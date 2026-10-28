2026 College Football Week 9: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

This is the last weekend before the first official College Football Playoff rankings are revealed.

Which teams will get into the win column at this pivotal time?

Here are the college football Week 9 five must-watch games (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 30).

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Spread: Notre Dame -30.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -6500, Navy +2000

O/U: 56.5

What To Know: The last game for the Irish ended in a shocking 28-24 loss to BYU. Now the Irish are huge favorites against a Navy team that's a dismal 2-5 straight up (SU) on the season. Notre Dame has managed a 4-3 record against the spread (ATS) in 2026, while Navy's record ATS is just 2-5.

Spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -166; Arizona +140

O/U: 54.5

What To Know: Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has passed for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season. Now he leads his Wildcats into Lubbock for a Big 12 battle against Texas Tech. Both squads are 6-1 SU and 3-4 ATS. Which team gets the edge in this pivotal Top 25 matchup — especially with the Red Raiders coming into the weekend after suffering a stunning 37-24 upset at Cincinnati? FOX Sports college football writer Ben Portnoy noted that, "After last week's debacle at Cincinnati," he is "skeptical" that Texas Tech has enough offensive firepower to compete against Arizona.

Spread: Oregon -3.5

Moneyline: Oregon -175; Northwestern +145

O/U: 47.5

What To Know: With three losses this season, Oregon has officially fallen off the trail. And this was a Ducks team that was near the top of the oddsboard at the beginning of the year to win it all. Now Oregon is +40000 to win the CFP. Northwestern, on the other hand, has been somewhat of a surprise, with a 6-1 overall record and sitting right behind Oregon at +45000 to take the college football crown. In the Ducks' defense, their offense has struggled in the wake of starting quarterback Dante Moore's absence, who's been ruled out for the rest of the year. Despite all of Oregon's setbacks this season, the Ducks are still favored in Week 9, but some experts aren't buying it. "The Ducks are in the midst of a lost season and a slew of off-the-field issues have vibes at the lowest they've been in years around the program," Portnoy wrote. "Give me the 'Cats to keep in the mix for a CFP berth."

Spread: Georgia -12.5

Moneyline: Georgia -470; Florida +360

O/U: 56.5

What To Know: When Georgia last took the field, the Dawgs were upset at home by Auburn 27-24. Now the No. 3 team in the nation faces one of its biggest foes in No. 17 Florida. Bettors eyeing the double-digit spread might want to note that Georgia is 5-2 ATS and Florida is 4-3 in this spot and that Florida's offense is banged up. "The Bulldogs are rejuvenated after a bye week following their first loss of the season," FOX Sports college football writer Laken Litman wrote. "[Georgia] will leave no doubt in this rivalry matchup." When these two teams faced each other last season, Georgia got the 24-20 win.

Spread: Ohio State -6.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -245; USC +200

O/U: 51.5

What To Know: The Buckeyes go into Troy as 6.5-point favorites, and that's without starting quarterback Julian Sayin. At 6-1, Ohio State's only blemish this season was its Week 2 loss to Texas. In its last contest, Ohio State barely got past Indiana 19-15. At 6-2, USC's two losses came to Oregon and to Wisconsin. Nationally, Ohio State's offense ranks 10th, while the Trojans are 25th. Against the spread this season, SC is 2-6, while the Buckeyes are 5-2.