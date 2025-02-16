College Football Cooper DeJean's five-star younger brother, Jaxx, receives offer from Michigan Published Feb. 16, 2025 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It has been a big week for the DeJean family.

First, Cooper DeJean recorded the first interception of his NFL career on the biggest stage, returning his pick of Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. As the celebrations for DeJean continued, his younger brother, Jaxx, received one of his most notable offers yet.

Michigan became the latest school to offer the Class of 2027 five-star wide receiver/defensive back recruit. It marks the fourth offer for Jaxx DeJean. Iowa, where Cooper DeJean was an All-American, Kansas State and UAB are the other three schools who've offered the younger DeJean to this point.

Similar to his older brother in high school, Jaxx DeJean was a force on both sides of the ball at Odebolt-Arthur in Iowa. As a freshman, Jaxx DeJean recorded 500 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns to go with four interceptions plus a pair of fumble recoveries. His stats for his sophomore season in 2024 aren't publicly available, but he made some highlight-worthy plays during the season and has recently been invited to showcase camps along with a Navy All-American Bowl invitation.

Jaxx DeJean recently told 247 Sports that he has grown to 6-foot-6, and also seen a rise up the recruiting ranks. He's listed as the 29th-best prospect in the 2027 class by 247 Sports' composite ranking.

Also like Cooper, Jaxx DeJean is a multi-star high school athlete. In basketball, DeJean earned some buzz for a dunk he threw down earlier this season, and he also plays baseball and runs track; still, it appears football is his main focus.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was able to land a strong recruiting class in 2025. Michigan earned the sixth-best recruiting class this year, with QB Bryce Underwood leading the group. The Wolverines have only landed two recruits in the Class of 2026 to this point and haven't secured a commitment in the Class of 2027 in its early stages.

Still, it might be easy to think that Iowa has the inside track to land the younger DeJean. Wherever he winds up, though, it seems unlikely that he'll get a cut above his eye due to a flying beer can in a celebration like his older brother did at the Eagles' Super Bowl championship parade Friday.

