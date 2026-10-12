No. 12 UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava Reportedly Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury

The UCLA Bruins are the biggest story in college football right now, but their momentum could be on the verge of slipping.

Following the upset win in Eugene over No. 13-ranked Oregon, the Bruins improved to 5-0 under first-year head coach Bob Chesney. However, winning came at a cost as quarterback Nico Iamaleava exited the game early with a knee injury.

According to ESPN , Iamaleava is expected to remain out indefinitely with the knee injury. While a final timeline remains pending a full medical evaluation, there is a real chance he could miss the rest of the season.

Iamaleava's play on the field has been sub-par this season, but he’s been one of the stabilizing factors in the Bruins' impressive start. Through five games, he has completed 62.1% of his passes for 982 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

With Iamaleava sidelined, Chesney and his staff must turn to either Ty Dieffenbach or Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s younger brother. Nico threw for 162 yards against Oregon before exiting with the injury and being replaced by Dieffenbach.

In relief for Iamaleava, Dieffenbach completed 3-of-6 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown against the Ducks. Madden Iamaleava had been considered the backup earlier this season, but Chesney could now open up a competition or even utilize a two-quarterback system.

During his time at James Madison, Chesney frequently deployed multi-quarterback systems. He often paired primary starter Alonza Barnett III with other options like transfer Matthew Sluka and JC Evans for specialized running and passing packages.

Managing a mid-season quarterback dilemma is a daunting task, but Chesney’s background proves he is well-equipped for the challenge.

With the Bruins remaining undefeated and ranked No. 12 nationally, the injury couldn’t come at a worse time. Even though Iamaleava hasn’t fully lived up to his five-star recruiting hype, he will still have one year of eligibility remaining for the 2027 season.