Takeaways From the Second CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Sherrone Moore: Nick Saban 'Annoyed' By Michigan's 2024 Rose Bowl Game Plan
-
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Defends Texas A&M, Questions Why Aggies Aren't No. 1
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State Stays on Top; Nebraska Rises, Washington Falls
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Seahawks to Upset Red-Hot Rams
-
Fired Head Coach Brian Kelly Lawsuit Alleges LSU Failing to Honor Contract Terms
When Do CFP Rankings Come Out? Time, Release Schedule, Dates
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 12 Edition
-
RJ Young's 24-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Entering Week 12
4 Takeaways From the Second CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Sherrone Moore: Nick Saban 'Annoyed' By Michigan's 2024 Rose Bowl Game Plan
-
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Defends Texas A&M, Questions Why Aggies Aren't No. 1
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State Stays on Top; Nebraska Rises, Washington Falls
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Seahawks to Upset Red-Hot Rams
-
Fired Head Coach Brian Kelly Lawsuit Alleges LSU Failing to Honor Contract Terms
When Do CFP Rankings Come Out? Time, Release Schedule, Dates
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 12 Edition