College Football
Oregon QB Dante Moore Expected To Miss Rest Of 2026 Season
College Football

Oregon QB Dante Moore Expected To Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

Published Oct. 26, 2026 10:50 p.m. ET

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is not expected to return this season, coach Dan Lanning announced Monday night.

Moore has not played since getting concussed on a late hit at Southern California in late September. He resumed practicing earlier this month but remained in the concussion protocol.

Moore returned to school as a senior instead of declaring for the NFL draft when he could have been a top-10 pick. He threw for 926 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions in his first four games before the injury.

Dylan Raiola has started since Moore got injured. The Ducks, who opened the season ranked second, are 4-3 and have fallen out of the AP Top 25.

Oregon fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday after losing to Illinois.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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