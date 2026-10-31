College Football
Bill Belichick Is Reportedly A Free Agent After Breakup With Jordon Hudson
College Football

Bill Belichick Is Reportedly A Free Agent After Breakup With Jordon Hudson

Updated Oct. 31, 2026 11:15 a.m. ET

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick has dealt with plenty of unexpected twists during his time in Chapel Hill. But his latest off-the-field storyline might be the most shocking yet.

According to multiple reports, Belichick and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, reportedly ended their relationship late last year. Despite the reported breakup, Hudson has continued to appear alongside Belichick, including on the sidelines at UNC football games. The two reportedly remain "committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends."

The relationship between Belichick and Hudson drew widespread attention after their interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" went viral. When Belichick was asked how the two met, Hudson abruptly interrupted the interview, saying, "We're not talking about this."

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attended the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby together. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Hudson was spotted on the sidelines at UNC's game against Syracuse last week, and the two have continued to make public appearances together. TMZ reported that the breakup occurred last year, though the circumstances surrounding it remain unclear.

North Carolina went 4-8 in Belichick's debut season in 2025, when Hudson was a regular presence around the program. The Tar Heels are 4-3 through seven games this season and have a massive opportunity to make a statement Saturday when No. 1 Miami visits Chapel Hill. 

While the reported breakup adds another unexpected chapter to Belichick's career, the 74-year-old coach has plenty of football to worry about.

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