UCLA Over USC? Utah Edges Out BYU? Klatt Predicts Who's More Likely to Make CFP

Handing Oregon its second loss of the season has strengthened UCLA's case for a College Football Playoff bid, but fellow Big Ten squad USC is right there fighting alongside it. Similarly, the Big 12's Utah and BYU have perfect 5-0 records to this point, but it's likely only one of each pair will get the nod in this year's College Football Playoff.

Additionally, Oklahoma State and Eric Morris have proven they could also deserve a spot with their own upset over Oregon, and the likes of Ole Miss and Iowa have paths laid out in front of them, too.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt predicted which of these teams, and more, are more likely to make the 12-team CFP field.

USC or UCLA?

Running back Wayne Knight has rushed for 548 yards and nine touchdowns this season. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "The news today is that Ty Dieffenbach is going to be the quarterback for UCLA for the foreseeable future because Nico Iamaleava is likely out for a while, possibly the entire year, with a knee injury that he suffered in Eugene … That is absolutely going to play a part in my pick. It's not a quarterback-led team, you can see that through the numbers. Even Iamaleava was not lighting the world on fire … he's not the reason they were winning. The winning was on the back of Wayne Knight and the run game … You look at that schedule, it's manageable.…

"Now, USC … They played so much cleaner than they have on their previous trips out east on the road. I thought Jayden Maiava was terrific… Trent Mosley, that offense is totally different with him on the field. The playmaking ability with the ball in his hands is outstanding. That was a huge road win [against Penn State], but you look at the rest of their schedule, it is very difficult… I would love to see a game where the winner (of USC vs. UCLA) goes to the CFP. We'll see if they can get to that point. I think it's going to be much more difficult for USC with the schedule they have in front of them.

"UCLA. The Bruins get the nod from me."

Ohio State Or Texas?

Is Jeremiah Smith the best player in college football? (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "Obviously, these two teams are going to be linked the entire year because of the matchup they had in Week 2. Ohio State played well, but lost. Texas played great for three series, and won. That is going to be huge as we move on in the season. I think Ohio State is going to have to be clear of Texas, because if they're directly compared, obviously that head-to-head is going to play out. Now, they both have one loss. What is in front of these teams … by the way, for Ohio State, it ain't easy. They have the hardest schedule remaining in the country. Texas has played, up to this point, the fourth-hardest schedule in the country. Moving on, it's the 18th-hardest schedule. It's a little bit easier road for Texas moving forward; they've got three-straight home games."

"So who's more likely to go to the CFP out of Ohio State and Texas? I think the easy answer would be both. I think both of them will make the playoffs. But the more likely team is Ohio State. And the reason is, is they're playing more consistently. I know they didn't beat Texas.

"But if you look at the way each team has played up to this point, the far more consistent team has been the Buckeyes. The numbers bear that out."

Texas Tech Or Oklahoma State?

Mestemaker led Oklahoma State to a 5-1 overall record after its Week 6 win over UCF. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "This is a good one out of the Big 12. In particular because most of us would, at least from the preseason, give the nod to Texas Tech. They spend more, we think their roster is better. Now you've got Eric Morris with Drew Mestemaker at Oklahoma State. Don't look now, but man, that Oklahoma State team is playing well. Let's look at Tech first. They're undefeated and No. 10 in the country. Oklahoma State is 4-1 and 18th in the country. But, I've got to be honest, I'm not a huge believer in Tech right now. It just has not been the same this season. They were excellent on defense a year ago, and they're not quite there this year. They were much better offensively last year than they have so far this year … They've now played five games, and they've only scored seven offensive touchdowns. And by the way, they're not playing anybody. It's been the 71st-hardest schedule in the country up to this point … I just don't love the lack of consistency.

"Meanwhile, for Oklahoma State, yeah, they lost to Tulsa and a lot of people wrote them off. When they beat Oregon, they showed what they were capable of. The balance on offense, the ability to throw the ball. Mestemaker might be a Day 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Since that loss, Oklahoma State is the No. 1 offense in the country in yards per play. I mean, they're playing great football. This is that North Texas offense, it's taking the Big 12 by storm.

"I'm leaning Oklahoma State, and my pick is Oklahoma State."

BYU Or Utah?

BYU and Utah are both 5-0 after Week 6 of the college football season. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "Both teams are undefeated at this point. Inside the top 12 in the country. Both teams have very good defenses. Even though Kyle Whittingham moved on to Michigan, Morgan Scalley was the defensive coordinator. You knew that (defense) would still be great. Kalani Sitake is a defensive guy, you knew that would always be true for BYU. For the Cougs, they lost their best player. I'm a bit nervous about this because LJ Martin means a ton to them. I love Bear Bachmeier, and last week he was able to put the cape on and will them to victory. At times, it can look great with Bear Bachmeier, there's no doubt, but to elevate and beat the quality teams on their schedule like Notre Dame this week … they're going to need something else.

"For Utah, they're just humming along right now. In particular for their offense. We know their defense is great, and they just put up 550 yards on Kansas. They're running the ball effectively … and then you look at their schedules. And for BYU, it's just more difficult. They've got at UCF, ASU, at Utah, Baylor, Kansas and Cincinnati. For Utah, I think it's a little easier. They've got Colorado, they should be able to handle the Buffs. Against Houston, Houston is ranked, at Cincinnati, home for BYU, at Arizona … at TCU and West Virginia. The Holy War, I think ultimately the winner of that game will go on and compete for a Big 12 championship. I think Utah ends up winning that game.

"I'm going to go with Utah."

Ole Miss Or Iowa?

Klatt's thoughts: "I know they're not in the same conference, I get it. And they're not all that close in the rankings because Ole Miss is No. 9, Iowa is 17. And so you might be thinking to yourself like, ‘Wait, really?’ And you're looking at Ole Miss – yes, they bounced back after that really poor performance against Florida. They bounced back last week, they blew out Vanderbilt. The remaining schedule, though, I don't love it. Four tough games, including two that I just don't see for Ole Miss. They've got to play at Texas and home against Georgia. They've got Missouri this week, and that Missouri team is rolling. At Oklahoma, and we know that their defense is outstanding. Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, I think that's a throw-the-records-out style of game. My problem with Ole Miss is you've got to have QB Trinidad Chambliss turn into Superman.

"But then you look at Iowa. Now in a straight-up game, I might even pick Ole Miss. But when you look at Iowa, they only have one loss. And then look at the rest of their schedule, and you can see a very clear path to 11-1. I think that they're going to be favored to win the rest of their games. … I don't think it's easy. I know that there are a lot of people, particularly from the south, that would look at that and scoff. I don't think going to Minnesota is all that easy. I don't think going to Northwestern is all that easy. I do not think playing Nebraska is going to be all that easy. And watch out for Wisconsin because Wisconsin's defense is actually a lot better than people realize. … I think 11-1 would get them in. I don't think that they can lose a second game because they're not going to have a tremendous résumé.

"So, most likely to go to the CFP? I'm going to go Iowa."