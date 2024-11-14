College Football 'BIG Bets': Can Ducks cover two-touchdown spread? Published Nov. 14, 2024 7:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.

Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their best bets for Week 12 of the college football season, focusing on a few Big Ten teams.

Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."

(All times ET)

UCLA @ WASHINGTON (Friday, 9 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Colin's pick: Under 47 total points

Colin's thoughts: "The Bruins — top seven rush defense in college football. And Washington's offense? Getting worse. They're struggling — but they do defend the pass well. I think it's a competitive game."

J-Mac's pick: Under 47 total points

J-Mac's thoughts: "After the 1-5 start for UCLA, they've just been cooking. Tough team, playing a lot of defensive-minded football."

NEBRASKA @ USC (Saturday, 4 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Colin's pick: Nebraska +9.5

Colin's thoughts: "If Nebraska wins, they're bowl eligible, and USC's got a sanction on their hands. It's a mess. Their defense, which was good early, has really deteriorated. They're not getting a consistent pass rush."

No. 2 OHIO STATE @ NORTHWESTERN (Saturday, noon, Big Ten Network)

J-Mac's pick: Northwestern +29.5

J-Mac's thoughts: "This is simply another one of these look-ahead plays. Ohio State, next week, with the game of the Big Ten weekend against undefeated Indiana. I'm gonna guess Ryan Day doesn't wanna force any guys to play four quarters here."

Colin & J-Mac's Big Bets: Take Under For UCLA-Washington, Oregon wins, Nebraska covers

No. 1 OREGON @ WISCONSIN (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., NBC)

Colin's pick: Oregon -14

Colin's thoughts: "Oregon's offensive line was a mess against Idaho and Boise State; they're now allowing one sack a game. Best in the Big Ten. … Wisconsin has been held under 15 points in back-to-back games."

J-Mac's pick: Oregon -14

J-Mac's thoughts: "Oregon should lay the lumber to Wisconsin. The Badgers, they're garbage right now. Honestly."

