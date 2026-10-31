College Football
Iowa's Offer Almost Never Came For A Young George Kittle
College Football

Iowa's Offer Almost Never Came For A Young George Kittle

Updated Oct. 31, 2026 2:04 p.m. ET

Commitment day was looming, and George Kittle was thinking about heading to Big Sky Country.

A two-star tight end recruit, Kittle wasn't exactly swimming in scholarship offers. He was prepared to take the one he had from Weber State.

"It was the only offer I had," Kittle told FOX Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" crew.

George Kittle Breaks Down Iowa vs Wisconsin

George Kittle Breaks Down Iowa vs Wisconsin

But at the last minute, multiple Iowa recruits de-committed, Kittle explained, opening the door for the Hawkeyes to offer a scholarship to someone familiar with the program.

Kittle grew up hearing stories about his father, Bruce's glory days — playing offensive line for the Hawkeyes from 1977-81. His position coach as a senior in 1981? A young Kirk Ferentz.

After a brief stint as an NFL assistant, Ferentz returned to Iowa as its head coach in 1999. Fast-forward to 2012, and Bruce Kittle's relationship with Ferentz helped George find his way to his dream school.

When Ferentz and Iowa ultimately reached out with a scholarship, Kittle replied: "Sounds like a great idea."

After two years developing from a perimeter-based pass-catcher to a sturdy, 250-pound tight end, Kittle was heavily involved in Iowa's offense. He caught 42 passes for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns over his junior and senior years. Always a willing and dynamic blocker, Kittle was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Across his 10-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle is 10th among tight ends in all-time receptions and yards. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Throughout his illustrious career, Kittle has always remained close to his Iowa ties. He rides for them in bets against his current 49ers' teammate and former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. 

On Saturday, he smashed a pumpkin to signal his prediction that Iowa would defeat Wisconsin.

He met his wife, Claire, a former basketball player for the Hawkeyes, on campus. Together, they started the Kittle Foundation, which donates to Stead Family Children's Hospital, attached to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

"We're looking forward to any time we're giving back to the children's hospital," Kittle said.

None of this — Kittle's Hall of Fame career or the lasting imprint he's left on his alma mater — might have been possible without a little help from fate and his father's relationship with Ferentz. In 2012, that connection helped a short-haired, stocky Kittle land a scholarship to his dream school.

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